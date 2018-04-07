Luna Innovations Had Quite A Rally, Can It Continue?

Net cash is now a third of the share price, and some strategic acquisitions are in the cards.

There is a fair amount of growth and some operational improvements, and these are most likely set to increase further.

Luna Innovations (LUNA) has two divisions:

A product segment consisting of the lightweight division, the optical components and subsystems business, and the terahertz business.

The technology development segment for third-party contract research.

For a better overview, here are some of the main businesses:

Even in the 10-K, there isn't a more grainier picture of which of these businesses actually matter more in terms of size and growth opportunities. What management said during the Q4CC is that it is focusing mostly on two verticals: "the ComTest and the strain and tempt side," the Lightwave Division. From Q4:

As a reminder sales of our fiber optic test and measurement products breakdown broadly into two main markets, one is communications test which deals with measurement of high speed fiber optic communication devices and the second is structural test where our ODiSI product line is used to measure stress, strain and temperature for composite and other materials for a variety of industrial applications.

The ComTest grew by 32% in 2017, and management expects a 15-20% growth rate this year, which seems low to us as the orders increased by 58% in Q4 (y/y).

The strain and test side is smaller, but it expects faster growth (from the Q4CC):

So, we have the ComTest side and I think that that will continue to see expansion we have added some like I said additional sales folks that will drive that, I think that certainly will be in the kind of 15% to 20% type range of that business and then the other vertical on the test and measurement on the strain side. You are dealing with a smaller number there. So you will see much larger growth in that segment, because you are starting with a smaller number.

The optical sensing business grew 15% in Q4 (y/y) and has longer lead times compared to the other businesses. It has a new ODiSI product (the ODiSI 6100) which seems promising (from Q4CC):

The ODiSI 6100 platform employs next generation fiber optic technology for distributed multipoint ultrahigh definition profile in the strain and temperature. ODiSI fiber optic sensors are small, lightweight and economical, greatly reducing the cost of sensor installation and the ability to embed sensors directly with their materials and structures. The enhancements included with the ODiSI 6100 strain and temperature measurement platform include minimized per sensor cost, increased multi-channel capability, increased sensor length, increase speed of output and real-time 3D data visualization software for computer model calibration. I am glad to report that sales of the ODiSI 6100 were off to a good start. Since its introduction in December, we have booked 11 new orders with multiple large orders on that horizon.

The technology development segment grew 14% in Q4 (y/y), with backlog increasing by 20%.

Here is what happened the last five years:

LUNA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenues (from continuing operations, that is, ex the business sold to MACOM) grew by 12% to $13.2M in Q4 (y/y). Most of the growth came from the fiber optic test products, growing at 27%. Revenues in 2017 grew by 10% to $46.2M.

The company was breakeven on pretax income in Q4 and had a loss (from continuing operations) of just $38K in the year, a considerable improvement from the $2.66M loss in 2016. This would have been better still but for the one-off payment to former CEO Chung of $0.7M in Q4.

However, Q4 was a bit better; there was positive net income of $0.7M if one excludes the $0.7M one-off payout to former CEO Chung, so there seems to be a fair bit of momentum here. Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $0.4M in Q4, up from $0.3M in Q4 2016.

Margins

There is actually considerable leverage

LUNA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This is hidden from view on the operating level due to a one-time $0.7M expense in relation with the parting of CEO My Chung. Without that, operating expenses would have declined from 46% of revenues in Q4 2016 to 35% in Q4 2017, which does consist of substantial operational leverage.

Cash flow

LUNA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow has jumped in Q2 2016, but showed little improvement thereafter. During 2017, operations provided $0.9M of net cash (compared to a net use of cash in operations of $0.4M in 2016).

The company now has ample cash after the sale of the high speed optical receiver business, for which it received $33.5M in cash ($4M of which is still in escrow).

LUNA Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There isn't much of dilution recently; the company has $2.45M in debt, most of it ($1.8M) with a maturity less than a year (per 10-K) at Silicon Valley Bank. The company paid off $1.8M of this debt in 2017.

Management expressed its intent to use some of the cash from the sold HSOR business for acquisitions.

Valuation

The shares have been on a tear lately:

They more than tripled since mid November last year.

LUNA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

It isn't really surprising that valuation metrics have gone up quite a lot, given the rally in the shares. Whether this can continue depends really on whether growth and leverage can continue.

The one analyst who is following the company seems to think so, as he expects an EPS of $0.11 this year and sales rising further to $52.6M.

While management didn't really provide much in the way of guidance, but given that there has been revenue growth in large parts of the company and the expectation that this will continue, we think that isn't unlikely.

There has been a fair amount of operational leverage; we didn't notice much in the way of increasing cost or investments that could put a serious damper on this.

Conclusion

It doesn't seem unreasonable to expect that growth will continue, and the company has every chance to move into more sustainable profitability. It has a very sound balance sheet with a third of its market cap in net cash, which management has argued will be used for strategic acquisitions.

However, much of this growth is already priced in, at least for the moment, in our view, and we would prefer to see what happens in the next couple of quarters to see how things are playing out.

We do think it's likely that there are further improvements in store and the share price will be higher by the end of the year, but we prefer to have a little more certainty before jumping in, given the rally that has already taken place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.