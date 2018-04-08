Adverem Biotechnologies: Gene Therapy Company And Our New Buy

The stock is at an attractive entry point ahead of phase I/II data from a gene therapy trial in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the second half of this year.

We bought shares of Adverem Biotechnologies (ADVM). The stock has pulled back from its recent highs and is at an attractive entry point ahead of phase I/II data from an ongoing gene therapy trial in treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, A1ATD in the second half of this year.

ADVM data by YCharts

The company’s origins lie in Avalanche Biotechnologies which was formed in 2006 and went public in 2014 at $17/share. Avalanche’s stock fell in 2015 after unsatisfactory results of its gene therapy in wet-AMD. Adverem Biotechnologies was formed by the acquisition of privately held French gene therapy company Annapurna Biotechnologies by Avalanche Biotechnologies in 2016. Its offices are based in Menlo Park, California.







(Adverem Biotechnologies, R&D pipeline)

R&D Pipeline

ADVM-043, gene therapy to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, an area of unmet need:

A1ATD is characterized by emphysema and liver disease and is caused by mutations in SERPINA1 gene. The current treatment for A1ATD is weekly infusions of A1ATD enzyme replacement therapy which is not very patient friendly and can lead to reduced patient compliance. The annual cost of ERT is about $100K (10-K).

ADVM-043 is an AAV vector gene therapy candidate which is being tested in an ongoing open-label, dose escalation, phase I/II trial (ADVANCE trial). It is targeted as a one-time treatment.

The therapy showed promising results in a preclinical mice study with robust protein expression above therapeutic levels. Another study in non-human primates showed expression of A1AT up to one year after intrapleural administration (10-K).

Based on the preliminary safety data from the first cohort of patients from a lower dose, the dose has been increased to an intermediate level in the second cohort of patients. The first 3 cohorts of patients will receive a single IV administration of the therapy and the 4th cohort will receive a single intrapleural administration of the therapy.

The primary endpoint of this trial is safety and tolerability and secondary endpoints include changes in plasma concentrations of both total and M-specific A1AT levels. Preliminary data from this trial is expected in the second half of 2018 (which is an important near-term catalyst). The program was acquired through Annapurna acquisition and originated at Cornell.

The target market for AIATD is about 100,000 people in the U.S. The commercial size of the market was about $575 million in the U.S. and about $1.2 billion globally (2016) with the current treatments (10-K).

Potential competition includes privately owned Apic Bio (gene therapy for A1ATD, planning phase I/II trial), and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) which is using CRISPR to target A1ATD (preclinical stage). Arrowhead Pharma’s (ARWR) RNAi therapy is targeting 10-15% A1ATD patients with the liver disease only.



ADVM-053, gene therapy to treat hereditary angioedema, HAE:

The current treatment for HAE is IV or SQ infusions of C1 esterase 2-3 times a week and cost about $500K-$600K annually. The efficacy is still suboptimal and breakthrough attacks can occur.

In preclinical studies, ADVM-053 showed sustained C1 esterase inhibitor protein expression above therapeutic levels and improved clinical symptoms. The management plans to submit the IND application in the second half of 2018. The target market is about 8000 patients in the U.S. with the commercial market size of about $1.7 billion globally with the current treatments (2016). ADVM-503 is targeted at a single dose administration treatment. This program was also acquired through Annapurna acquisition and originated at Cornell.

Potential competition includes RNA interference technology (Alnylam, preclinical stage) and antisense technology (Ionis, in phase 1).

ADVM-022, gene therapy to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, AMD:

Wet-AMD is a leading cause of blindness in the elderly and affects about 1.2 million in the U.S. and about 3 million people worldwide (and about 150K-200K new cases per year in the U.S.). ADVM-022 is a gene therapy candidate that delivers aflibercept (Eylea, Regeneron), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor and anti-placental growth factor drug. Eylea had $5.9 billion in global sales in 2017. Global sales of all available therapies for wet-AMD were $9.2 billion in 2017. Eylea is given by an intravitreal injection (in the eye) monthly for first 5 months.

ADVM-022 is designed to act as a single dose treatment for wet-AMD. In a preclinical study in non-human primates, NHP, there was sustained expression of anti-VEGF protein for 52 weeks. Sustained protein expression up to 7 months has been shown in NHP model and 12-month efficacy data from this preclinical study is expected in the first half of 2018. The management plans to submit IND application in the second half of 2018.

Potential competition: RegenxBio (RGNX) (in phase 1 trial) and Sanofi Genzyme (SNY) (finished phase 1) are also developing gene therapy for this indication.

