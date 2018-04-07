Viacom: Profit From The Merger Madness

CBS's first all-stock offer of 0.55 CBS shares for each share of Viacom was worth $29.58 per share, lower than where Viacom Class A and B shares trade.

There's been much ado lately about the CBS (NYSE:CBS)-Viacom (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the news recently, and watching the two sides clash very publicly has been both mildly entertaining as well as nerve-wracking as a holder of Viacom shares. As I've written in a previous article, I've been long on Viacom for the past year, having bought shares in the low $20s and enjoyed a nice ~30% gain since.

The main reason I'm bullish on Viacom is that it has a large stable of proprietary content - not the fact that it's in the middle of merger negotiations. Viacom's huge library of iconic brands like Nickelodeon and MTV, and the fact that the company plans to start a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) style streaming service in the near future, are all compelling arguments to buying into a beaten-down value stock at less than 10 times forward earnings.

But the latest merger drama only adds fuel to the bullish narrative - it doesn't detract from it. For some very valid reasons, the news of a Viacom buyout has not sent shares rocketing upward as they would in a "normal" scenario (not too dissimilar how Dell's proposed buyout of VMware (VMW), a company it already owns nine-tenths of, has sent shares downward). With both acquirer and acquiree being controlled by the same closely-held company, National Amusements, there's a huge fear that Viacom shareholders won't walk away with their money's worth.

However, I believe the recent tension this week tilts the odds in Viacom's favor. And even if a deal doesn't materialize, I'm still happy to hold on to an undervalued stock with huge free cash flow potential and a chance at reigniting growth through streaming distribution.

Rejection of the CBS offer sets a floor for Viacom's price

The majority of the market has never expected a large premium for Viacom. In fact, when news broke that CBS would be making a below-market offer for Viacom, the market tanked the stock in response - out of fear that Viacom, effectively controlled by National Amusements, would capitulate anyway.

Shares plummeted below $30 last week when that bid made the news. CBS was offering 0.55 shares of CBS in an all-stock deal for each share of Viacom. As of CBS's closing share price on the offer date of April 4 ($53.78), that bid was worth just $29.58 - about 4% lower than where Viacom was trading at the time, not to mention the risk of lowering the value further if CBS stock tanked on the deal news.

VIAB Price data by YCharts

Thankfully for the bulls, news broke that Viacom "immediately rejected" the offer, assuaging the fear that Viacom would be forced into a shotgun sale by National Amusements, which through its voting Class A shares effectively controls the company.

Separately, there's been a lot of confusion about the fate of Viacom's dual-class structure in the midst of this merger. Per Viacom's latest 10-K, Class A and Class B shares hold an equal economic interest in the company, having equal dividend rights - though Class A shares (majority owned by National Amusements) carry a vote, whereas the Class B shares owned by regular investors do not. In a liquidity event, Class A and B shares also receive equal proceeds; that's why the spread between Class A and B shares has been closing over the past month as deal talk bubbled, a good thing for us Class B holders.

In my view, the rejection of the CBS offer is a strong signal that sets a floor on Viacom's price. It's an implicit acknowledgement from Viacom's management - as well as Shari Redstone, who effectively controls Viacom through National Amusements - that the company is hugely undervalued.

A quick check on Viacom's valuation - analyst consensus has EPS pinned at $4.02 this year and $4.33 next year, according to Yahoo Finance. That's a valuation of just 7.7x P/E based on FY18 EPS, or 7.1x P/E based on FY19 EPS. And note that with earnings forecast to grow by 7% this year and 8% next year, Viacom isn't exactly a dying stock that deserves a single-digit earnings multiple.

If CBS wants Viacom, it's going to have to pony up more.

How likely or favorable would a deal be?

There have been a lot of thorny issues with this deal from the get-go. Aside from valuation, one of the largest roadblocks thus far has been the question of succession; though it's been fairly undisputed that CBS CEO Les Moonves would preside over a combined CBS-Viacom, the question of the number-two executive has been a hot-button topic.

Bob Bakish, Viacom's CEO and a close ally of Shari Redstone, is hammering for the lieutenant spot, but CBS wants to retain its current number-two executive, Joe Ianniello. While some commentators have argued that the presence of high-powered egos will be major impediments to the deal, I believe the two companies will find a way to work together - simply out of need. As media and telecom companies begin to converge, Viacom needs CBS's distribution reach, and CBS needs Viacom's content, if either hope to remain competitive.

Then there's the question of whether a combined company would even succeed, given how public and bitter the merger battle has been. It's easy to make an argument that the interruption to sales efforts and the ensuing leadership shuffle will counteract both the cost and revenue synergies that the deal is intended to create (some sources cite potential cost savings of $1 billion in the deal, which is about half of Viacom's entire operating income in FY17). But again, I believe this train of thought to be overly pessimistic and short-sighted; in the medium and long term, the scale afforded by this combination will fuel sufficient earnings growth to make up for any near-term disruption.

And finally, the question of value, or how much of an upside Viacom shareholders can expect. Unfortunately, unlike in the case of a regular surprise buyout offer, we can't hold our breaths for 30% or 40% M&A premiums, with both Viacom and CBS controlled by the same parent. It's been reported, however, that Viacom is seeking at least 0.62 shares of CBS for the company. Based on CBS's recent closing price of $52.84, that's $32.76 per share, which would still imply 6% upside to Viacom's recent closing price of $30.90, with the potential for even more upside if the offer nudges higher. Viacom's official counteroffer, originally expected as soon as the day after CBS's initial bid (April 4), hasn't broken the news yet.

Merger or no, Viacom is a buy

The key sound bite from this discussion: with Viacom hankering for a better offer from CBS, the recent merger news has effectively provided a floor for Viacom's valuation and can only provide more upside in the days to come, at least for holders of the cheaper Class B shares. Class A shares, currently trading around $35, stand the risk of seeing "demotion" if a deal does materialize.

Even without a merger, however, Viacom is still fundamentally a strong standalone company. Operating income grew 5% last quarter despite a dip in top-line revenues, indicating a company that can scale efficiently and profitably as it looks to add growth in the form of content streaming.

Trading at under 8x forward earnings with a potentially lucrative merger as well as the hopes for earnings growth underpinning its bullish thesis, Viacom looks too opportunistic to pass up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.