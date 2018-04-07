U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Spotify Dances To Its Own Tune With A $32 Billion Listing

With great fanfare, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had a mediocre debut. And that is exactly what it wanted. The stock opened at $165.90 - fetching it an impressive $32 billion valuation - and finished the week at $147.92. While IPO buyers don't have much to celebrate, existing shareholders can now sell at a substantial premium to earlier private valuations. Spotify's stock price stabilized at $145-$150 on Thursday and Friday, but with 91% of its shares free of any lock-up, it is best to wait a few weeks until we can call the direct listing a success.
While Spotify's "reimagined IPO process" achieved its goals, don't expect a pickup in direct listings yet. In addition to not needing IPO capital, the world's largest music streaming service had a number of unique strengths, including a powerful brand, a global scale, rapid growth, positive free cash flow, and a dominant position in a large market with secular growth. Not many companies fit that description.
However, Spotify's smooth listing and high valuation represent good news for pre-IPO tech companies. Tencent Music, rumored to be targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2018, is the most obvious beneficiary. In quick succession, two "decacorns" were well-received by public markets (Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is up 45% from its March IPO). So unless the market's current volatility persists, look out for a surge of tech IPOs in the second quarter.
|
Issuer
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Spotify
|
$25,099M*
|
0%
|
+13%*
|
+12%*
World's largest music streaming subscription service.
*Based on NYSE reference price of $132
IPO Pipeline update
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Construction Partners (ROAD)
|
$207M
|
Materials
|
Baird
Provides infrastructure and road construction in the southeastern United States.
|
Inspire Medical Systems (Pending:INSP)
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
BofA ML
Sells its proprietary Inspire therapy for sleep apnea.
|
Spirit of Texas Bank (STXB)
|
$46M
|
Financials
|
Stephens
Texas community bank with 15 full-service branches and $1 billion in assets.
|
Unity Biotechnology (Pending:UBX)
|
$85M
|
Health Care
|
Goldman
Preclinical biotech developing therapies for age-associated diseases.
|
Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
|
$100M
|
Financials
|
JP Morgan
Operates and franchises personal lines insurance agencies in the US.
|
HeadHunter Group (HHR)
|
$250M
|
Industrials
|
Morgan Stanley
Online job recruitment platform in Russia.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned -0.6% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is down -2.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down -1.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) and ASR Nederland.