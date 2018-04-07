Oracle Provides A Compelling Risk-Reward Opportunity

The current price level provides a decent risk-reward ratio. The company seems to be undervalued at the moment.

While some issues exist, the company remains on the right track. There are growth areas for Oracle to address.

Oracle's stock reacted negatively to Q3 results and modest guidance

The price movement of Oracle's (ORCL) stock has not been positive over the last month. Hence, ORCL has dropped about 15% over just 15 trading days, reflecting a more than $30 billion decrease in market capitalization. Such drops are not usual for long-established corporations with a $200 billion valuation and, apparently, some investors are worried about the dynamics of the stock.

The drop was catalyzed by the latest quarterly results reported on March 19. Even though the company beat on EPS by $0.11, Oracle's revenue appeared to be in line with the expectations, which was likely to be not enough for investors. Moreover, modest Q4 guidance brought some disappointment regarding the expected revenue growth: "Q4 guidance has revenue growing 1% to 3% on last year's $10.94B compared to the $11.22B consensus." The management also guided cloud-related revenues to be lower than expected.

Cloud revenues including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS expected to grow 19% to 23% in USD or 17% to 21% in constant currency. Analysts expected a 23% total cloud growth.

As a result of this, analysts started to raise their concerns over the future of the company. For instance, Credit Suisse analyst Brian Zelnick stated the results "underwhelmed on most relevant metrics and fiscal Q4 guidance was similarly disappointing," which is why he lowered his price target for the stock. Interestingly, he maintained an outperform rating on ORCL, and his lowered price target is $60, which is 32% higher than the current price.

The cloud business is in good shape. There are areas which can boost Oracle's performance

Total cloud revenues went up from $3,211 million in FY 2017 to $4,552 million in FY 2018 on a nine-month basis. This is a 42% increase year-over-year, which is a substantial jump for any corporation, and while it is wise to take a conservative approach for analyzing the performance, I do not see any strong reason for being concerned about Oracle's cloud business at the moment. Hence, such segments as Fusion Cloud and Cloud PaaS and IaaS (excluding legacy posting services) saw impressive growth of 52% and 56% in U.S. dollars, respectively. Therefore, I believe it is too early to say that Oracle is "having trouble keeping up."

Moreover, while the guidance for Q4 is indeed lower than expected, the difference is not significant and can be explained by the seasonality or other factors. It is clear that one quarter is not an adequate sample that one can base decisions on. Additionally, Oracle has been good at beating expectations over the last four quarters, and this is likely to continue in the future, as many areas can be addressed by Oracle's cloud and AI businesses.

For instance, digital marketing is still the area that Oracle can profit from. I analyzed the topic in one of my previous articles, stating that the acquisition strategy of the software giant suggests the company is moving in that direction. The deals included:

Crosswise, a tracking firm: April 2016

AddThis, Inc.: January 2016

Maxymiser in the marketing automation space: 2015

Datalogix in the digital marketing data space: 2014

The marketing solutions can enhance the company's cloud offering and boost cloud sales. Considering the market for digital marketing is expected to increase significantly over the coming years, the segment can become a viable source of growth for Oracle.

Another point is blockchain. Oracle's Blockchain Cloud Services are included in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) family of offerings, and while it is still a young solution (it was announced about five months ago), I believe it can gain significant traction in the future. Oracle has enough resources to make a commercially viable product in this area, which would increase the attractiveness of its cloud and software solutions. More information on the topic can be found in my previous article on ORCL here: Oracle Joins The Blockchain Party.

Additionally, such areas as healthcare and ERP with AI on the cloud can boost the company's performance. Bruce Palsulich, VP of safety product strategy for Oracle Health Sciences, emphasizes AI and cloud can "improve quality and accuracy in the handling of the data" by pharmacovigilance teams, thus improving the quality of treatment. Healthcare is one of biggest industries in the world, and many tech corporations, like Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN), are trying to penetrate the market. Importantly, Deloitte projects the global spend on healthcare will reach $8.7 trillion by 2020, with "smart" health treatment being the primary trend and area of growth. I investigated the topic in more detail in this article: Healthcare Will Catalyze Apple's Growth.

Overall, there are many promising areas of business that can be addressed by Oracle's cloud and software solutions, which is why the company's upside potential is solid. It is still too early to tell that the company "hits a cloud speed bump," as a guidance for only one quarter does not provide enough information to draw any conclusions.

What financial analysis tells us about the current valuation?

A brief look at the valuation multiples indicates the company is likely to be undervalued versus peers. For instance, Oracle has the lowest forward P/E ratio among enterprise software and cloud companies, such as Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP), or Amazon.

To strengthen the analysis, I use a discount cash flow model to value the company. I updated my model in light of Q3 FY 2018 results.

1. The average annual revenue growth rate over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 5.2%, with 6% increase in fiscal 2018, which complies with the management's guidance. The growth will be primarily driven by the cloud segment in multiple areas.

2. The average EBITDA margin will be around 43%, which is a conservative assumption, taking into consideration cloud business will enable margins to grow. This was emphasized during the latest earnings call:

SaaS business continues to scale and grow and the gross margin has expanded to 67%, up from 65% last Q3. I believe we're at the point where PaaS and IaaS gross margins will begin to improve with Q4 slightly higher than Q3.

3. I capitalize average gross PP&E growth of 10% for the next five years, adjusting the number according to management expectations.

4. The after-tax cost of debt is 3.2%. The cost of equity capital (12.8%) is computed using CAPM, with 1.15 beta, 2.4% risk-free rate, and 9% market premium. The WACC is therefore 10.6%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $226 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be 11 by the end of the horizon period (fiscal 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $55.4. Under the optimistic scenario (12x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $240.4 billion or $58.9 per share, representing about 27% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $53.6-57.1.

Importantly, Oracle also continues to reduce its number of shares outstanding, which can also act as another catalyst for a share price increase.

The current price level provides a solid margin of safety and attractive risk-reward ratio

Overall, the main investor takeaway is the fact that Oracle's prospects remain to be just fine. The growth in the cloud business is guided to be slightly lower than expected, but one quarter is not enough to draw any conclusions. There are many markets and segments that can easily boost the corporation's performance in the coming years, such as blockchain, healthcare AI, or ERP.

Therefore, the upside potential seems to be decent, which is also supported by the fact that Oracle is undervalued versus peers. Moreover, the DCF analysis shows that the stock has room to grow, as the fair price range is about 20% higher than the current stock price. With regards to potential downside, the technical picture looks attractive. Thus, the stock faced a strong buying activity near the support level of $44, with an increase in volumes. I believe the range of $42-44 is the limit for a downward movement, while the growth target is between $54 and $57 at the moment. As a result, the risk-reward ratio is about 1:3, which makes Oracle attractive for investment.

Investors should, however, still be aware of general market risks, as the volatility in the market has increased over the last two months. There is a chance we will see more turmoil in the broader index, which will influence individual stocks without impacting their fundamentals.

