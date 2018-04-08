Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Stocks Saw Rare Sign Of Outperformance

Energy stocks manage a rare moment of outperformance this week. Is this the start of the sector rotation trade?

OPEC production hits 11-month low with involuntary declines in Algeria, Angola and Venezuela. Do you still think it's a cut?

Saudi increased official selling price for May dumbfounding traders, and this is the first signal we received to support our theory that Saudi will overtighten the oil market in H2-2018.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week down 4.43%.

Following a rather tame week of oil market volatility, WTI and Brent weren't immune to the broader tariff concerned sell-off that took place on Friday. The media reported on Thursday that President Trump was weighing another $100 billion tariffs on Chinese goods, which sent the broader markets reeling.

Despite the broader market finishing down this week by 1.38% for the S&P 500 (SPY) and 2.1% for Nasdaq (QQQ), energy stocks managed a very rare moment of outperformance this week coming in basically flat w-o-w, -0.09%.

The last time energy equities outperformed S&P with a very weak oil price backdrop was in June 2017.

There were a few important events we want to quickly cover in this week's recap.

Saudi raised May official selling price

On Thursday, Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price or OSP for May, which dumbfounded some of the traders. A previous Reuters report noted how there was a high likelihood of Saudi lowering OSP, but the price rise is significant.

Why?

In April and May, Asian refineries go through peak refinery maintenance season for the year to get ready for peak demand season. The physical market is currently laden with some unsold cargoes as Chinese teapot refineries are suffering from the latest tax change that went into place in March. As a result, physical spreads in Asia have been rather weak, so if Aramco was to supply the same amount of shipments to Asia, then it would have needed to discount its price to make it happen.

But that's what's interesting about this move. Instead of discounting the cargoes, Aramco raised its OSP, which is now signaling to the market that it has no intention of flooding the market with more crude. It's letting the market excess to get absorbed.

This is the first signal that we have received so far that points to Saudi's willingness to overtighten the market for the second half of 2018. In two exclusive articles we published to the public:

We specifically talked about what a rise in OSP is signaling to the market, and why Saudi has all the incentives to overtighten the market in the second-half.

In addition to the latest move to increase OSP, Saudi's own falling crude storage inventory gives it incentive to start stockpiling on crude.

Source: JODI

As you can see from the chart above, Saudi's own crude oil inventory is way below the range in 2013 to 2017. This along with the seasonal increase in domestic demand leads us to believe that Aramco will keep increasing OSP as the summer months go along, and exports will fall to reflect the overtightening of the market.

This will go a long way to push prices potentially higher than our top range forecast of $80/bbl WTI.

OPEC production hits an 11-month low, do you still think it's a cut?

On Thursday, we published an article explaining why we do not believe the OPEC and non-OPEC cut agreement is a cut at all. Following our article, Platts released its own survey estimates for March, and here is the breakdown:

Source: Platts

Countries like Algeria, Angola, and Venezuela are starting to really disappoint. As you can see, Venezuela alone has involuntarily contributed to 480k b/d of undersupply to the stated allocation target, while involuntary declines in Algeria and Angola are contributing another ~160k b/d.

The offenders of the deal like Iraq, Iran, and Nigeria are producing all they can, but are likely completely capped out to produce anymore from here. While some have pointed out that Saudi is burdening most of the production cut on their own, that is clearly not true as it's only ~140k b/d below the quota.

OPEC production is now some ~600k b/d below what it was allowed to produce at. Looking at this table, if you still think this is a production cut, then you just need another year of "record compliance" to slap some senses into you.

Energy stocks show a rare moment of outperformance

It was a rather strange week for energy stock investors. As the technology sector (XLK) starts to pullback, we have noticed energy stocks to start seeing some inflows. This week was rather interesting because it came at a time when WTI was very weak, and yet, energy managed to outperform both the broader market and its tech rivals.

Is this the start of a trend shift, or is it merely a blip?

We have long argued that investors are ignoring the bullish fundamentals in energy stocks. We also believe that investors are being too complacent on the tech sector as the rosy outlook clouds their thinking on valuation. At the end of the day, price matters, and we believe energy stocks will go into a multi-year bull market.

For investors interested in what energy names to buy, we published a report this week titled, "Buy Canadian Heavy Oil Producers As The WCS-WTI Discount Narrows." Here were the names mentioned in the article:

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH.TO) (OTCPK:ATHOF)

Baytex (BTE) (BTE.TO)

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO)

Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) (MEG.TO)

Cenovus Energy (CVE) (CVE.TO)

Other potential alternatives include Suncor Energy (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

Concluding Thoughts

The physical oil market is starting to show some signs of tightening, and once the global refinery maintenance season comes to an end, we would be surprised if oil prices don't make new highs. This week saw a broader risk-off that took oil prices down with other risk assets, but the fundamental signals continue to improve remarkably. With energy stocks outperforming tech and the broader market this week, could we finally be getting the sector rotation we had in mind since the end of last year?

Given our oil fundamental analysis along with our projection for where oil prices are headed for the rest of 2018, we think yes, and the rotation will be surprising in both magnitude and speed.

