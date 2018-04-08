100 Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Stocks +5.17% Yield To April 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Canadian MoPay stocks showed 43.08% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. All prices quoted in $CAD.

Of 248 MoPay equities listed by YCharts yielding +1%, with Market Cap +$10M, as of 4/6/18, Canadian stock exchanges listed 151 to the US 94.

Monthly Paying (MoPay) dividend equities award dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, twice, or four times.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Cast 12.99% To 44.95% Net Gains For Ten Canadian MoPay Stocks By April 2019

Only two of ten top dividend-yielding stocks were identified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the yield strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains was graded by Wall St. (King St.) wizards as 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 3, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $739.45, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole

Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] (OTC:ALARF) was projected to net $411.52, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Income Fund [ENF.TO] (OTC:EBGUF) was projected to net $270.03, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Companies Split [LFE.TO] was projected to net $232.63, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 143% more than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT [CUF.UN.TO] (OTCPK:CMLEF) was projected to net $219.14, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust [PRV.UN.TO] was projected to net $195.25, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] (SLTTF) was projected to net $193.53, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SOT.UN.TO.

Automotive Finco [AFCC.V] (OTC:RMIAF) netted $172.95 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Melcor REIT [MR.UN.TO] netted $139.73, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] was projected to net $129.92, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by two analysts, less broker fees.The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten equities. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 100 Canada MoPays





Canada Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 4/3/18 to determine the top 100.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Canada MoPay Stocks

Top ten Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 4/3/18 represented two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) financial services [9 listed]; consumer cyclical [1 listed].

Financial services stocks placed first, and third through tenth: Canadian Life Companies Split [LFE.TO] [1]; Dividend Growth Split Corp [DGS.TO] [3]; Financial 15 Split Corp. [FTN.TO] (OTC:FNNCF) [4]; Brompton Lifeco Split [LCS.CO] [5]; North American Financial 15 [FFN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF) [6]; Life & Banc Split [LBS.TO] (OTC:LFBCF)[7]; Dividend 15 Split Corp [DF.TO] (OTC:DVSPF) [8]; Income Financial [INC.UN.TO] [9]; Dividend Select 15 [DS.TO] [10].

The lone consumer cyclical equity in the top ten by yield placed second, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) [2] and completed the top ten April Canadian MoPay top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Nine Canadian MoPay Stocks Showed 5.75% To 56.36% Upsides, While (31) None Showed Downsides To April, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Calculated A 43.08% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canadian MoPay Stocks To April, 2019

Yield Metrics Extracted Bargains

Ten top Canadian MoPay Dividend stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend dogs selected 4/3/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield MoPay Stocks (32) Delivering 26.71% Vs. (33) 18.67% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 43.08% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest priced Canada MoPay dividend equity, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 73.95%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities for April 3 were: Canadian Life Companies Split [LFE.TO]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO]; Brompton Lifeco Split [LCS.TO]; Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO]; Dividend Select 15 [DS.TO], with prices ranging from $4.75 to $8.46.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities were: North American Financial 15 Split [FFN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF); Life & Banc Split [LBS.TO]; Financial 15 Split [FTN.TO] (OTC:FNNCF); Dividend 15 Split Corp [DFN.TO]; Income Financial [INC.UN.TO], whose prices ranged from $8.57 to $16.50.

The distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. A scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: coinworld.com

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.