Seritage Growth Properties: Selloff Provides Attractive Opportunity To Invest Alongside Warren Buffett

A lot of people rushed to jump into shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) after Warren Buffett disclosed that he bought 2 million shares at $36 each in late 2015 with his personal funds (a ~$70 million investment is too small to move the needle at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)). Seritage stock quickly surged into the 50s, and even those who had not been closely following Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) became aware of the obscure real estate investment trust, which had been set out on its own by Sears Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert via a rights offering earlier that year, armed with ownership of more than 200 Sears and Kmart stores.

Over the ensuing two and a half years, the Seritage story has remained intact, but the rapid closure of Sears and Kmart stores across the country has resulted in stalled financial results at the REIT, as vacancy notices are coming in faster than SRG can renovate and sign new tenants to take over the leasable space. The stock has been especially weak lately, as Sears liquidates more and more of its valuable assets, closes stores at a faster pace, and the retailer's $2 stock price has many worried about a 2018 bankruptcy filing, all of which means Seritage could face elevated financial risks in the near-term. Not to mention the fact that rising interest rates have crimped many REIT stocks, even those outside of the mall and strip center retail sector.

Despite a tough outlook in the near-term, Seritage has always been a long-term story. Believers in the company are unlikely to give up this early unless they are forced to (redemptions at Fairholme Fund have prompted long-time Seritage bull Bruce Berkowitz to pare back his stake). And not

surprisingly, despite his age, Warren Buffett continues to hold his 2 million shares, despite having barely eked out a profit since late 2015 (the stock is roughly flat, but the $1 per share annual dividend puts his total return slightly in the black).

I have long been monitoring the Seritage story, but the "Warren Buffett premium" resulted in the stock being slightly expensive for my taste. However, the company continues to announce major redevelopment projects, including a renovation at the former Sears store just blocks away from the Santa Monica Pier in California, and there is little doubt that the company will find partners and tenants willing to make these projects successful. The two big questions for investors, in my view, are: 1) Are you willing to wait 5 or 10 years for these projects to materialize, and 2) at what price does Seritage offer a strong margin of safety and an attractive risk/reward opportunity for long-term, patient investors?

I believe that time has finally come with the stock currently trading in the $35 area, and have recently begun initiating positions for my clients, as well as for my family. I could spend hours coming up with ultra-detailed, long-term projections for the company's redevelopment efforts (many investors have actually done a property-by-property valuation for each of SRG's 200+ locations), but I will keep things on the simple side. After all, if you believe

the Sears and Kmart locations are valuable and can be repurposed with solid, positive returns, it really comes down to trying to figure out if $35 per share offers an interesting opportunity.

My approach here is to make some basic initial assumptions about the 37.27 million square feet of gross leasable area Seritage currently owns (that number could easily rise as certain projects span well into existing parking lots, etc., but let's be conservative). So for this exercise, let's assume the company can attain a 95% occupancy rate over time (in-line with other large REITs). Further, let's assume that the company can collect rent of $7.20 per square foot on that space.

Why did I pick $7.20 per square foot? Isn't that way too low? Yes, it is too low, but that is Seritage's average rental rate today (Source: Page 7 of its most recent quarterly report), including all of the below-market leases (less than $5 per square foot) that Sears and Kmart have locked in. Now, of course this assumption is preposterous, as Seritage is getting a rent lift of roughly 4x when it replaces Sears/Kmart with new tenants. But remember, I am not trying to come up with an upside fair value estimate for Seritage here. Rather, I want to demonstrate an impressive margin of safety at the current $35 share price. After all, if we feel comfortable with SRG's current stock price assuming its average rent never gets above its current rate, and in reality that figure should rise to $10-15 over the next few years, then we are proving the margin of safety.

If we have 37.27 million square feet, 95% occupied by tenants paying $7.20 per foot, that comes out to an annual revenue of $268 million. At year-end 2017, the company had a net leverage ratio of 6.5x (Source: Page 8 of the company's fourth quarter earnings release), so we should probably not assume it will be adding much more debt in the near-term (which explains why the company recently sold a 50% interest in the aforementioned Santa Monica project for $50 million cash - expect more joint venture transactions to come). If we use the current interest expense run-rate of roughly $70 million annually, and subtract another $30 million for general and administrative expenses, we arrive at about $168 million of annual cash profit (approximating FFO, or funds from operations).

For the last step of this exercise, I will look at three earnings multiples on this conservative $168 million profit figure: 10.0x, 12.5x, and 15.0x (people

will likely have varying degrees of opinion as to what multiple is appropriate, as Seritage is unique in that it owns both free-standing buildings (former Kmarts) and small slices of large mall properties (former Sears anchor boxes). Below are the share prices we arrive at, under each of the three valuation scenarios, based on 56 million total shares/units outstanding:

FFO Multiple Implied Equity Value Implied Equity Value/Share 10.0x $1.68 billion $30.00 12.5x $2.10 billion $37.50 15.0x $2.52 billion $45.00

Considering the prices above reflect 95% occupancy at Seritage's current blended average rental rate, I think it is safe to say that the current stock

price of $35.00 offers a fairly significant margin of safety. For that reason, I find today's level an intriguing entry point for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.