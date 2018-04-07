It has been all downhill in 2018 for the IMJI™ Copper index.

Introduction

In a previous article, I introduced the Industrial Minefinder™ Junior Index - IMJI™ that I am currently constructing and hope to complete by the end of Q2 2018. I have since modified the percentage of each constituent category with the most current composition now shown here:

The criteria for the index and company selection is laid out on the IMJI™ page on my website. To my knowledge, this will be the first index devoted exclusively to industrial metals (ex-gold) junior miners.

Today I am introducing the IMJI™ Copper subsector index which will form the largest constituent component (36%) of the overall IMJI™.

The IMJI™ Copper Subsector Index

I am launching the IMJI™ Copper index with 18 holdings. This reflects the fact that I am targeting 50 holdings for the overall index with the copper subsector comprising 36% of this (18 holdings).

(As I side note, I have since reduced the Zinc subsector to only 10 holdings after initially starting with 18. I have adjusted my approach to reduce the overall number of holdings which will increase the average market capitalization and overall liquidity of the index.)

While all of the Zinc & Lead subsector constituents have defined 43-101 or JORC Resources, the Copper subsector includes 2 companies that yet do not and are thus still more exploration juniors (Aurania Resources and Alderan Resources).

Here is a table showing the initial 18 holdings:

Company Market Cap

($USD millions;

as of Jan 2, 2018) Contained Copper

in Resource

(tonnes) Copper

Grade Index

Weighting Solgold Plc (OTCPK:SLGGF) $727 5,161,000 .48% 20.4% Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) $646 25,824,000 .40% 18.1% Polymet Mining (PLM) $352 2,262,600 .27% 9.9% Nevada Copper (OTC:NEVDF) $273 3,378,377 .51% 7.7% NGEx Resources (OTCPK:NGQRF) $195 14,896,800 .34% 5.5% Filo Mining $148 1,912,890 .31% 4.2% Aeon Metals (OTC:AEOMF) $140 194,680 1.24% 3.9% Trilogy Metals (TMQ) $132 4,047,520 1.82% 3.7% Xanadu Mines (OTC:XANAF) $129 690,200 .34% 3.6% Regulus Resources $128 1,414,867 .48% 3.6% Alderan Resources $127 0 n/a 3.6% Western Copper & Gold (WRN) $110 4,658,000 .17% 3.1% Panoro Minerals (OTC:POROF) $88 2,368,250 .33% 2.5% Los Andes Copper (OTC:LSANF) $79 4,968,840 .37% 2.2% Peel Mining $77 121,680 1.8% 2.2% Highlands Pacific (OTC:HLPCF) $77 11,616,000 .44% 2.2% MOD Resources (OTC:MDRSF; OTC:MDRUF) $76 460,653 .92% 2.1% Aurania Resources (OTC:AUIAF) $61 0 n/a 1.7% TOTALS $3,564 83,976,358 .38% 100%

These 18 junior miners focused primarily on copper had a combined market capitalization of $3.6 billion at the beginning of 2018. Their combined Resource estimates contain 84 million tonnes of copper at an average grade of .38%. To put this in perspective, I am estimating 2018 copper mine production to be 20.8 million tonnes so this is about enough copper to supply the world for 4 years (or 2.8 years excluding Northern Dynasty's Pebble project in Alaska.)

The lower average grade of their combined Resources (.38%) reflects the fact that most of these projects will be large, open-pit operations if they get developed. For comparison, the average combined zinc & lead grade of the IMJI™ Zinc & Lead subsector is 7.9%, reflecting the fact most zinc related juniors have underground projects.

So far in 2018, it has been all downhill for the IMJI™ Copper index. From an initial level of 360, we finished March at 284 which represents a 21% decline over the first quarter. The following chart shows this:

This 21% decline in the IMJI™ Copper was roughly 3 times the Q1 2018 decline of copper and the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), as shown on the following chart (copper in orange; COPX in red):

As the IMJI™ subsector indexes build a longer track record, I hope to be able to quantify the leverage that junior miners tend to provide versus the comparable metal and producer indexes.

Final Thoughts on Copper

I am forecasting structural deficits in copper as far as the eye can see beginning in 2019, as shown on the following chart:

The IMJI™ Copper subsector index provides a quality list of larger copper juniors for investors to consider. Given the deficits I see coming in copper, I expect to see significant strategic investment and acquisition activity in coming quarters as intermediate and major producers look to add to their production pipelines. Tracking the price performance of the IMJI™ Copper index may provide clues as to when activity is set to pick up.

I will continue to post updates on the IMJI™ and its underlying subsector indexes on Seeking Alpha and my True Vine Letter blog. I am excited about this opportunity to present the junior industrial miners to a broader set of investors. I welcome your comments below.

Disclosure

I am an investment adviser and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into the account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment adviser.

My clients always come first. I reserve the right to buy or sell any security at any time, often for reasons not related to my articles, in order to properly manage their portfolios.

Industrial Minefinder™ Industrial Minefinder™ is my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service focused on providing investors with what I think are the best opportunities in the industrial metals mining sector—juniors, intermediates, and majors. I have been developing the Industrial Minefinder™ Junior Index (IMJI™) to soon start providing subscribers with significant insight on how, when, and where to invest in the junior sector. Interested subscribers can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Do not hesitate to direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.