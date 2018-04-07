March Employment Update: Confirms Growth Outlook; S&P Fairly Valued

For now, concerns of a trade war between the U.S. and China do not appear to be derailing economic growth in the U.S.

The gain in nonfarm payroll of 103,000 was short of the consensus forecast of 175,000. Temp employment was flat month to month but up nearly 4% year over year.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on April 6. The report showed a rise in nonfarm employment of 103,000 in March. Forecasters were looking for a gain of 175,000, according to Bloomberg News.

Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were revised slightly downward. Still, for the trailing six months, nonfarm employment has grown on average a robust 211,000 per month.

Temp employment in March was off less than 1,000 from the previous month and was up 3.8% year over year. The preliminary figures for February and January were little changed.

For the last six months, temp employment rose on average a solid 7,000 per month, for an average increase of 4%. It's an encouraging sign that employers are seeing enough strength in their business to hire temps at this pace.

The March increase in temps was in line with my forecast, so I’m leaving my estimates for the rest of the year unchanged. I continue to look for modest monthly sequential increases in the BLS temps data series, equating to low to mid single-digit annual growth rates. As a result, the composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. The composite is likely to range from 1.5 to 3.5 through this year, well into positive territory. I do not expect the economy to tip into recession.

This month marks eight years that the model has been continuously forecasting U.S. economic expansion. The inflection point came in March 2010, when the composite score remained above zero for three months. This is about nine months after the end of the Great Recession, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a year after the S&P hit its low of 667. In that time, the S&P has averaged an annual return of about 11%.

Institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, and pensions, would have done well to overweight equities during this period.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 4. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through nearly the end of 2019. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 2,607 (intraday Friday, April 6) at 17.9. This is the lowest the composite has been since November, 2016, when the S&P was around 2,100.

I consider this fair value. The current climate of rising earnings estimates supports a solid outlook for stock prices.

I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps around 17.0, which would equate to roughly 2,500 on the S&P. For now, I would continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(k) plan.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The last couple of months, of course, have been considerably volatile.

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April employment update, under the heading “Methodology.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.