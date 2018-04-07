3 Things In Biotech, April 6: Bristol's Kidney Coup, Astra's Advanced Antibody, Eleven's Mysterious Presentation

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about!

Bristol-Myers lands a high-profile pub in kidney cancer

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Advanced renal cell carcinoma

News: BMY announced the publication of findings from CheckMate-214 in the New England Journal of Medicine. This phase 3 study compared the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab to standard sunitinib in first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. The immune checkpoint combo led to improvement in practically every endpoint, including objective response rate, progression-free survival, and even overall survival, the latter being improved by 37%.

Looking forward: This should go a long way toward allaying any concerns about the approval of the nivolumab-ipilimumab combination in this setting. Now the big bad boys on the block, cabozantinib and this combo, are poised to ascend into the realm of standard first-line therapy. So naturally the question is going to turn to which drug will be chosen first: cabozantinib or nivolumab-ipilimumab? Time will tell on that one. But what is clear to me is that this application is all but a shoo-in with the FDA.

Big news for renal cancer, and big news for BMY that signals an easy path forward for its application. Look forward to a note from me on where I think the fight for first-line is going to go.

AstraZeneca looks to advance an immunotoxin to the finish line

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Moxetumomab pasudotox

Disease: Hairy cell leukemia

News: AZN announced acceptance of its biologics licensing application for the anti-CD22 immunotoxin moxetumomab pasudotox for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia in patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy. In addition, the application was granted priority review, with an action date of Q3 2018. The application was based on findings from a phase 3 single-arm study (weird, I know!), the results of which have not yet been made public.

Looking forward: This one is kind of coming out of left field to me, as hairy cell leukemia isn't currently a major unmet need. However, I could see potential application in other forms of leukemia, as the approved agent inotuzumab ozogamicin also targets CD22. So it's possible that this priority review and potential approval will be a harbinger of much bigger things for AZN.

Interesting news, but we'll need to await the results of the phase 3 trial to see how exciting it is.

Eleven Biotherapeutics will present early-stage bladder results

Company: Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO)

Therapy: VB4-845

Disease: Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

News: EBIO announced that findings from its phase 3 VISTA trial will be presented at the American Urological Association meeting on May 21. This study is assessing the efficacy and safety of VB4-845, a molecule targeting an epithelial cell marker called EpCAM fused to a cytotoxin, in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer who have received prior BCG therapy. The presentation will highlight findings from 75 patients in the in situ disease cohort.

Looking forward: Considering the study will be highlighted in an oral presentation, it suggests to me that EBIO has something exciting here. While it's not the most serious stage of bladder cancer, it has been very tough to build on the standard of care in these non-muscle-invasive patients. So an improvement in this setting could be a significant boon for the field. So we are going to have to wait and see what is in store at the AUA meeting, although this will be landing right before the excitement of ASCO.

Potentially quite important news for EBIO, which has yet to bring a product to market. If these findings are important enough, then we could be seeing this drug on the market as early as 2019.

