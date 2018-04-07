U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Spotify Dances To Its Own Tune With A $32 Billion Listing

With great fanfare, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had a mediocre debut. And that is exactly what it wanted. The stock opened at $165.90 - fetching it an impressive $32 billion valuation - and finished the week at $147.92. While IPO buyers don't have much to celebrate, existing shareholders can now sell at a substantial premium to earlier private valuations. Spotify's stock price stabilized at $145-$150 on Thursday and Friday, but with 91% of its shares free of any lock-up, it is best to wait a few weeks until we can call the direct listing a success.

While Spotify's "reimagined IPO process" achieved its goals, don't expect a pickup in direct listings yet. In addition to not needing IPO capital, the world's largest music streaming service had a number of unique strengths, including a powerful brand, a global scale, rapid growth, positive free cash flow, and a dominant position in a large market with secular growth. Not many companies fit that description.

However, Spotify's smooth listing and high valuation represent good news for pre-IPO tech companies. Tencent Music, rumored to be targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2018, is the most obvious beneficiary. In quick succession, two "decacorns" were well-received by public markets (Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is up 45% from its March IPO). So unless the market's current volatility persists, look out for a surge of tech IPOs in the second quarter.

1 IPO During the Week of April 2nd, 2018 Issuer

Business Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 04/06 Spotify $25,099M* 0% +13%* +12%* World's largest music streaming subscription service.

*Based on NYSE reference price of $132

IPO Pipeline update

6 Filings During the Week of April 2nd, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Construction Partners (ROAD) $207M Materials Baird Provides infrastructure and road construction in the southeastern United States. Inspire Medical Systems (Pending:INSP) $86M Health Care BofA ML Sells its proprietary Inspire therapy for sleep apnea. Spirit of Texas Bank (STXB) $46M Financials Stephens Texas community bank with 15 full-service branches and $1 billion in assets. Unity Biotechnology (Pending:UBX) $85M Health Care Goldman Preclinical biotech developing therapies for age-associated diseases. Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) $100M Financials JP Morgan Operates and franchises personal lines insurance agencies in the US. HeadHunter Group (HHR) $250M Industrials Morgan Stanley Online job recruitment platform in Russia.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned -0.6% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is down -2.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down -1.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) and ASR Nederland.