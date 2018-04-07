Vestas And Siemens Gamesa Could Become Growth Companies

Siemens Gamesa and Vestas, as the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, could benefit the most under this scenario.

Plans for 100 percent clean renewable energy, which have been developed for 139 countries, show that 12.6 million megawatts of wind turbines would be needed to achieve that goal.

Majorities in many countries favor clean renewable energy

A survey of people across 13 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia found that "82% believe it is important to create a world fully powered by renewable energy." The survey was commissioned by Orsted (OTCPK:DOGEF), a global developer and operator of offshore wind farms.

Source: Mark Jacobson presentation to the American Chemical Society

Plans have been developed for 100 percent clean renewable energy for 139 countries

Stanford professor Mark Jacobson and co-authors have developed peer-reviewed plans for 100 percent clean renewable energy for "everything" - i.e., current uses of electricity, plus transportation (electric vehicles) and heating (heat pumps for residential use; electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces for industrial use).

These researchers have developed specific plans for 100 percent clean renewable energy for all 50 U.S. states, and for 139 countries. Dr. Jacobson's biography notes that:

"The 50-state roadmaps contributed to California and New York adopting 50% by 2030 renewable electricity laws and Hawaii adopting a 100% by 2045 renewable electricity law."

These plans show 12.6 million megawatts of wind turbines would be needed

A recent presentation by Dr. Jacobson to the American Chemical Society shows the wind turbine capacity needed (alongside solar capacity) to generate 100 percent clean renewable energy for "everything": a total of 12.6 million megawatts of wind turbines - 7.9 million megawatts for onshore wind, plus 4.7 million megawatts for offshore wind. Converted to a more convenient unit of measure, that's 12.6 terawatts of wind turbines.

Source: Mark Jacobson presentation to the American Chemical Society

To reach that installed capacity of wind turbines by 2040 would imply a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent

Global wind turbine capacity at year-end 2017 was just over 500,000 megawatts (or 0.5 terawatts), of which about 56,000 megawatts were installed in 2017.

To determine a compound annual growth rate for global wind turbine installations that would yield 12.6 terawatts installed by a target year, we will use the same method as that used by the authors of the Science magazine article "Terawatt-scale Photovoltaics: Trajectories and Challenges." That is, we will assume a constant growth rate until eight years before the target year, and then a constant rate of production (i.e., a zero growth rate) for the final eight years.

That Science magazine article stated that it would be "challenging but feasible" to achieve 10 terawatts of solar installed globally by 2030 at a 29 percent compound annual growth rate.

Because wind installations have been growing at a slower pace than solar installations in recent years, we will set a hypothetical target year of 2040 for increasing global wind power capacity from the current level of 0.5 terawatts to 12.6 terawatts.

A simple spreadsheet analysis shows that a global wind capacity CAGR of 20 percent from 2018 to 2032, with installations leveling off to a constant level from 2032 through 2040, would yield about 12.6 terawatts of wind turbines installed by 2040. In this scenario, the wind turbine industry would grow over the next 15 years (by 2032) to 17 times its size in 2017.

Siemens Gamesa and Vestas, as the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers, could benefit the most under this scenario

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY) and Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) are the largest wind turbine manufacturers, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, with a combined market share of more than 17 percent. In 2017, almost 10,000 megawatts of Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, and almost 8,000 megawatts of Vestas turbines, were installed, not including offshore turbines installed by a joint venture of Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF).

Stocks of both Siemens Gamesa and Vestas are included in the wind power ETF known as FAN.

These two companies' leading positions in the industry may support their continued investment to pursue R&D and to increase the scale of their turbines and of their manufacturing capacity, both of which could further drive down their costs and help to secure their lead.

If the world does move to 100 percent clean renewable energy, wind power may become widely viewed as a growth industry. According to Seeking Alpha, Siemens Gamesa has a P/E ratio of about 17, while Vestas has a P/E ratio of about 15. Growth stocks typically have higher P/E ratios than these, so if these two firms can increase their earnings, and perhaps achieve higher P/E multiples, shareholders could be rewarded.

Selected Risks

Risks to Siemens Gamesa and Vestas include:

The "best case" rate of growth for wind turbine sales hypothesized here is only one scenario among many; the actual rate of change could be any level of increase or decline.

Siemens Gamesa and Vestas may not retain their market share, e.g. due to increasing competition, including from government-supported firms that may not need to earn profits.

Continued competition among wind turbine manufacturers could result in low levels of profit, or losses, for some or all manufacturers for an extended period.

The stock of Siemens Gamesa and Vestas, or indeed of any wind turbine manufacturer, could decline in value, all the way to zero, as a result of one or more risks, which could include but are not limited to the risks identified above.

