IBM: Back To The Future

It Has Always Been About Trust

IBM (IBM) has always been a company that its clients could trust. Originally, you could trust that it made the best tabulators and computers. The U.S. government trusted IBM and Herman Hollerith's punched card tabulator to process the 1890 census.

Then, just 50 years later, NASA would trust IBM to launch our men towards the moon. According to the IBM 100 website:

IBM acquired the skills and invented the tools needed for space flight over a 30-year span stretching back to the 1940s. The US Navy used an early IBM electromechanical calculator to compute the ballistic trajectories of artillery shells. In the late 1950s, the US Naval Research Laboratory employed an IBM 650 computer to solve the orbital math needed to launch small satellites. During this time, IBM built SAGE (Semi-Automatic Ground Environment) [Read more about this Icon of Progress], an early warning radar defense system, and began developing small, heavy-duty computers for bombers and US Strategic Air Command's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Titan rockets. By the time NASA began putting astronauts into Earth orbit with its Mercury and Gemini programs, IBM was there with a 60-pound space guidance computer. It used innovative three-dimensional, multilayer etched circuit boards to interconnect components, saving miles of wire and pounds of weight.

But Then IBM Lost Its Way...

The PC and client/server revolutions of the '80s and '90s respectively culminated in IBM posting a massive net loss of $8 billion in 1993. It was eventually able to turn it around by focusing on the future and helping to create the e-business revolution.

Yet, still, IBM found itself in a similar situation just four years ago. A very prophetic article from May of 2014 proclaimed the demise of IBM as an earnings, EPS and share price juggernaut because of its adherence to "Roadmap 2015".

According to Steve Denning on Forbes.com:

Yet for critics of IBM like BW, "Roadmap 2015" is precisely what is killing IBM. According to BW, IBM's soaring earnings per share and its share price are built on a foundation of declining revenues, capability-crippling offshoring, fading technical competence, sagging staff morale, debt-financed share buybacks, non-standard accounting practices, tax-reduction gadgets, a debt-equity ratio of around 174 percent, a broken business model and a flawed forward strategy. According to BW, IBM's RoadMap 2015, if adhered to, virtually guarantees that its woes will worsen. "It would be hard enough for Rometty to bring IBM into the cloud era," analyst Bill Fleckenstein is quoted by BW. "Doing so while yoked to her predecessor's $20-per-share earnings promise is almost impossible." Even if IBM does somehow manage to make its earnings-per share targets, what will be left of this once-great firm?

The article was spot on from both a shareholder value standpoint and a revenue growth standpoint. From the second quarter of 2012 through the third quarter of 2017, IBM had flat or negative earnings growth. By only focusing on maximizing current revenue streams and not "looking to the future", as IBM had always done in the past, it hamstrung itself... especially with wacky Wall Street analysts. This combination of stagnant growth and unattainable metrics was enough to scare off individual and institutional investors alike. Even Warren Buffett sold 1/3 of his shares in the first two quarters of 2017.

Many investors have taken this partial exit by the Oracle of Omaha to be a sign of a coming collapse. It is my belief, however, that IBM is in the midst of a turnaround akin to one performed by Microsoft (MSFT) 4-5 years ago.

The Microsoft Comparison

An article from October 31, 2014, lists seven reasons how Microsoft, under new CEO Satya Nadella, is different from the "old" Microsoft. In a nutshell, the article states that Microsoft had backed itself into a corner where not only had its main competitors taken the lead, but also it was no longer a growth company, and it was being forced to pay large dividends and execute massive share buybacks to keep investors happy.

Sounds familiar?

I am sure about 90% of those reading this article right now are screaming at their laptops and mobile devices that there is one glaring difference! Microsoft changed its CEO, and IBM did not. While you are correct... it is my supposition that IBM has had the right leadership in place all along. In the same way Nadella was able to not just reinvent Microsoft but also reinvigorate it at the same time... so has Ginni Rometty over the past few years at IBM. She and the gleam of this company have just been hidden under the wreckage of the roadmap if you will.

Strategic Imperatives

As I mentioned above, being tied down to some unrealistic "roadmap" was not what this company needed. What the company needed was a visionary that had experience running sales, marketing and strategy departments. It needed someone whom could take IBM back to what it did best, back to forecasting the future of business.

First, it was Thomas J. Watson Sr. making the decision in 1914 to focus on providing large-scale, custom-built tabulating solutions for businesses. Then it was his decision to offer best-in-class workplace benefits to employees and keep inventory at fully stocked levels that allowed the company to flourish when the government asked for help tabulating employment records for over 26 million people in 1935.

Fast-forward 80 years later, and it is the decision of Virginia Rometty to focus on the Strategic Imperatives group which would ultimately lead to the first quarter of positive revenue growth in 23 quarters.

Source: IBM

The $17 billion of cloud revenue referenced above is more than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made in fiscal 2017. It is most likely also on par with what Microsoft made in 2017. It does not publish a trailing 3- or 12-month number but did project $20 billion in cloud revenue for 2018.

