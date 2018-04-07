U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Subscription Unicorn Zuora Kicks Off The Q2 IPO Market

The first two IPOs of the second quarter are targeting a combined $170 million in the week ahead. Subscription billing unicorn Zuora (Pending:ZUO) and Alzheimer's disease biotech Alzheon (NASDAQ:ALZH) represent the leading sectors from the first quarter. Tech deals are up 20% on average year-to-date; while health care deals are up 8%, the sector accounts for both the two best and two worst deals of the year.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Alzheon

Framingham, MA $70M

$228M $13 - $15

5,000,000 Citi

Piper Jaffray Late-stage biotech developing small molecule therapies for Alzheimer's disease. Zuora

San Mateo, CA $100M

$1,140M $9 - $11

10,000,000 Goldman

Morgan Stanley Provides a cloud-based subscription billing and management platform.

Zuora, which offers a billing management platform, aims to raise $100 million at a $1.1 billion market value. Founded by an early Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) executive, the company benefits from an experienced management team, and insiders intend to purchase 12% of the IPO. Zuora has grown subscription revenue at 30%+, and boasts a 110% dollar-based retention rate. However, the company spends heavily on sales and marketing, which holds back profitability, and its services segment dragged gross margin down to 52% in 2017.

Alzheon, which is developing small molecule therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD), is targeting $70 million at a $228 million market value. The FDA granted Fast Track designation for the company's sole candidate, ALZ-801, in late 2017, and management expects to begin Phase 3 trial for patients with mild AD later in 2018. While Alzheon is addressing a multi-billion dollar market with significant unmet need, ALZ-801 is based on a drug that originally failed in large AD trials and was only revived after retrospective analysis; other drugs addressing beta amyloids, which Alzheon targets, have failed in Phase 3 trials.

Upcoming IPOs: 11 deals could launch

Eleven companies are eligible to launch IPO roadshows in the upcoming week, headlined by electronic signature platform DocuSign (Pending:DOCU), DellEMC spinoff Pivotal Software (Pending:PVTL) and spreadsheet-based collaboration platform Smartsheet (Pending:SMAR). Others deals that could launch include CIBC spinoff FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCI), HR software provider Ceridian (Pending:CDAY), a Michigan commercial bank, a small Chinese fintech and four biotechs.

11 Deals Could Launch in the Week Ahead Issuer

Business Est.

Deal Size Sector Lead

Underwriter DocuSign $400M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides a cloud-based electronic signature platform. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Pending:ASLN) $86M Health Care Leerink Partners Singapore biotech developing cancer therapies using the HER pathway. CLPS (Pending:CLPS) $14M Technology The Benchmark Company Chinese provider of turn-key financial technology solutions. Ceridian HCM Holding $200M Technology Goldman Sachs Provides enterprises with human capital management software. Smartsheet $100M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform. FirstCaribbean International Bank $350M Financials Barclays Leading bank in Barbados, the Bahamas and Cayman Islands spun out of CIBC. Level One Bancorp (Pending:LEVL) $25M Financials Raymond James Michigan-based commercial bank with $1.3 billion in assets. Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) $81M Health Care Cowen & Company Developing rare disease drug candidates acquired from large pharmas. Pivotal Software $500M Technology Morgan Stanley DellEMC spin-off providing a platform for enterprises to manage cloud-based apps. Surface Oncology (Pending:SURF) $75M Health Care Goldman Sachs Clinical-stage biotech developing next-generation antibody cancer therapies. MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) $150M Health Care Goldman Sachs Licensing antibodies to pharmas and developing its own therapy for lymphoma.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned -0.6% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is down -2.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down -1.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) and ASR Nederland.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.