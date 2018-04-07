Have We Seen The Highs For The Year Already?

As we will explain, what will happen in the Chinese economy as a result of trade tensions could very well add another significant risk to world markets.

Apart from the direct effects of trade restrictions, greater uncertainty, diminished sentiment and resulting risk aversion could put quite a damper on markets and start affecting the real economy.

If trade tensions escalate, it could tip the world economy, which is already softening into substantially lower growth.

How things can change. Not so long ago investors worried about the possibility of an overheating US economy and the chances of rising wages and inflation, and an accelerating Fed tightening process.

That worry seemed eminently justified. The world economy was in the first synchronized boom since more than a decade, US unemployment was already very low and at levels where labor gets scarce and wage pressures normally start to increase.

Then the US government embarked on a late-cycle stimulus in the form of a massive tax cut, most notably to corporations and there was a political budget deal that added to public spending.

US bond markets sold off on these perspectives, here are the last 12 months of US 10-year yield from Bloomberg:

After hitting a low of 2.0% in September, yields moved above 2.9% in February, but have since given back a bit to just under 2.8%.

But there are two dark clouds on the horizon:

Slowing global economy

Trade tensions

Needles moving down

Until recently, the world economy was booming. There is still fairly solid growth almost anywhere, but there are numerous indicators pointing to a considerable deceleration:

Here is a picture of economic activity in the euro area:

German business is becoming more cautious (from the FT):

And German industrial production had its biggest drop in years (from the FT):

And here is a gauge of Chinese credit

There is a bit of a slowdown in China as well, here is Market Realist:

China’s credit growth metrics have slowed down considerably after a spike in January. The government’s intervention to slow down the pace of credit creation has been taking effect. In fact, most market participants believe that going forward, we’ll see a slowdown in total aggregate financing as well as new loans.

Now, one should not read too much into all of these figures:

Most of them still point to a fairly solid expansion of economic activity.

Most of these figures can be quite volatile.

However, there is one group of economists for whom the recent slowdown doesn't come as much of a surprise, and these are the monetarists. Here is one of them, Evans-Pritchard:

Monetarists say the reversal of QE – or quantitative tightening (QT) is the underlying cause of the mystery virus. The Fed is shrinking its balance sheet by $20bn (£14bn) a month. This will rise in stages to $50bn by the fourth quarter. It has caused the growth rate of the broad M3 money supply to fall to 2pc over the last three months, close to stall speed.

And then there is the tightening of monetary policy, most notably in the US with multiple interest rate rises and the Fed now actively shrinking its balance sheet by $20B a month (rising to $50B by the end of the year)

While the ECB is still buying, rather than selling assets, the pace of that has declined considerably and it will end by September (at least it is scheduled to do so).

Trade

The second risk is by now a familiar one. The US government has set it upon itself to do something that isn't necessary and difficult to pull off, reduce the bilateral trade deficit with China.

They embark on this for the right reasons though. China (as are many other developing economies) have weak protections for intellectual property, and US firms are a major casualty.

But instead of seeking allies to put pressure on China to improve things, it is estranging potential partners by threatening to start a trade war.

Apart from the ill-fated steel and aluminium tariffs, the US is estranging partners like the EU and Japan basically because Japanese and EU firms will also be hurt from US tariffs on Chinese imports.

As we pointed out in a previous article, China, whilst moving up in the value chain, is still an assembler of products in many instances.

That is, on a value added basis, almost half of Chinese exports consist of foreign parts (most notably those produced in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, but also the EU and the US itself).

What we got instead was the US government threatening to slap tariffs on Chinese imports, first on $50B worth of imports and after a very predictable Chinese reaction, the President suggested another $100B package.

The stock market, once again, didn't react kindly to that and there was another bout of 2%+ selling on Friday after the latest package was announced.

The Chinese have already suggested that they will again respond in kind, something which is hardly a surprise.

Investors are whip-lashed between hope and fear. The hope comes from the part that, should these packages become actual policy, they amount to a sort of mutual assured destruction which both parties would very much like to avoid.

The fear comes from the fact that key figures in the US Administration don't seem to have a firm grasp on the basic economics of trade (some of which we dealt with in previous articles), and there is every chance that the parties are backing themselves into a corner.

The President in particular seems to think that any economic fallout will be short term, and a price well worth paying for the longer term improvement that will supposedly result from this.

And this is on top of more outrageous statements like claims that the US cannot lose a trade war because it's already down $500B and similar stuff.

The risks

The risk is, of course, that the trade tension escalates and actual measures will be implemented. There are several channels through which this can have a negative impact on the world economy:

Tariffs will give a one-off filip to US prices, as they are a tax on consumers.

Economic disruption of supply chains.

An increase in economic uncertainty and a stock market sell-off leading to a decrease in sentiment.

A Chinese economic slowdown and the resurgence of the devaluation risk.

The effect on US inflation isn't likely to be large (unless things really escalate) so we're not particularly worried about that. Supply chain disruption is a somewhat bigger risk and this often isn't something that is instantly fixable.

A larger stock market sell-off could seriously dampen sentiment, both business and consumer sentiment, and this could start to produce real economic consequences. There is a bit of a self-fulfilling prophesy at work here.

Investment decisions are more difficult when there is more uncertainty and they usually suffer under increased uncertainty, even if profits are high and corporate taxes have been lowered substantially.

We're actually most worried about a possible shock to the Chinese economy. We remember that in the past two and a half years, twice the specter of a Chinese devaluation really spooked the markets.

We understand that there is already a slowdown of sorts going on in China, as authorities are trying to deleverage the economy at least a bit. Any significant external shock to the Chinese economy could compound problems and re-activate the large scale capital outflows that caused the earlier market woes.

While the renminbi has actually been rising since these episodes (implying a considerable real revaluation as Chinese wage and price growth is considerably above most developed economies), the authorities could actually engineer a deliberate depreciation of the currency.

On the evidence of the earlier market panic, the markets would really be spooked by that scenario, which is compounded as US authorities might very well see this as 'currency manipulation,' another Chinese trick to maintain competitiveness.

A higher dollar is in itself a significant risk for the world economy as there is an enormous amount of dollar denominated debt outstanding in emerging countries, which would feel the pain.

Others have suggested that the Chinese could sell the trillion dollars or so they have in US bonds, but we don't think that's likely, as that would likely lead to a lower dollar against the renminbi.

Conclusion

Against a background of a still strong, but softening world economic growth, a trade conflict between the two biggest economies in the world could tip things over via various mechanisms we sketched above.

While we're on the cusp of Q1 corporate results, and these are likely to be firm, investors will look with a keen eye to guidance to see whether that softening of outlook has seeped through into corporate expectations, despite the tax cuts.

There will already be quite a few conference calls where analysts will ask about the trade issues, should these tensions escalate there will be more of these, and the resulting uncertainty will make investors more risk averse.

Unless this issue blows over, we think we've seen the highs for the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.