Zuckerberg On Safari To Washington

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) founder Mark Zuckerberg treks to Capitol Hill next week for an appearance at a joint Senate Judiciary Committee/Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on April 10 and House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11. There's no question that Zuckerberg will be pressed on the company's handling of privacy issues, Russia interference and data harvesting. The latest shoe to drop was the TechCrunch report that some messages from Zuckerberg and other executives were deleted from the platform by the company due to concerns over hacking. While tech CEOs have a largely unremarkable record when called to testify in front of Congress (Apple's Tim Cook is considered an anomaly when he endeared Senators back in 2013 over the company's use of tax havens), Zuckerberg did score high marks for his conference call this week with reporters. Shares of Facebook fell 1.6% last week and stand about 20% lower than the 52-week high.

Notable earnings reports: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) on April 9; Bed, Bathroom & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on April 11; Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), BlackRock (BLB) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) on April 12; JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) on April 13. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

Trade redux: The escalating trade threats between China and the U.S. ahead of true negotiations walloped stocks again on Friday, although the low-volume session also set up the possibility that calming rhetoric could lead to a quick reversal. Height Capital Markets weighs in on the high-stakes poker game - "We expect that the real danger to markets is primarily one of headline risk as this process plays out in the near term. However, an additional risk is that Trump will be unable to manage the now multitude of contentious negotiations that he initiated."

IPOs expected to price: Alzheon (NASDAQ:ALZH) and Zuora (Pending:ZUO) on April 11.

IPO lockup expirations: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) on April 10.

Analyst quiet period expirations: Bridgewater Bancshares (Pending:BWB) and Arcus Biosciences (Pending:RCUS) on April 9; Zscalar (Pending:ZS) and Senmiao Technology (Pending:AIHS) on April 10.

Independent Petroleum Association of America Oil & Gas Investment Symposium: Oil and gas companies presenting on April 9-10 on value creation in the industry include WildHorse Resources (NYSE:WRD), PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP), Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS), Earthstone Energy (NASDAQ:ESTE), Sm Energy (NYSE:SM), Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR), Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST), Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY).

Analyst/investor day meetings: Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) on April 10; Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) on April 11; Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) on Apirl 12.

Sales reports: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) on April 11; L Brands (NYSE:LB), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE) on April 11.

Business update calls: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) on April 10 to cover a Phase 2 study of SEL-212; Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) on April 12.

Expected M&A closings: Amneal's merger with Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) and the takeover of Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice could occur.

Notable annual meetings: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) on April 9; Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on April 11; Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) on April 12; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) on April 13.

Saudi Arabia: U.S. companies are expanding aggressively in Saudi Arabia. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced groundbreaking deals last week, while Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Raytheon (NYSE:RYN) continue to grow their defense business in the region. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just wrapped up a tour of Silicon Valley to talk about creating an attractive environment for emerging companies with innovative products in the Kingdom that included a self-driving car demonstration with Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL). Expect to hear about even more deals being struck in the oil-rich nation very soon.

Box office preview: Paramount Pictures (NYSE:VIA) looks to gain traction this weekend after the studio's Q1 U.S. box office tally fell 62% Y/Y on a weak slate. The studio's horror-thriller The Quiet Place is forecast to bring in $20M to $25M during its opening run to top Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Blockers. Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Ready Player One is also still in the mix after bringing in $42M last weekend. The U.S. box office closed Q1 down 2.0% Y/Y to $2.854B, a mark that could have been worse if not for the rousing success of Black Panther.

Barron's mentions: The cover story breaks down how artificial intelligence could disrupt the investing world. Alphabet is called a bargain because of its growth prospects and lower regulatory risk than Facebook. Jack Hough breaks down IAC/InteractivCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in detail and how the media/tech stock stacks up to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) in terms of valuation.

