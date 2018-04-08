Restaurant Brands International - 100% Franchise, 100% Dividend

The recent dividend increase pushed the yield over 3%, this could become a good idea for income-seeking investor.

I know lots of investors are excited by McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) refranchising program. The interest toward the stock has pushed its price by about 70% over the past 3 years. I’m wondering if MCD management was inspired by 3G Capital. This investment firm performed the exact same move once it participated in the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons to create Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (I will use RBI from now on). Backed by 3G Capital’s strategy, RBI had a nice run between in 2016-2017, but the recent pull back could lead to an interesting entry point. Are you up for a burger and donuts?

Understanding the Business

Restaurant Brands International is a Canadian-based fast-food company created upon the merger between American Burger King (NYSE:BK) and Canadian coffee shop Tim Hortons (TH) in 2014. After acquiring another fast-food chain, Popeyes (NYSEARCA:PLK) in 2017, RBI became the world's third-largest fast-food operator in the world. RBI now totals roughly $30 billion in sales through its 24,000 restaurants across 100 countries (2017 annual report).

Source: Popeyes acquisition presentation

It is important to note that the company doesn’t operate any of its restaurant. RBI a is 100% franchise model throughout its 3 brands. If you are thinking that McDonald’s is doing a good thing by franchising more of its restaurants, than you are going to love RBI.

An Eye on the Latest Quarter

On February 12, 2018, RBI reported their Q4 2017:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, up by +50%.

Revenue of $1,234.2M, up by +11%.

Dividend of $0.45 per share, +114% increase.

What the CEO Said

“After acquiring POPEYES® earlier in 2017, we made good progress integrating the business, and we remain highly encouraged by the brand’s growth potential. We also improved system-wide sales growth at BURGER KING® this year, driven by accelerated net restaurant growth and continued comparable sales momentum. At TIM HORTONS®, we launched our mobile app and our espresso based beverage platform in Canada and the U.S. and also opened our first restaurants in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.”

What I Say:

QSR reported solid numbers for adjusted EPS and revenue. However, I was disappointed by the same store sales growth of 0.1% at TH, 4.6% at BK, and (1.3)% at PLK. Burger King had a great year, but Tim Hortons is having a hard time to grow. QSR made an important gift to its shareholders with the increase of its dividend from $0.21 to $0.45/share pushing its dividend yield to 3%.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

One of RBI’s strength relies in 3G capital stewardship. The Brazilian based investment firm is known to partner up with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) for large deals such as RBI and Kraft & Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). With a 51% stake in RBI, 3G capital “runs the boat” and make sure there is value for shareholders.

Then, there is more synergy to be taken off the acquisition of Popeyes in early 2017. As the integration continues, RBI will be able to reduce its costs and boost its margins. The company focuses on building & expanding their brands while leaving daily operations (and risk) in the hand of their franchisees. It’s a real cash flow machine.

Unfortunately, the fast food business is mature in many countries and same store sales aren’t going to be flabbergasting. RBI’s growth vector will go through the opening of more restaurants and possibly further acquisition. Once Popeyes transaction has been digested, I wouldn’t be surprised to see RBI taking an additional bite in the fast food industry.

Dividend Growth Perspective

The new company exist since 2014 and has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Considering its business model and its latest dividend increase (RBI more than double its payout!), I think RBI is on the right path to become a Dividend Achiever.

Source: Ycharts

Due to the recent increase, RBI’s new dividend yield will reach 3% by the end of the year, making it more attractive than MCD’s yield.

Source: Ycharts

As mentioned before, RBI is all about generating cash and value for its shareholders. At a 50% cash payout ratio, management has plenty of room to grow its payout going forward. However, I don’t expect a major dividend growth run in the upcoming years (read potential downside section right after). I think it would be fair to expect mid-single digit dividend growth for the upcoming years. Still, with a 3% yield and decent payout ratio, QSR meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Unfortunately, it’s not all rosy beef like a good burger in RBI’s world. As I mentioned earlier, comparable sales weren’t flabbergasting. This is not a problem for now as RBI keeps fueling its growth through new restaurants openings. However, this may become a problem for existing franchisees once the economy turns around.

We keep saying how the franchising model is great, but there is a down side too. In the event of an economic downturn, franchisees may experience financial challenges leading to bankruptcy. Therefore, the company would end-up with a bunch of underperforming restaurants on their laps. Interest rates may squeeze some franchisees shortly.

Another cloud looming over RBI’s head is the minimum wages increase phenomenon. The fast food industry is employing lots of minimum wagers to keep their cost low. The salary raise across the whole business will be affecting their margins. Tim Hortons recently tried to cope with Ontario’s minimum wage increase by cutting in employees’ social benefits. The popular coffee maker went from 4th to 50th position in a survey of Canadians’ most admired brands in a single year. This wasn’t their best PR move…

Valuation

It is definitely harder to find the real value of a newly formed company. I like to see the company’s PE history to see how the market value the stock over a long period of time. I didn’t get many insights here:

Source: Ycharts

Going deeper, I used the dividend discount model to see where RBI shares should be price. I didn’t go crazy with the dividend growth perspectives and used 6% and 5% as growth rate.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $82.23 $61.48 $49.04 10% Premium $75.38 $56.35 $44.95 Intrinsic Value $68.52 $51.23 $40.86 10% Discount $61.67 $46.11 $36.78 20% Discount $54.82 $40.99 $32.69

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The stock seems overpriced by 10%. This is not too bad considering the existing market. While it is surely not a bargain, I guess it becomes one when you use the same metrics to calculate MCD shares price:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.04 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $184.56 $137.98 $110.06 10% Premium $169.18 $126.49 $100.89 Intrinsic Value $153.80 $114.99 $91.72 10% Discount $138.42 $103.49 $82.55 20% Discount $123.04 $91.99 $73.37

For the record, I used a 10% discount rate when I calculated MCD valuation in my previous articles on this company. I use a 9% discount rate for this article only to show the difference between QSR and MCD shares valuation with the exact same metrics.

Final Thought

Overall, I think RBI could be a good investment. Considering the current stock market state, I would not enter into a position at the current price. Two things could convince me to buy RBI: #1 stronger comparable sales growth or #2 another price drop. I think there could be a good entry point below $50, what do you think?

Disclosure: I do not hold QSR, MCD, BRK or KHC in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

