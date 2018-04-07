Tesla: Air Friction Is Now Our Only Constraint

Elon Musk will need to display multi-tasking skills as effective as his tweeting and promotional skills as he juggles SpaceX, the boring company, and now more time at Tesla.

Doug Field, the Senior Vice President of Engineering, apparently "can’t keep up with Tesla" in the same way Mobileye was supposedly an impediment to Tesla's progress.

Introduction

First of all, for the Tesla (TSLA) fans who will claim "the only reason you are writing this is because you are short," that is not currently the case as I covered my most recent short at $256 on the morning of the Elon Musk "everything is perfect" press release. I still believe that Tesla is not viable financially as I do not see how the Model 3 gross margins will ever exceed 10 percent, but the deliveries press release seemed to be crafted to address every concern and to suggest that there will only be blue skies from here (but not "brightly lit skies" as Tesla has already used that phrase previously). As such, I could see the stock possibly moving up to the $350 level again before I would be tempted to short it again.

As others have commented, the press release seemed to be so well-crafted that maybe Musk is now outsourcing it to the North Korean propaganda bureau. The only thing that was apparently missing from it was to describe short-sellers as "running dogs" (although they have been described as "haters") and both myself and Montana as "dotards" (sorry Montana as you may be a bit younger than me).

In fact, the brightly glowing prose of the press release also seemed to imply that the only constraint from here will be air friction. Air friction now seems to be a big thing with the ever "multi-tasking" Elon Musk as it also now seems be one of his pet phrases for other loopy and boring things too. Maybe the air friction thing might even now replace that "first principles of physics" thing we used to hear from Musk (but which is actually just the title of an introductory physics text book first printed in 1912).

Maybe Musk is also actually on his way to solving that air friction thing, as for the last week of the quarter, the company produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles. For the entire quarter, however, the company only produced 9,766 vehicles.

That means that only 7,746 Model 3s (or less than 650 a week - which is less than one-third of the final week's production!) were produced for the other 12 weeks of the quarter. That to me is so comical and dysfunctional that it is hard to believe that anyone would believe that the "2,000 Model 3s a week" is now a sustainable achievement. Frankly, it reminds me of the heroic stories of Communist era production plants in the earlier days of the Soviet Union where the brave comrades gave their all for the state. It also reminds me as well of the "batteries shooting out faster than a machine gun" thing from Musk when, over a year later, it was batteries that were blamed for being a bottleneck in Model 3 production.

Even with its supposedly only being bright blue skies from here, I still believe that ultimately the realization that this "revolutionary" company is actually just part of a low-margin, capital-intensive heavy manufacturing industry will result in the stock dropping significantly from current levels. Given there is still a lot of unquestioning belief in Musk's statements and projections, I'm not willing to short the stock again until it either does move a lot higher or there are more data points that the current projections will, again, not be fulfilled. Later in this article, I will also provide some things to consider about how much lower the stock could go.

Before those details, there are also other interesting things to think about which will be described in the following.

A field is put to pasture

Less than a month after two senior level accounting and finance executives left Tesla, it was also announced recently that Elon Musk is taking over management of the Model 3 production ramp from Doug Field, the Senior Vice President of Engineering. At this point, I'm not sure what makes my head spin more - the daily drama spinning out of Washington or the daily spin about the drama at Tesla!

And spin is definitely a Tesla strength with its artful use of words and statistics. Shifting the blame is also another strong Tesla attribute whether things are randomly due to a "brightly lit sky" or due to its customers "ignoring warnings." But, in this case, after Elon Musk's grand proclamation last year that "100,000 to 200,000" Model 3s were going to be produced in the "second half of 2017" - over three months after that projection had been missed by 95 percent - apparently now Doug Field is being held accountable for such things and Musk is taking over. I'm curious, however, what has Musk been doing during the whole Model 3 production ramp? Curled up in a fetal position in his sleeping bag?

In my opinion, frequent senior manager turnover and changes is not a positive for any company in any situation. In general, it signals the lack of a cohesive and effective internal company culture that can resiliently deal with problems. At worst, such turnover signifies a completely dysfunctional internal operating structure that will result in a company not being able to do much of anything effectively on a consistent basis.

