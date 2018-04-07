MondoDB Could Move Lower When Lockup Expires

Sales of currently-restricted shares could cause a flood of shares into the secondary market and result in a sharp, temporary downturn in MDB's share price.

More than 39 million shares of MDB are currently subject to lockup agreements.

When the 180-day lock up period for MongoDB expires on April 17th, 2018 pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell currently-restricted shares for the first time.

The 180-day lockup period for MongoDB Incorporated (MDB) ends on April 17, 2018. When this six month period concludes, the company’s pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will have the ability to sell their nearly 40 million currently-restricted shares.

The potential for an increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of MDB.

Currently MDB trades in the $42 to $43 range, slightly higher than its IPO price of $24. Shares of MongoDB lingered at levels around $25 to $39 between December 2017 and February 2018, but recently the shares have enjoyed a steady rise in price.

Business Overview: Provider of a General Purpose Database Platform

MongoDB offers a global database platform for general use. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which is a subscription option for enterprise-level organizations to access in the cloud, on-site, or a combination of both. The company also has MongoDB Atlas, which the company describes as a “cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution,” as well as Community Server, a free version of its database that is downloadable and offers features to application developers use to launch with MongoDB. The company also offers certain services, such as training and consulting.

The MongoDB combines functions of both relational and non-relational databases in order to meet their client’s needs for scalability, performance, reliability, and flexibility. The company notes that its document based architecture allows application developers to manage data more easily to facility the building of cost-effective and efficient applications. Clients can run the platform in the cloud, on-site, or as a hybrid environment.

In its SEC filings, MongoDB noted that the company has acquired more than 4,300 clients across many industries in over 85 countries. This is an increase from 1,700 clients at the end of its fiscal year in January 2016. Over 50 percent of its clients are on the Global Fortune 100 list. MongoDB markets its database platform through its channel partners and direct sales force.

The company derives approximately 90 percent of its revenue through subscriptions. Its marketing efforts include offering Community Server, which is an open-source platform offered free of charge. This free version gives application developers a working knowledge of the features of the MongoDB subscription version prior to committing to purchasing the full version.

MongoDB was previously known as 10gen, Inc. It changed its name in August 2013 to MongoDB. The company was founded in 2007, keeps its headquarters in New York and has approximately 825 employees.

Financial Highlights

MongoDB reported the following results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2017:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $45.0 million for an increase of 50 percent over the same period last year. Subscription revenue reached $41.9 million for an increase of 54 percent.

Gross profit reached $32.6 million for a gross margin of 72 percent.

Loss from operations was reported at $27.3 million, higher than the loss of $21.3 million in the same period last year.

Net loss was $0.52 per share for a total of $26.4 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenue reached $154.5 million for an increase of 52 percent. Subscription revenue reached $141.5 million for a 52 percent increase.

Gross profit was reported at $111.7 million for a gross margin of 72 percent.

Net loss was reported as $96.4 million for $4.06 per share.

Management Team

CEO and President Dev Ittycheria has served in his positions since September 2014. He has previously held positions at OpenView Venture Partners, BMC Software, Greylock Partners, Breakaway Solutions, BladeLogic, and athenahealth. Mr. Ittycheria holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University, College of Engineering.

CFO Michael Gordon has served the company since July 2015. His previous experience comes from Yodle and, Proctor and Gamble, and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Gordon graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

Competition: Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle

MongoDB is up against fairly stiff competition from large providers of relational database software including Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), and SAP (SAP). Other marketplace competition comes from providers of non-relational database software such as Microsoft Azure, GCP (GCP), and AWS.

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for MongoDB priced its IPO at $24 per share, considerable higher than its expected price range of $20 to $22. The stock closed on its first day of trading at $32.07 then began declining. Shares traded between $25 and $30 during the months of December through February before beginning to rise steadily to reach a high of $44.80 on March 26. The stock currently trades around $42 to $43.

Conclusion

When the MDB IPO lockup expires on April 17th, the company's pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell their nearly 39 million currently-restricted shares. We believe they will be eager to do so - MDB has a return from IPO of more than 79%.

If just some of these insider and pre-IPO shareholders cash in on their gains, there could be a flood of MDB shares in the secondary market. This sudden increase could cause a sharp, short-term downturn in share price. To take advantage of this dip, risk-tolerant investors should short shares of MDB ahead of April 17th. Interested investors should cover their positions during the April 18th and April 19th trading sessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MDB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.