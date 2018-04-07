ETF Month #9: Fidelity Sector ETFs Are The Cheapest Around

Fidelity and Vanguard sector ETFs are more diversified and have more small-cap exposure than the SPDR sector ETFs.

However, being newer, they have not received as much attention as the more well-known Vanguard and SPDR offerings.

During "ETF Month", I plan to survey a number of ETFs that have a lot of followers on Seeking Alpha, but for some reason don't have much coverage on the site. Hopefully, this will improve the visibility of Cambridge Income Laboratory and draw more members to our service, allowing me to make the newsletter better than ever. I will also be taking ETF suggestions, so do let me know if you have any ETFs on your horizon.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange traded funds) versus CEFs (closed end funds)?

Most ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index, indiscriminately.

ETFs with nearly always trade close to their net asset value [NAV]. The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount, nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

ETFs usually do not employ a managed distribution policy, in other words, they pay out as dividends what they receive as income from their underlying investments. The advantage is that one doesn't have to worry about an ETF overpaying from its earnings, leading to destructive ROC. The disadvantage is that ETFs are generally lower yielding than CEFs.

For the inaugural edition of ETF Month, where I go into more detail about the rationale behind this series, please click here.

ETF Month #9: Fidelity sector ETFs

This ETF feature comes courtesy of CIL member Raj Mehta, who wrote in the comment section of "ETF Month #7: An Ultra Low-Cost Healthcare ETF":

Good analysis. I wish you also include THE lowest operating cost sector ETFs by Fidelity.

So let's take a look!

What are sector ETFs?

For those who may not be familiar, sector ETFs are equity ETFs that exclusively focus on a specific sector of stocks. They are an efficient and low-cost method to access diversified exposure to a particular industry.

Here's a chart of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard [GICS] sectors, from Fidelity.

(Source: Fidelity)

At the end of 2017, Information Technology was the largest sector in the S&P 500, at 23.8% weighting, followed by Financials at 14.8% and Health Care at 13.8%. In terms of performance, Information Technology had the greatest return in 2017 (+38.8%), followed by Materials (+23.8%) and Consumer Discretionary (+23.0%).

Fidelity sector ETFs

In October 2013, Fidelity launched a series of sector ETFs to compete with the more established line-ups from Vanguard (incepted January 2004) and SPDR (incepted December 1998). One major advertising point for the Fidelity sector ETFs are their lower expense ratios than Vanguard ETFs, which were until then the cheapest sector ETFs available on the market. Moreover, Fidelity customers can purchase the Fidelity sector ETFs commission-free.

(Source: Fidelity)

Here's the line-up of the Fidelity sector ETFs. Assets under management, volume, and yield [ttm] are shown for comparison.

Fund Ticker AUM / $m

Volume / k

Yield [ttm] Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF (FDIS) $493 152 0.96% Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (FSTA) $268 100 2.58% Fidelity MSCI Energy ETF (FENY) $480 366 3.19% Fidelity MSCI Financials ETF (FNCL) $1,544 435 1.56% Fidelity MSCI Health Care ETF (FHLC) $1,101 254 1.35% Fidelity MSCI Industrials ETF (FIDU) $597 200 1.60% Fidelity MSCI Information Tech ETF (FTEC) $1,915 547 0.89% Fidelity MSCI Materials ETF (FMAT) $333 131 1.56% Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Svc ETF (FCOM) $111 45 3.39% Fidelity MSCI Utilities ETF (FUTY) $291 123 3.26% Fidelity MSCI Real Estate ETF (FREL) $324 221 3.61%

(Source: Morningstar)

Here's the Fidelity line-up arrayed against the Vanguard and SPDR sector ETFs. There's a 1-to-1 correspondence between the 11 Fidelity and 11 Vanguard ETFs. However, there are only 10 SPDR sector ETFs, as the "Telecommunications Services" and "Information Technology" GICS sectors are contained within a single "Technology" ETF, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK).

Fidelity Vanguard SPDR Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF (FDIS) Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (FSTA) Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) Fidelity MSCI Energy ETF (FENY) Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) Fidelity MSCI Financials ETF (FNCL) Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Fidelity MSCI Health Care ETF (FHLC) Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) Fidelity MSCI Industrials ETF (FIDU) Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Fidelity MSCI Information Tech ETF (FTEC) Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) Fidelity MSCI Materials ETF (FMAT) Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Svc ETF (FCOM) Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (VOX) Fidelity MSCI Utilities ETF (FUTY) Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) Fidelity MSCI Real Estate ETF (FREL) Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

The sector ETFs from the different fund houses track different indices.

The Fidelity sector ETFs track the MSCI USA IMI sector indices. (IMI = Investable Market Index, covering 99% of the market capitalization of the country).

sector indices. (IMI = Investable Market Index, covering 99% of the market capitalization of the country). The Vanguard ETFs track the MSCI US Investable Market 25/50 sector indices. "25/50" indices are structured to be fully compliant with RIC regulations, capping a single issuer at 25% of the index, and capping the sum of the weights of all issuers representing more than 5% weight at 50% of the index.

sector indices. "25/50" indices are structured to be fully compliant with RIC regulations, capping a single issuer at 25% of the index, and capping the sum of the weights of all issuers representing more than 5% weight at 50% of the index. The SPDR ETFs track Select Sector indices, which draw exclusively from the S&P 500.

Overall, the Fidelity and Vanguard sector ETFs are more diversified, and have more small-cap exposure compared to the SPDR sector ETFs, which are large-cap focused.

AUM and volume

Let's not take a look at the size and volume of the Fidelity sector ETFs against those from Vanguard and SPDR.

In terms of AUM, the Fidelity ETFs, ranging between $111 million and $1915 million in assets, are the smallest out of the three fund houses, which is probably to be expected given the fact that they are the newest. In general, the Fidelity sector ETFs are around 10-20 times smaller than the corresponding Vanguard and SPDR funds.