When such dysfunctional internal operating characteristics are then combined with a company that has already burned through two-thirds of its cumulative paid-in-capital in operating losses (roughly $6 billion in actual and projected cumulative losses through the first quarter of 2018) and also has over $10 billion in debt, that signifies a huge amount of risk for the company's investors.

This week's production management announcement also highlights another curiosity at Tesla, however, which is: what ever happened to Hochholdinger?

The hiring of Hochholdinger

In May 2016, Tesla made what sounded like a great hire at the time in having Peter Hochholdinger join the company after a long career within the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) organization. Hochholdinger looked like he had a great background for ramping up the future production of the Model 3 as he had been in charge of ramping up a completely new Audi plant in Mexico at one point in his career.

Given my own negative views about the financial viability of Tesla's operations, the hiring of Hochholdinger did make me question my own concerns. Although he was also hired to replace two other departing production executives, I did think at the time that if such an accomplished and experienced senior executive would join Tesla, then maybe all of Elon Musk's hype about producing 500,000 vehicles in 2018 could possibly come true.

But here we are almost two years later, and we now know how effective the initial Model 3 production ramp has been so far. That then begs a very serious question which is:

If a very experienced and apparently capable senior executive such as Peter Hochholdinger was not able to successfully repeat his success at ramping up other auto manufacturing facilities...

...then what must be preventing such success at Tesla?

Hochholdinger is also still at Tesla as he was also mentioned in the Bloomberg article about proving the "haters" wrong. I guess with all of his skills and experience, however, he is now just limited to a role of exhorting the troops given whatever dysfunctional things must be going on at Tesla.

In my opinion, the cause of all the dysfunctional things is ironically the person who has now decided to "take over" the production ramp of the Model 3. I have listened to so many unrealistic statements from Musk about things such as:

Machines making machines (when Musk has admitted that the "advanced" parts logistics system is creating "bottlenecks"),

productizing the factory (for an operation that is apparently doing significant tasks by hand),

batteries shooting out faster than a machine gun (when battery packs are limiting production over a year later),

a "designed for manufacturing" vehicle (that missed its original production projections by over 95 percent!), and

that experienced auto manufacturers are working at "granny" speed (when they are all extremely profitable and produce huge cash flows)...

...that in my opinion, it is Musk's tangents and difficult to implement ideas that have resulted in Tesla's inability to meet operating goals. And given that Musk is the face of the company along with a compliant board that just granted him a huge compensation package, the company's main problem in my opinion will not be solved anytime soon.

In effect, the overall irony of the situation is that the main inspiration for investing in Tesla - Elon Musk's plans and visions - is also the reason to not invest in Tesla given the apparent chaos in internal operations due to what are apparently very difficult to implement ideas and goals.

A possibly realistic view of Tesla's actual production capabilities?

Although the deliveries press release stated that "5,000 Model 3s" a week would be produced in "around three months" (the usual vague Tesla statement), there was another interesting report this week, however, that while "hearsay" might also have provided a more realistic view of Tesla's actual capabilities and goals for the Model 3.

The report in Jalopnik quoted Musk as describing that the company was about to achieve a production rate of 2,000 Model 3 vehicles a week - about which Musk also supposedly said:

"This is already double the pace of 2017!" he wrote. "By the end of the year, I believe we will be producing vehicles at least four times faster than last year."

The production rate at the end of "last year" however for the Model 3 was barely 1,000 vehicles a week. As such, is 4,000 vehicles a week ("four times faster") now Tesla's actual goal for the end of 2018? Given all of Musk's statements and missed targets, frankly, who would even know? But this is supposedly actual commentary from Musk if it has been reported accurately.

If the statement is accurate and one assumes weekly production rates for the Model 3 of:

1,000 in Q1 2017

2,500 in Q2 2017 (Tesla production "bursts" have not been sustainable in the past)

3,000 in Q3 2017

4,000 in Q4 2017...

