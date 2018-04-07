Australia: Will Renewables Slay The Coal Giant?

"Hybrid solutions combining wind, solar and storage hold a huge potential for Australia."

- Clive Turton, head of Vestas in the Asia Pacific

Australia: A land so blessed

From 1788 to 1868, the British, considering the land to be a godforsaken place, shipped their worst criminals to Australia (at least the ones they didn’t hang).

However, as often happens with initially scorned lands, riches are found and attitudes change. And Australia is indeed rich - rich in iron ore, lead, diamonds, gold, zinc, titanium, uranium, and cobalt.

Australia is also rich in coal and natural gas. The country is now the world’s largest coal exporter (primarily to China, Japan, and India). Coal which isn’t exported is burned domestically to generate electricity. Nearly three-quarters of the nation’s power is derived from coal.

But here is a surprise. Despite its abundant coal resources, Australians pay some of the highest electric rates in the world. Why? Well, it appears to be a mixture of things: aging coal plants, political bickering, angst over climate policy, and (some say) price gouging. Then, there are those high export prices - it’s simply more profitable to sell fossil fuels overseas than use them at home.

Things are in such a state of confusion that even (nominally) pro-fossil fuel prime minister Malcolm Turnbull talked to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk last year. He later easily delivered on his South Australia battery bet and now several big renewable projects using batteries are planned across the country.

No new coal plants have been built in Australia since 2007 even though several old ones are shutting down. One of Australia's oldest and largest, Liddell, is scheduled to be closed and replaced with a mixture of gas, renewables, and batteries.

Why renewables are making inroads in Australia

In addition to fossil fuels, Australia is also blessed with abundant sun, wind, and hydroelectric resources. And, in the last few years, solar, wind and battery costs have dropped rapidly. Gas peakers and perhaps even baseline coal plants now have nimble competitors.

In Australia, these competitors have a fertile field in which to grow. Many Australians, sick of the high rates and political bickering, are simply going off the grid. Nearly 20% of Australians now have rooftop solar panels - the highest in the world. New buildings, residential or commercial, often find it cheaper to go solar+batteries rather than footing the expense of running lines.

Several companies have sprung up offering solar panels and batteries to customers whether they stay on the grid or not.

Will the renewables slay the coal giant?

Liddell Coal-Fired Power Plant Source: Sydney Morning Herald

And so the battleground is set.

On one hand, Australia boasts massive coal reserves and in place power plants and transmission lines to serve its citizens. This legacy system works, but maintenance is expensive and transmission lines are vulnerable. (When a storm takes down a 275,000-volt transmission line, a lot of customers go dark.)

And then there is that nagging CO2 question: Is burning all that coal contributing to rising sea levels, something which may literally submerge its small island-nation neighbors such as the Marshall Islands.

So it’s not surprising that rooftop solar is booming in Australia. Customers are starting to opt out of the grid driving up costs for those who remain. And it’s not just rooftop. Utilities too (as noted later in this article) are jumping on the renewable bandwagon.

Thus, the dilemma. Is money better spent maintaining and upgrading the legacy coal-fired infrastructure or is it better going with into smaller, more numerous, and distributed renewable powered microgrids?

Three investable renewable companies with Australian exposure

All three of the companies profiled below are large renewable energy ones with global sales. Australia is only a small part of their operations and revenue. However, Australia is a test case for the now developing renewable versus fossil fuel battle with global implications.

Denmark based Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) is one of the largest global providers of wind turbines. The company manufactures over a dozen kinds of turbines and provides associated services. It has installed 90 GW of turbines in 77 countries and services 76 GW of turbines. Competitors include General Electric (GE) and Xinjiang Goldwind (stock: OTC:XJNGF; ADR: OTC:XNJJY).

You wouldn't want any of Vesta’s products in your backyard, but out in open areas such as deserts, agricultural regions, bodies of water, mountains, etc., wind turbines generate some of the lowest cost electricity that can be had. Unlike solar panels, turbines don’t shade the land under them so they are compatible with agricultural activities such as stock grazing and crops

Vestas keeps improving its turbines. They keep getting bigger and more efficient. Costs keep falling and Lazard now claims that wind has the lowest LCOE of all energy sources.

In Australia, Vestas has installed around 2 GW of wind turbines. Its Australian projects include the older 420 MW Macarthur wind farm - Australia’s largest, the 270 MW Sapphire wind farm in New South Wales, and several others. Last June, Infigen Energy, a developer and owner of South Australian wind turbines, announced a service and maintenance agreement with Vestas to maintain its six operating wind farms - 256 wind turbines producing 557 MW of energy.

