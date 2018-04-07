MannKind Modeling And Afrezza Scripts

This week, I am discussing modeling of certain metrics related to MannKind (MNKD) in addition to providing the weekly data update. Before getting into the number crunching data, I wanted to share why modeling is so important. It is a tool that helps investors be honest with themselves. In many cases, an investor can be their own worst enemy. Modeling can help an investor to remain rational, logical, and most of all informed.

Building Models and The Courage To Invest Based On Them

Modeling is a skill set that can be achieved by anyone. It may take time to get to a realistic framework, but the beauty in doing it is that the model makes you assess things much more quickly than you otherwise might have.

About 21 months ago MannKind took back control of Afrezza and launched its own sales campaign. At that time, I started developing projections for script sales. It was also about that time that I came under siege by passionate long time investors that felt my model was way to low. As it turns out, my initial model was actually a bit too aggressive, and needed to be revised downward just 8 weeks into the MannKind launch.

I bring this up to make a point about developing models, and tracking progress against those models. When an investor makes a model, they are essentially outlining their expectations. If the sales are in line with your expectations, then there is a decent chance that the investment decision you made based on your model is fairly sound. If sales are lower than your model, then odds are that your investment thesis has some form of flaw or flaws and you need to reassess. The reassessment phase can be dangerous. Avoid making excuses for why sales are down. Stick to the realities. Avoid being overly optimistic and recognize that the reasons for slower than desired sales will not be easily rectified.

One reader who took me to task used a few different arguments in his assessment that sales of Afrezza would be at 3,000 scripts a week by the end of 2016 (6 months into the MannKind launch). He stated:

"My answer to your question is that I expect Afrezza sales to RAMP UP to that level (3,000+ scripts per week) by year-end. That is not a total of 70k-80k for the year because it will take a few months to reach those higher levels." "I have been directly involved in launches of more than 2 dozen healthcare products over the past 5 years." "It is my opinion that sales through the remainder of 2016 are going to surprise many pundits who advocate that Afrezza is merely a niche drug, the reason being that the vast majority of endocrinologists, diabetologists and other diabetes treatment HCP's remain totally unaware of any pertinent medical information related to Afrezza." "In combination with their newly-contracted advertising agency - PrecisionEffect (formerly LehmanMillet) - which specializes in marketing disruptive medicines and a seasoned Commercial Officer in Mike Castagna, I think that awareness of the medical benefits of Afrezza will grow quickly and sales will come along for the ride." "With the re-launch of Afrezza, MannKind's Chief Commercial Officer is targeting up to 50% of the endocrinologists in the U.S. The 8,473 scripts from July to EOY, as proposed in your Moderate scenario, calculates to an average of 325 Afrezza scripts/week in a U.S. market that current 300,000 TRx per week." "I respectfully submit that in all of your scenarios you may have grossly underestimated in your estimate of Afrezza sales, because you are basing your numbers on an intentionally limited performance by Sanofi. I suggest that you reconsider, using percentage basis of the current prandial market. If Afrezza captures even 1% of the prandial space - or 3,000 scripts/week average - sales from July through December would be 10x the amount in your examples (3,000 x 26 wks = 78,000 scripts). In my opinion, your analysis does not adequately recognize Sanofi's failure to launch. By using Sanofi's focused and limited initial sales target rather than the number of endocrinologists that MannKind's CCO has stated he will be targeting for the re-launch of Afrezza, you sabotage your entire argument."

A point before we move on:

My initial forecasting was not based on what Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) did in its launch. The actions of Sanofi were a small part of my modeling. Perhaps the biggest aspect of the Sanofi launch I considered was where they ended in terms of scripts. That piece of information provided the starting point for the MannKind effort.

These reader comments were made 21 months ago. As far as I know, this person is still invested in MannKind. This was a person that claims to be involved in 24 healthcare launches over 5 years.

My questions to that reader today would be quite simple.