...that would result in less than 140,000 Model 3s produced in 2018 - which was apparently a once voiced goal of Musk to just produce in the fourth quarter given previously announced "guidance" of 10,000 a week by the end of 2018.

Given the previously communicated goal of "500,000 vehicles" produced in 2018, if you then assume that 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles are produced in 2018, that would then have total Tesla production in 2018 to be roughly 50 percent less than Musk's earlier communicated goals.

Such huge possible guidance misses, now that the supposed savior of the company has finally arrived (the very slowly ramping Model 3), are of a magnitude where most other companies would experience a 30 to 50 percent drop in their stock price. Tesla investors haven't reacted that way in the past, but the increasing financial leverage and other events such as questions about Tesla's actual "driving assistance" and "full self driving" capabilities could finally combine into much broader concerns that will result in a very significant decline in Tesla's shares.

Conclusion

As I have described earlier, ongoing executive turnover is not a positive characteristic for any company. Having huge divergences from previously announced goals is also a huge negative in my opinion. Possibly growing doubts about Tesla's actual capabilities in key technologies where Tesla had been viewed as a "leader" such as autonomous driving systems could be yet another brick to fall out of what had been an assumed wall of Tesla advantages.

Also, if you strip out all the fluff around Tesla and Elon Musk's grand plans, what you actually have is a participant in a very capital-intensive "heavy manufacturing" industry that has a $10,000 cost disadvantage per vehicle. This difference is from the fact that the average cost of the "drive train" of an "ICE" powered vehicle is around $5,000, but it is probably at least $15,000 currently for battery powered vehicles with Tesla's current range (that also is only about 50 percent to 75 percent of the "range" of "ICE" vehicles).

Battery cost reductions will over time narrow Tesla's basic cost disadvantage, but those overall reductions could be offset by ongoing operating disruptions and missed goals such as what we have seen so far with both the Model 3 introduction and reasonably frequent executive turnover. The risk for Tesla investors is what happens when a company that has been "priced for perfection" is then seen in a less positive light.

In my opinion, the total "enterprise value" for Tesla in a low-margin, capital-intensive industry should probably be no more than one-times revenues (it is about only one-half that for both Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)). If we take all of Elon Musk's "blue sky" statements and assume that they will come true, based on possibly sustainable revenues of between $30 billion and $35 billion annually (if the company can avoid financial distress given the already behind schedule and negative margin Model 3 ramp), that would then result in a reasonable maximum "enterprise value" of less than $35 billion.

An enterprise value then has to be adjusted to subtract the debt portion of the capital structure to derive an imputed equity value. Based on the current debt of slightly over $10 billion, that would result in a projected equity value of $25 billion at most. There are around 170 million shares outstanding, however, and so that suggests a fair price for Tesla's stock of less than $140 per share:

The problem with such a stock valuation, however, is that Tesla has huge capital requirements which are projected to need around $5 billion of external financing over the next two years. Given the very poorly performing first straight debt issue (now trading at less than 90 percent of par value - which is also roughly two years of interest payments having already been lost in the eight months since the bonds were issued), I would assume that debt markets are probably closed. As such, there could be additional dilution to Tesla's equity stock holders of between 15 and 20 percent of the current shares outstanding from more equity financings.

All of the above examples show how quickly that overleveraged companies with unrealistic operating expectations and a history of missed guidance can then unravel. The stock had already dropped over 30 percent to the recent lows before bouncing on the "all's clear" proclamation. Based on a possible realistic "enterprise value" described above, however, the stock could drop at least another 50 percent.

Unfortunately for Tesla's current investors, I do not believe such risks are widely recognized - the same way that internal turmoil is also not widely recognized although definitely being shown by the recent management changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses the author’s opinions and perspectives about various investment related topics. Since all statements in the article are represented as opinions, rather than facts, such opinions are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. My own investment position described in the disclosures is not intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of a specific investment strategy but is a required disclosure item by Seeking Alpha. My own investment position may have been initiated at very different price levels than current prices levels and so that is also why my disclosed position is definitely not intended as an investment recommendation. All investors should also do their own research before making any investment decision.