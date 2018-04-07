Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: Alibaba And Instacart Lead The Way

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Alibaba sports: Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) completed a $190.78M Series A round. Jack Ma’s investment firm Yunfeng Capital led the round, which valued Alisports at $1.27B. China Taiping Insurance Holdings also participated.

Alisports combines e-commerce, video, cloud computing, and IoT aspects to form a sports platform that covers everything from events to copyrights. Last year, Alisports announced a strategic partnership with the Olympic Council of Asia to bring eSports to the 2022 Asian Games.

Instacart gains: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) competitor Instacart closed $150M in funding, according to Axios. The round included Coatue Management and extended a Series E round now totaling $350M. Instacart’s valuation stood at $4.35B after the round. Instacart has raised over $1B in funding since 2012. Other backers include Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, and Thrive Capital.

As of February, Instacart had nearly 200 grocery partners and was available in 70M households in the U.S. and Canada. At that time, Instacart had just raised $200M in Series E financing at a $4.2B valuation.

Competition: Shipt, which Target (NYSE:TGT) acquired in December, and Postmates ($278M in total funding, Spark Capital and Founders Fund among backers).

Guided radiotherapy: T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Associates, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Venture investments, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Innovation participated in a $100M Series C round for RefleXion Medical. The medical device company is developing a biology-guided radiotherapy system (BgRT) to create targeted cancer treatments. The Rise Fund led the round with participation from GT HealthCare Capital Partners, Sofinnova Partners, KCK Group, and Venrock. The round brought total funding up to $163.6M.

RefleXion Medical’s BgRT system leverages Positron Emission Tomography (PET) to make tumors keep signaling their location during treatment, which allows for a higher dose of targeted radiation with minimized risk of damaging healthy surrounding tissue.

Custom semiconductors: Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) was a strategic investor participating in a $50.6M Series C round for custom-designed semiconductor platform SiFive. Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, and Osage University Partners led and were joined by Chengwei Capital, Huami, and SK Telecom. The round brought total funding to $61.1M.

SiFive creates processor core IP based on RISC-V, an open source CPU architecture. The funding round will help the company bring its products to market. As part of the funding, SiFive and Western Digital signed a multiyear license for SiFive’s Freedom Platform. Western Digital pledged to produce 1B RISC-V cores.

*Competition: Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) offers RISC-V CPUs and Codasip competes on the private side with $5.3M in funding and backing from Credo Ventures.

Sales engagement platform: Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn participated in a $50M Series C round for sales engagement platform SalesLoft. Insight Venture Partners and Emergence Capital also participated.

SalesLoft’s platform serves over 2K customers including Cisco, MuleSoft, and Dell. The company plans to launch its AI-backed SalesLoft Assist, which was built using more than 500M sales interactions and can provide dynamic, real-time suggestions. SalesLoft also opened its platform for third-party developers and already launched an app marketplace with over 30 options available.

SalesLoft will use the funding to add 200 employees across offices in Atlanta, San Francisco, New York and in Europe.

Competition: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have competing products.

AI insight platform: Workday Ventures (NYSE:WDAY) participated in a $10.3M Series A round for AI-backed insight platform Suplari. Shasta Ventures led the round with participation from Two Sigma Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Amplify Partners.

Suplari’s platform lets procurement and finance teams identify cost savings and supplier risks. AI analyzes millions of enterprise data points and interactions across the enterprise to find previously hidden savings, fraud risks, and compliance issues.

*Competition: MetricStory raised $2M in funding on April 2 in a round led by Seven Peaks Ventures and Birchmere Ventures.