As an investor, you would have assessed the financials, etc., of MannKind heading into its launch. You expected 3,000 scripts a week by the end of 2016. By December 31st of 2016, scripts were at 294 per week. This is 10 times lower than what you expected. Given your experience with the launch of 24 health related products over the past 5 years, how do you come to terms with scripts being 10 times lower than what you felt they should be?

You stated that it was your opinion that the ad agency and Mike Castagna would be able to spread the awareness of the benefits of Afrezza quickly. As recently as 3 months ago, Mike Castagna stated that 90% or 95% of people are not aware of Afrezza. Where was the failure in your opinion? Do you believe that the medical community is now aware?

You state that Castagna is targeting 50% of the endocrinologists in the US. Do you think he was successful in that? If so, how do you account for their apparent slowness to script the drug?

Have you re-assessed? Where do you feel the company failed in meeting your expectations? Why did that failure exist? What do you think needs to be done to correct the failures?

You stated that sales in the second half of 2016 were going to surprise many pundits. A pundit, an expert in a particular subject or field who is frequently called on to give opinions about it to the public. Pundits are pundits for a reason. Do you still feel, today, that the pundits have it wrong? Why?

Lastly, what does your model show for the remainder of 2018?

Models are a critical tool that assist investors in removing emotion from the equation. Even a grossly overestimated model is a tool that can help an investor learn more quickly. Without a model an investor may be tempted to say, "let's see one more quarter" again and again and again.

These days, most of the over-passionate investors that were so vocal almost two years ago are pretty much silent. Some have actually learned from the models I provide and look at things with a more critical eye now. They now model, and hold themselves as investors accountable to assess the progress of the company vs. their expectations.

Here is an opportunity to model your expectations. With the beginning of Q1 upon us, we can look toward MannKind's net Afrezza revenue guidance for 2018. The company has guided to what equates to somewhere between 42,000 and 50,000 scripts. Q1 of 2018 will have delivered about 5,600 scripts.

It is my opinion that the street will be taking a close look at the guidance during Q2 to assess the odds of MannKind hitting their numbers in the second half of the year. Essentially, MannKind needs to show about 50% growth in each remaining quarter to get to the low end of its goal.

Do you think reaching 8,400 scripts in Q2 is reasonable? Do you expect them to reach it?

Do you think reaching 10,500 scripts in Q3 is reasonable? Do you expect them to reach it?

Do you think reaching 15,750 scripts in Q4 is reasonable? Do you expect them to reach it?

Before we answer those questions, let's break down things a bit further:

Can scripts average 646 per week in Q2?

Can scripts average 808 scripts per week in Q3?

Can scripts average 1,212 scripts per week in Q4?

As an investor, you owe it to yourself to set goals for what should be accomplished and take action if they are not accomplished.

Let's say that instead of 50% growth in Q2, the company hits 25% growth. What impact does that have? It would put Q2 scripts at 7,000, and scripts for the first half at 12,600. That would leave a gap of about 29,400 scripts in the second half of the year to get to an annual total of 42,000. 29,400 scripts in 26 weeks is an average of 1,139 scripts a week. Is that reasonable in your mind?

The lesson here is that Q2 is imperative in determining the chances of this company hitting its guidance. Investing requires that you think ahead. What happens if it becomes apparent that guidance will be a miss? Well, there are any number of things that can happen. Will a likely miss help your chances or hurt your chances of getting a pipe offering completed at reasonable levels? Will missing guidance help or hurt prospects of reaching a good deal with a potential partner?

Ever since MannKind took control, here are the quarter-over-quarter growth numbers:

Q3 of 2016 was (-10.94%) worse vs. Q2

Q4 of 2016 was 4.05% better vs. Q3

Q1 of 2017 was (-10.20%) worse vs. Q4

Q2 of 2017 was 19.83% better vs. Q1

Q3 of 2017 was 27.02% better vs. Q2

Q4 of 2017 was 16.98%better vs. Q3

Q1 of 2018 was (-1.84%) worse vs. Q4

Over the last 7 quarters, MannKind has never come close to demonstrating 50% script growth. I know what you are thinking... "Look at revenue Spencer, revenue has grown at a higher rate". Indeed, the revenue was growing at a higher rate. That dynamic existed because the packaging shifted to new boxes with more cartridges, and thus more revenue per box relative to the number of scripts sold. The problem is that the older smaller boxes are now exhausted, meaning that moving forward, revenue per reported script will flatten out. This means that the percentages we see in script growth will be very close to the percentages we see in net revenue growth as we move forward.

