Closed-End Fund UTG - A Utility Fund To Buy Today

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is a closed-end fund managed by W.H. Reaves & Company, Inc. (dba Reaves Asset Management). Reaves Asset Management was founded in 1961 and specializes in utilities and energy infrastructure. They have approximately $3.26 billion in total assets under management. They actually offers only three types of funds, Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES), Reaves Utilities and Energy Infrastructure Fund (RSRFX), and Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

UTG is a $1,831.44 million fund with $320 million in leverage, or about 17.47% leveraged. The investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. To achieve its goal, the fund intends to invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry. With the remaining 20% being in other securities, including stocks, money market instruments, and debt instruments, as well as certain derivative instruments in the utility industry or other industries. They also manage with taxation issues in mind to maximize qualified dividend income. UTG has an inception date of February 24, 2004.

Risks

We might as well get the risks out of the way so we can concentrate on what makes this fund truly exceptional in my mind. While UTG does utilize leverage to potentially enhance returns, this does have the opposite effect when prices of the underlying securities are under pressure. Meaning when that leverage is used to increase returns, it will subsequently decrease the NAV too when going down. Also, that same leverage is currently increasing the downside pressure on UTG. The Fed raising interest rates doesn't help as it increases the interest payments on the borrowed capital.

One positive that can be mentioned here is that from the annual report, which states that they decreased leverage from 28.7% of net assets to 19.8% on October 31, 2017, and morningstar.com shows 17.47% leverage. The Fed raising interest rates also has a negative effect on the underlying utility positions that it holds by making safer assets more appealing than the equity positions that currently make up UTG.

UTG also had a rights offering in October 2017, increasing the shares outstanding by 14,314,706. This raised $428 million which the fund has used to invest in equities consistent with the fund's objectives of achieving current and rising dividend income accompanied by capital appreciation from investments held.

Performance

With all the risks stated above, the performance of this fund YTD is -7.72% on market price and the NAV has declined 6.91%. I believe this may be the perfect time to pick up some shares if you are able to hold on a longer term basis or for the consistent monthly distributions that I believe are not at risk for any cuts.

Source - UTG Fund Website

If you had held since the inception date, you would have received a total return annually of 10%, to me this would have been very acceptable. The fund has definitely had a strong past that I believe can continue from these levels. The market price on 4/5/2018 is sitting at $28.25 while the NAV is at $31.07, giving UTG a discount of -9.08% when the 1-year average discount is 4.02%. The 1-year z-score is at -1.10, giving me reason to believe that the fund has sold off unfairly over the last few months due to interest rate risk. In 2017, this fund was actually trading back and forth from premium to discount before plunging into a deep discount in 2018.

Source - CEFconnect

Distributions

One of my most favorite reasons to own a CEF and especially UTG is for its distribution. The fund has increased 10 times since its inception, most recently March 15th, 2018 from $0.16 monthly to $0.17 monthly. May not sound too impressive when it's just 1 cent, but that is a 6.3% increase! I would not mind at all a 6% increase from my employer. And when you think they started out in April 2004 at a monthly $0.0967, it is all that more impressive. I can't think of too many other CEFs that have increased with consistency like UTG.

Source - CEFConnect

When looking at the Section 19a notice from March, we can see that the current distribution is made up of 58.38% net investment income and 41.62% of realized long-term capital gain, and for the year, they are estimating that 46.04% has been from net income, realized long-term gains are 53.28%, and even short-term capital gain of 0.68% YTD. In October, they were sitting on about $445 million in net unrealized appreciation so they should have a pretty good cushion to keep funding the distribution with the capital gains that also help to lower tax obligations.

Holdings

This is another exciting part about UTG being invested in utilities that are primarily domestic, when all the headlines are clamoring about a trade war, you have the benefit of being relatively sheltered from global issues. Most of the companies that are held are U.S. domestic, meaning they generate most of their cash from right in the U.S. not having to fear about disruptions that may be going on overseas.

Source - UTG Fund Website

The top 10 holdings make up a hefty 57.57% of the fund. Within the top 10 holdings, only BCE Inc. (BCE), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Sempra Energy (SRE) have a material amount of business outside the U.S., making up about 16% of the portfolio with those three positions, and even then, they have significant business in the U.S. within those three companies. Meaning while the overall market has every reason to be concerned with a trade war globally, UTG should be relatively sheltered from the risks that a trade war would impose. As we all know though, this fund will be taken down with the rest of the market, just making it a better buy if anything happens between the world's largest two economies.

Even though the fund allows for other kinds of assets to be held, management must believe equities are the best looking right now. I do have to agree that they may be right, after this latest global pressure and market correction, I believe we will be back to a bull market.

Other Interesting Utility CEFs

I wanted to list another interesting utility CEF before I concluded this article. That is the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). I recently wrote an article about another Cohen & Steers fund too, the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). That article can be accessed here, if interested. UTF is also trading at a significant discount of 10.46%, while the 52-week average discount is 8.72%, giving UTF a z-score of -1.10. This fund utilizes leverage on 28.54% of its portfolio and pays 8.66% monthly as well. UTF is slightly different from UTG in that it holds some utility and energy companies as well as preferred stock and companies that provide the infrastructure for cell towers. I hope to write a full article up dedicated to UTF as I believe it is different enough from UTG to warrant its own focus.

Another fund that people seemed to be really impressed with is Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT). I see no reason to buy this fund whatsoever at this time. It currently trades at a 26.48% premium, and sure, its 52-week average is 30.05% premium, giving it a z-score of -0.50, but I just cannot get behind GUT when it has such a high premium and not to mention the 12.23% it has to earn to maintain the distribution! The past 10-year annual total performance is not as good as UTG's performance either, so when there is a far superior fund to buy why would someone even bother.

Conclusion

I believe with the steep discount offered by UTG, right now is the perfect time to buy. If you are hesitant because you believe the market could go down further from here (I wouldn't blame you), then maybe hold off and wait for the dust to settle before pulling the trigger. For me, I'll be a buyer here, and if the bottom falls out of the market, I will probably be picking up more. UTG's distribution is too good to pass up, and with it increasing that distribution in March, it's just that much more enticing to me. I believe UTG is sheltered from any trade war concerns that may arise being that the majority of the cash it collects from its holdings have relatively little to do with the outside world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.