The SPDR funds are also generally larger than corresponding Vanguard funds, which is also not surprising since the SPDR funds are the oldest and most well-known of the sector ETFs. The only exception to that trend is the hugely popular Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) with $29 billion in assets, which is in fact the second-largest out of all the sector ETFs out there (trailing only the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) with $32 billion in assets). Note the logarithmic scale in the chart below.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The Fidelity ETFs are also generally the least actively traded ETFs, with average volumes of between 45 and 435 thousand shares. However, this should still be enough for the average retail investor. Interestingly, the Vanguard sector ETFs are not that much more active than the corresponding Fidelity ETFs, even though they are substantially larger. This suggests that Vanguard ETF investors tend to be more passive than Fidelity ETF investors, which is probably not surprising given that Vanguard is one of the well, vanguards, in the passive management movement.

With the SPDR sector ETFs, we have the reverse situation. That is, they are far more active than their relative AUM would suggest. For instance, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is 4 times larger than

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Yield

The following chart shows the yield [ttm] fro the sector ETFs from the three fund houses. This time, there's no real trend in yield between the Fidelity, Vanguard and SPDR sector ETFs. The three highest yield sectors are real estate, utilities and telecommunications.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Expense ratio

Finally, let's take at look at the expense ratio of the sector ETFs. As previously mentioned, the Fidelity sector ETFs have lower expense ratios than the Vanguard sector ETFs. The Fidelity ETFs charge 0.084% in expense ratio across the board, versus 0.10% for the Vanguard ETFs. The SPDR sector ETFs are the most expensive, at 0.13% in expense ratio.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

All other things being equal, the lower the expense ratio, the better. Therefore, the Fidelity sector ETFs should be the funds of choice. However, my opinion is that the 4.6 bps difference between Fidelity's sector ETFs and SPDR's sector ETFs rather inconsequential compared to the difference of methodology (i.e., all-cap exposure for Fidelity/Vanguard vs. large-cap exposure for SPDR). Basically, all three houses of ETFs are dirt cheap.

Performance

Let's compare the performance of the sector ETFs since October 2013 (inception of Fidelity ETFs).

For the consumer discretionary ETFs, Fidelity's FDIS comes last at +63.58%. SPDR's XLY comes first at +71.96%.

For the consumer staples ETFs, Fidelity's FSTA again comes last at +35.83%, while Vanguard's VDC comes first at +39.40%.

For the energy ETFs, Fidelity's FENY again comes last at -17.0%, while SPDR's XLE comes first at -13.0%.

For the financial ETFs, Fidelity's FNCL is middle of the pack at +72.72%. Vanguard's VFH is first at +72.84%, and SPDR's XLF is last at +71.55%.

For the healthcare ETFs, Fidelity's FHLC is again middle of the pack at +65.42%. Vanguard's VHT is first at 68.84%, and SPDR's XLV is last at +62.99%.

For the industrials ETFs, Fidelity's FIDU returns to the bottom of the pack at +57.26%, while SPDR's XLI comes first at +66.58%.

For the technology ETFs, Fidelity's FTEC comes first at +115.1%, while SPDR's XLK comes last at 108.0%. There is an easy explanation for XLK's underperformance. Recall that XLK also includes telecommunications companies (that are absent from FTEC or Vanguard's VGT), such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (T). AS these have massively underperformed technology stocks over the past year, this has produced a drag on XLK's performance.

For the materials ETFs, Fidelity's FMAT comes last at +39.23%, while Vanguard's VAW comes first at 42.09%.

For the telecommunications ETFs, Fidelity's FCOM comes first at +31.58%, while Vanguard's VOX is second at +15.66%.

For the utilities ETFs, Fidelity's FUTY comes last at 48.52%, while Vanguard's VPU is first at 50.36%.

Finally, for the real estate ETFs, Fidelity's FREL comes first at +9.33%, while Vanguard's VNQ is last at +4.81%. Note that this chart begins in October 2015, the inception date for SPDR's XLRE (which was spun-out from XLF).

If we compute the average of the 10 GICS sector ETFs (excluding the telecommunications sector, for which no SPDR fund is available), we can see that the Fidelity sector ETFs average +49.00% return since inception in October 2013 (except for real estate, for which data is from October 2015 due to recent launch of XLRE). This compares to +50.34% for the Vanguard ETFs over the same time frame, and +50.54% for the SPDR ETFs. Overall, a difference of 1% over a period of nearly 5 years is a negligible difference, in my opinion.

Summary

This article looked at the Fidelity sector ETFs, which are funds that I had paid little attention to before, and compared these with the more well-known offerings from Vanguard and SPDR.

The main attraction of the Fidelity sector ETFs is their extremely low expense ratio of 0.084%, which is cheaper than both Vanguard (0.10%) and SPDR (0.13%).

It should also be noted that the Fidelity and Vanguard sector ETFs invest across the market capitalization spectrum, whereas the SPDR sector ETFs draw exclusively from the S&P 500 and so will be large-cap focused.

Performance wise, I see little difference overall between the Fidelity sector ETFs and the corresponding Vanguard and SPDR ETFs, with the Fidelity funds coming perhaps just a shade behind.

Active traders should probably still prefer the SPDR sector ETFs due to their high AUM and very high volume. Option chains for the SPDR sector ETFs should also be significantly more liquid than for the Vanguard and Fidelity ETFs.

For passive investors, it should be remembered that the choice of the sector itself is going to have by far the greatest impact on the performance returns of the ETF, compared to the minor differences in index methodology or expense ratio.

Do you own any Fidelity, Vanguard or SPDR sector ETFs? Share in the comments section below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.