The bottom line on modeling is simple. It outlines detail, forces you to be realistic, and assists you in taking emotion (which can be irrational) out of the mix.

Weekly Scripts

This week brings about the closing of Q1 in terms of scripts. For the week ending March 30th, Afrezza saw 519 scripts cross the counter at pharmacies across the nation. This is the highest script total ever delivered by MannKind since it took full control of marketing the drug 21 months ago. While achieving a new record high is positive, investors need to keep things in perspective. Sales of Afrezza remain multiples lower than what is needed to deliver equity appreciation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based on Symphony data)

The closing of the quarter brings us to the point in time where we assess the 4-week growth of script sales. The chart below outlines the progress or regression of script sales at 4-week intervals ever since MannKind assumed control of Afrezza sales. The latest 4 weeks delivered sales that were 4.92% better than the previous 4 weeks. The good news is that the growth is on the positive side of the spectrum. The bad news is that this level of growth is not going to get MannKind to the levels that will help it obtain its 2018 guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based on Symphony data)

The retail dollars per script remains well within the range that I outlined it would work toward months ago. Essentially, retail sales are hovering around $1,200 per script with some weeks dipping down into the $1,100 range, and some weeks spiking into the $1,300 range. The reason for the swings is that there are larger titration packs that command a higher price tag. If we see a spike in new scripts, we will likely see a spike in retail sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based on Symphony data)

Script Revenues

There seem to be some investors confused by sales figures and revenues. The dollar figures attached to the Symphony numbers represent retail sales. Retail sales represent to monies that the likes of CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) receive from a consumer when a script is filled. Retail sales have nothing to do with MannKind. Gross revenue of MannKind is typically about 70% of retail sales. Gross revenue represents the monies MannKind does collect from wholesalers and distributors. Net revenue is typically about 70% of gross revenue. Net revenue is what is left after rebates are paid, discounts are applied, and returns are handled. Net revenue does not consider operations costs, marketing costs, sales force costs, nor manufacturing costs.

For most of Q1, Afrezza sales and revenue figures have tracked below my projections. In the most recent weeks, the numbers have closed that gap. The good news is that my models seem to be intact and tracking well now. The bad news is that my models are projecting sales that are well below what is needed to drive equity appreciation. Simply stated, what I am expecting to see is less than what is needed or desired.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

I estimate that MannKind achieved net revenue of $3,175,200 in Q1. Investors need to bear in mind that MannKind is now counting revenue when it ships to wholesalers rather than the final sale. This can mean a difference between my estimate and what the company announces. If they shipped a lot of Afrezza just before the quarter closes, it could boost the net revenue number for Q1. My work is based on assessing the sales reported by Symphony.

With the closing of Q1, Afrezza sales have reached 40.35% of what I outlined in projections. At this stage, 46.15% of the time allotted in my projections has passed. Essentially, the sales pace is slightly behind my projections, but not out of striking distance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections/Estimates of Spencer Osborne

Every six months I outline projections. My projections are less formal than my estimates. Projections outline what I think will happen in the next 6 months, while estimates consider the data on sales as time progresses. Look at my projections to get the big picture, and my estimates to get the picture of reality.

I had projected Afrezza script sales for Q1 to be between 5,800 and 6,400. Actual sales came in at 5,617 which was below my projections. As you can see in the tracking chart, I was initially to aggressive with my projections. Each month I assess where the numbers are, and make any revisions I feel may be needed. The middle part of the quarter was pretty accurate. The end of the quarter has me being slightly lower than actual. My estimates are all based on my middle projection, which was 6,100 scripts. In simple terms, I was off (to the high side) by about 500 scripts for the quarter.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based partly on Symphony data)

Below are my projections vs. estimates for retail sales, gross revenue, and net revenue in Q1. In a few weeks, we will be able to compare to actual results.