IBM has always been the most successful when it focused on the FUTURE of technology as opposed to the current. That new future is Blockchain and IBM is currently the biggest, baddest blockchain business around. It is ranked number one in the Blockchain sector by Juniper Research.

And It Is Still About Trust

IBM Blockchain GM Marie Wieck to Reuters:

"We believe that the adoption of blockchain is an opportunity for a new trust model to take hold where individuals and organizations can securely share private information and credentials without an intermediary."

This holds so true in a world where data is mined from Facebook (FB) accounts and Gmail (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) accounts. It also holds true from the business relationship side. If IBM can help a company to not only save money but also to do so securely and without jeopardizing the information in the transaction, then it has created one of the most massive opportunities in recent history. According to an article written by Jeremy Williams for Forbes.com:

The beauty of the blockchain for many is its unchangeable nature. Through a combined use of cryptography, a peer-to-peer network and a protocol, blockchain hosts a distributed, immutable ledger. As a result, it promises to host much more than digital currencies. In fact, it may just be the marketplace of the future, where goods, services and assets can be exchanged without the need for traditional business frameworks.

How IBM Uses Blockchain in Supply Chain Management, Provenance and Logistics

I talked about this deal with Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) in one of my previous articles. However, this is just one of the numerous agreements that IBM has signed with multiple companies from very diverse industries and backgrounds. It currently has blockchain service agreements in the Food Safety Industry, Education, Healthcare, Identity, Insurance, Luxury Goods, Private Equity Trading, Supply Chain Management, Provenance and Logistics and finally Trade Finance.

How IBM Uses Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments

Bottom Line Impact of Blockchain to IBM

Ok, this is great you say. Cool pictures you say. How will all of this affect the stock price? Let's do some math, shall we?

Revenues were at $22.54 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, and cash on hand was just under $12 billion.

According to Marketwatch.com:

"The global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD $411.5 million in 2017 to $7,683.7 million by 2022, while growing at a compound annual rate of 79.6 percent."

Well, that's explosive growth now, isn't it?

To once again reference the Juniper report from earlier in the article:

Almost 400 company founders, executives, managers and IT leaders responded to Juniper's Blockchain Enterprise Survey. Amongst enterprises either actively considering, or in the process of deploying blockchain technology, more than 4 in 10 (43%) ranked IBM first - more than twice the proportion selecting second-placed Microsoft (20%).

OK, so let's use those numbers and say that 43% of people who do business in Blockchain technologies will use IBM to facilitate those transactions or help in some way. At projected growth rates for 2020 that would mean as much as $3.3 billion in added revenue for the company yearly or $800 million plus per quarter. In my opinion, this is more than enough to offset legacy business loss concerns over the next 21 months. The tricky part is knowing how much IBM makes from Blockchain currently. I would argue it is very small since the technology is in its infancy and the entire market is only $411 million as of today. Therefore, the projected increase of $3.3 billion would be almost entirely accretive to earnings.

Bull Case

Fiscal

Quarter End Date

Reported Earnings

Per Share Consensus

EPS* Forecast %

Surprise Dec 2017 01/18/2018 5.18 5.17 0.19 Sept 2017 10/17/2017 3.3 3.28 0.61 June 2017 07/18/2017 2.97 2.73 8.79 Mar 2017 04/18/2017 2.38 2.34 1.71

IBM has consistently surprised to the positive on EPS over the past year, and I expect it to do so again in the first quarter of 2018 when announced in a little over a week.

The share price of IBM, as of when this article was written, was hovering around $150. That translates to a 4% yield on the dividend of $6 a share per year. I would invest based on the dividend alone.

If Strategic Imperatives' revenue continues to grow at 11% YOY, it will lead to revenue for fiscal year 2019 of $44.97 billion. If we extrapolate that as 46% to 50% of all revenue, we get $97.8 billion down to $89.94 billion in revenue. That is $10.8 billion to $18.7 billion in revenue growth over the next two years.

I am looking for IBM to be treated differently by the Street once it realizes the power of Blockchain and see the revenue growth from that segment. Currently IBM trades at a P/E multiple of 11 and Microsoft trades at a multiple of 25. Microsoft had revenues in 2013 of $77.8 billion before Nadella took over. It has subsequently grown revenues to $90 billion in 2017. Once again the similarity is interesting. If IBM can continue to change how it is viewed as more of a growth company and less of a blase, boring company, more of a SaaS company and less of a hardware company, could it attain a P/E multiple of 15?

I am projecting a share price of $165 to $225 in 24 months. Why the wide variation? I project EPS of $15 a share up from $13.80 a share applied to an 11 P/E multiple to as high as 15 P/E multiple. Even on the low side with dividends reinvested, that is 9% YOY return. On the high side, 29% YOY returns.

Bear Case

One of the reasons IBM is such a nice buy right now is that the share price is already depressed. I feel the bear case deals with macroeconomic issues outside of IBM's control. If you are the type that worries about trade wars, inflation, employment numbers, etc., then this may negatively impact the stock price to as low as $140 a share. You collect your 4% dividend, reinvest and pretty much tread water.