Vestas is partnering with Tesla and Windlab at the innovative Kennedy Energy Park, a $160 million project in Queensland, combining wind, solar, and battery storage. Phase 2 of Kennedy is expected to add an additional 1,200 MW. This project and several even larger ones in the planning stage are of particular interest as the complementary nature of wind, solar, and batteries has the potential to compete with coal powered baseline power.

Yahoo Finance shows VWDRY has a market cap of $14.4 billion and a trailing P/E of 13.9. The company pays a 2.1% annual dividend. Debt to Equity is low at 16%. The stock currently trades around 24 and the company has just started a share buyback program. The stock has risen somewhat after its lows of late last November.

China’s JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), founded in 2006, and is now one of the world’s largest suppliers of crystalline solar panels. Panels are manufactured in China and Malaysia. The company sells internationally with 16 offices in 12 countries. China, the USA, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, India, and Australia are major markets. JinkoSolar will build and operate the world’s largest solar plant in Abu Dhabi. Competitors include First Solar (FSLR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), JA Solar (JASO), and private Trina Solar.

JinkoSolar claims that it is Australia’s favorite solar panel. Whether that’s true or not is debatable, but it cannot be denied that Jinko has a strong presence in Australia where it sells into the residential, utility, and commercial markets. In its March 22 press release, Jinko noted that demand from Australia is generating significant growth for the company.

At the utility-scale level, look at what Australia’s Lyon group is doing. Its Riverland farm in South Australia will have 330 MW generational capacity and 400-megawatt hours of battery storage - the world’s largest. Its Nowingi farm in Victoria will have a 250 MW generation and 160-megawatt hours of battery storage.

Maoneng Australia Group’s Sunraysia farm in New South Wales will have 102 MW of generational capacity and utilize batteries for storage of excess power. Even larger ones are in the works. Photon Energy 316-megawatt plant in NSW, and, biggest of all, there is Equis Energy's 1000-megawatt solar facility, “battery storage ready” in Queensland.

How much of this business Jinko will get is unclear, but since the company has some of the most efficient panels available, it will likely be a strong contender.

According to Finviz, JKS has a market cap of $716M, a trailing P/E of 28.9 and a forward P/E of 8.8. There is no dividend. Total Debt to Equity is high at 200%. The stock is currently trading around $20, a little below the midpoint of its 52-week range ($16-$31). The balance sheet shows $8.30 in cash for each share. JKS's stock has surged over 600% since 2013. I own JKS and may buy more on dips.

And then last, but certainly not least, we have Tesla. Do I really want to poke this hornet’s nest? Sure, why not, everyone else does. Nonetheless, it’s not the intent of this article to wade into the bear/bull debate on Tesla. Rather, I will focus on what Tesla is doing in Australia. Even though small, it’s significant!

In early 2017, after a series of storms disrupted South Australia’s power grid, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk bet that he could, using Tesla powerpacks, stabilize the grid by building the world’s largest (at the time) battery in under 100 days. He easily won and it appears to be working as expected.

Australia apparently was impressed with Musk’s battery, and they want more. An Australian city claims Tesla powerpack batteries saved it $1.5 million. In another project, Tesla is installing solar panels and powerwalls on 50,000 homes, creating the world’s largest virtual power plant. Also, remember the previously noted Kennedy Energy Park where Tesla is partnering with Vestas in a solar+wind+battery project.

Australia is small in Tesla’s (very) grand scheme, but the company does seem to be doing quite well on the continent. They will even begin selling Model 3’s in 2018. Should you buy Tesla's stock? Well, my best take is to watch the Model 3 ramp. That, of course, is an entirely different subject.

Tesla has a market cap of $46B. The company is not profitable, and according to Finviz, total Debt to Equity level is 243%. There is no dividend. The stock currently is trading around $300 - up sharply in the last week based on increased Model 3 production, but significantly off the 52-week high of $390. Financial metrics aren't good, but Tesla always has been about positioning for the future rather than making profits.

Watch Australia Closely - It’s a test market for renewables+storage

It’s quite amazing how solar power has evolved over the last few years. Originally, wind and solar were not dispatchable. Sure, they could give a big boost when the sun shone or the wind blew, but it wasn’t available in peak demand hours (usually early morning and evening).

But battery costs have fallen nearly 80% since 2010 and it’s a whole new ballgame. Solar, wind advances, and battery advances have changed things in a big way. Australia is a test market for renewables and storage. The rest of the world will be watching.

For the first time, we are seeing wind+solar+storage mount a credible challenge to baseline fossil-fuel-fired plants. The coal Goliath still towers over the renewable David in Australia, but he is starting to wobble.

Disclaimer: Investors looking to invest in these or any other mentioned stocks are strongly advised to do additional due diligence before investing. Renewable energy is a new, fast-growing field and company outlooks can change quickly both for the better and the worse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.