I projected retail sales to be $7,260,000.

Retail sales were $6,480,000.

I projected gross revenue to be $5,271,000.

I estimate that gross revenue was $4,536,000.

I projected net revenue to be $3,690,000.

I estimate net revenues were $3,175,000.

As you can see, my projections were aggressive versus what was delivered in weekly numbers. For seasoned readers, I always recommend that you follow the estimates I deliver more closely because the estimates are based on more data and actual reported sales.

MannKind Guidance

As followers of MannKind know, guidance for net Afrezza revenue was outlined for 2018 by the company. The company expects between $25 million and $30 million in net Afrezza revenue this year. I took the liberty of breaking down those numbers into scripts and further into a chart.

With Q1 in the books, we can assess where things stand. The year is now 25% complete, and I estimate that net revenue is at about $3.2 million. The net revenue estimate for net revenue is only 12.70% of the low guidance and 10.58% of the high guidance. Simply stated, MannKind is behind the pace needed to obtain guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

To better illustrate the guidance picture, it is best to plot it out on a chart.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

At first blush, a reader might look at the chart above and feel okay. After all, the most recent week was actually pretty close to at least the lower end of guidance. Here is the rub. Up until that point, scripts are 200 lower than guidance and scripts need to increase to at least 600 in the next 5 weeks to remain on pace. Essentially, we need to see an average of 646 scripts a week in Q2 to be on pace for the lower end of guidance. In fact, Q2 needs to be 51% better than Q1, Q3 needs to be 51% better than Q2, and Q4 needs to be 51% better than Q3 in order to hit the low end. As you saw in my modeling discussion, that is a tall order.

Quarter over Quarter

The close of Q1 has now completed the quarter-over-quarter assessment. Q1 of 2018 delivered 1.51% fewer scripts than we saw in Q4 of 2017. The tally at the end of Q1 was 5,617 scripts.

The spin we will hear is that Q4 had advertising support and Q1 did not. Thus, the performance we saw in Q1 without ad support is encouraging. That spin is accurate but also lacking. The ad campaign was pretty much proven to be more expensive than it was worth, and Q4 had two major holidays. Savvy investors assess what is needed, and realize that the company is still behind the curve.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based on Symphony data)

Cash Situation

The cash situation at MannKind remains one of the biggest concerns relating to this company. MannKind did assure investors that it was in compliance with the Deerfield covenant that required the company to possess at least $25 million in cash at the end of Q1. What the company did not indicate was how it was in compliance. Did Deerfield relax the covenant this quarter? Did the company use shares in lieu of cash for debt interest? Did the company use its ATM facility? Did the company cut costs? Some of these possibilities are more likely than others, but what we know is that management claims to have accomplished it.

With the latest stock offering, the company put $26.3 million into its coffers. By my estimation, this is just enough to get to the end of Q2, but not enough to get to that point and remain in compliance with Deerfield. This means additional capital is still needed in the next 3 months, and it needs to be at least $25 million. The alternative is sitting at the table with Deerfield again to negotiate terms.

My cash tracking chart below does not consider the use of the ATM facility, or the use of shares to pay interest. Both of these are distinct possibilities. Absent those things, I have the company finishing Q1 with $22.5 million in cash. It is my opinion that the company will report that it ended the quarter with somewhere between $27.5 million and $30 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

I typically include an insurance tracker in this series, but will forgo that this week because of the discussion on modeling. The insurance data remains unchanged from last week. MannKind remains a speculative play. The company has not been able to resolve a major cash overhang for some time, nor has it been able to deliver compelling Afrezza sales results. Dilution is a reality that investors must consider, and the financial situation at this company requires extremely positive news to overcome. There are buying and selling opportunities for active traders, but the stock will be volatile until management is either able to prove itself or stop kicking the cash can down the road. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.