Editas partnership for inherited retinal diseases:

Adverem has signed a deal with Editas medicine (EDIT) to use AAV vector technology with CRISPR gene editing technology to treat up to 5 inherited retinal diseases.

Regeneron partnership:

Under this partnership, Adverem is targeting juvenile X-linked Retinoschisis, XLRS, and three more undisclosed targets. Adverem may get up to $640 million in potential milestone payments plus royalties on sales.

Gensight agreement:

Europe-based gene therapy company Gensight Biologics has licensed Adverem’s AAV.7m8 vector and is planning to start a phase I/II clinical trial in treating retinitis pigmentosa in 2018.

Gene therapy for Friedreich's ataxia, FA:

FA is a debilitating neuromuscular disease and affects about 5000 people in the U.S. and another 5,000-10,000 people in the E.U. (10-K). Adverem is developing a gene therapy candidate which is in the preclinical stage.

Various patents extend till 2031 and other pending patent applications may extend it even further.

Experienced management with a good track record:



CEO Amber Salzman Ph.D. was earlier the CEO of Annapurna Therapeutics. She served in R&D division at GlaxosmithKline (GSK) for over 25 years. She also served as the CEO at Cardiokine, Inc. Chief Financial Officer Leone Patterson served as the VP of finance at Exelixis (EXEL) and VP of global business planning and analysis at the vaccines and diagnostic division of Novartis (NVS). Chief Medical Officer Athena Countouriotis, M.D. served as the Chief Medical Officer at Halozyme (HALO) and also worked in various clinical developmental roles at Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb. Chief Scientific and Technology Officer Mehdi Gasmi, Ph.D. is a gene therapy veteran and has worked at various academic institutions like the City of Hope, University of California, San Diego and as VP of biomanufacturing at Genethon. Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Cleveland served as the CEO at Celladon and has more than 20 years of industry experience. More details.

R&D pipeline is undervalued:

Cash reserves were $190.5M at the end of 2017 and are expected as about $260M after raising $69M in an equity offering in February this year (at $6.75/share). The management guidance is that it is well funded through the end of 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $45.4 million in 2017. The cash reserves are enough for at least next 12 months in view of the recent capital raise. There are no long-term liabilities. Net operating loss carryforwards are $53.2M as of December 2017.

The liquidation value of the company is $228.3M per Graham’s net-net formula. Its market cap is $348M. The pipeline is thus being valued at just approximately 120M.

The main rationale behind our investment is ADVM043, gene therapy candidate to treat A1ATD. The target market in the U.S. is about 100K patients. The 5-year cost of A1AT replacement therapy is about $500K. As a one time therapy but without the hassle of repeated injections, we expect, ADVM043 to be priced in the similar range. The cost of Luxturna, recently approved gene therapy for an inherited retinal disorder is $425K per eye of $850K for both eyes.

For valuation, our inputs were average sales price=74% of the annual wholesale price ($500K), U.S. launch in 2021 and 60% of all U.S. A1ATD patients treated by 6 years (2026), the probability of reaching the market=25% at this stage (per Pharmagellan guide). Using these inputs, we modeled $1.4B U.S. revenue in A1ATD indication (2026). Using the average data for the pharmaceutical industry for COGS, S, G&A etc. and using the cost of capital=15% (then decreasing over time to 10% in 2026), we calculated the discounted cash flow in this indication=$864 million. Since this is supposed to be a one-time treatment, the terminal value was not input. After adjusting for non-operating assets and liabilities, we calculated the fair value of equity=$1.1B or $18/share which is our long-term first price target. We have not modeled the EU market in A1ATD which could add to the future revenue. We have not input the value of other indications like HAE, Editas and Regeneron partnerships, etc. which may add to more upside.

Rating Buy with price target= $18.

Conclusion:



Despite its wet-AMD debacle in the past, Adverem Biotechnologies has started fresh with a new A1ATD and HAE gene therapy pipeline licensed from Cornell that has shown promise in the preclinical studies. The new management is experienced and has a good track record. The company is addressing areas of unmet need where its gene therapy could be preferred over the currently available treatments. The stock has pulled back after a strong run-up and is at an attractive entry point here.

Risks: Gene therapy is a new therapeutic area and sometimes, unexpected side effects may be seen, as shown by the recent FDA hold on Solid Biosciences trial. While Adverem's therapy has shown promise in preclinical studies, these results may not be replicated in human studies. New therapies like CRIPSR may pose strong competition to gene therapy. Any future equity offerings may put downward pressure on the stock price.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADVM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.