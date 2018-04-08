JEMD - Pinch Your Nose As You Buy It

The fund is managed in house by Nuveen Asset Management and has the flexibility to invest across the world.

The fund currently yields a 5.83% distribution and is trading at a discount of 7.15% to its Net Asset Value.

Over the previous few months we have discussed 4 emerging markets focused closed end funds in Income Idea. We found two which we liked, the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) and the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD).

We also ran across two funds, the First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities Fund (FEO) and the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) ,which while they had some strengths, also had some issues.

One of the larger issues with closed end fund investing of course is the sometimes outrageous sell offs which occur, sending quality closed end funds to trade at discounts to net asset values ('NAV') of 15% or more.

In order to fight this volatility in pricing, sponsors have been launching closed end funds with defined termination dates at which point the fund would be liquidated at its net asset value. This sort of definitiveness has the effect of lowering the fund's expected range of discounts to NAV and as it gets closer to its predetermined termination date, the discount to NAV evaporates.

Nevertheless, even with such defined termination dates market do sell off and at times even those funds are available to be picked up at meaningful discounts.

Over the previous year, both BlackRock and Nuveen have launched global market debt funds with defined termination dates. The Nuveen fund however, the Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD), has been seemingly thrown out with the bathwater and now trades at an attractive discount.

Is it really an opportunity? Is the fund something you would want to hold onto through maturity?

Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Nuveen

: Nuveen Managers : Anupam Damani (26 Sep 2017) / Katherine Renfrew (26 Sep 2017) TIAA Sub-Advisors

: Anupam Damani (26 Sep 2017) / Katherine Renfrew (26 Sep 2017) TIAA Sub-Advisors AUM : $172 Million in investment exposure, $125 million net assets

: $172 Million in investment exposure, $125 million net assets Historical Style : Non-US/Emerging Markets (Frontier Markets)

: Non-US/Emerging Markets (Frontier Markets) Investment Objectives : The funds investment objective is to provide a high level of current income.

: The funds investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Number of Holdings : 65

: 65 Current Yield : 5.83% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 5.83% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 9/26/2017

: 9/26/2017 Fees : 1.20% Base Expense + .xxx% Interest Expense, xxx% Total Expense (As of 2/28/2018)

: 1.20% Base Expense + .xxx% Interest Expense, xxx% Total Expense (As of 2/28/2018) Discount to NAV: 7.15%

The Sales Pitch

As with many other closed end funds, JEMD is generally targeted towards investors who are looking for high current income. By looking globally, the sponsor believes that you can generate a higher current income and protect both the income and the portfolio from regional disturbances.

What makes this fund even more attractive and differentiated is that the fund has a defined termination date of December 1, 2022. More than that, the sponsor believes they can be successful in targeting a return of the original $9.85 per share NAV. As such, we should expect the fund to target shorter maturities and lower durations.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

What is quite interesting about the fund is how management plans on accomplishing its return of NAV goals.

As we saw earlier, the fund plans on both, achieving a high current income while at the same time returning $9.85 per share on or about December 1, 2022.

In order to generate income, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in emerging markets fixed income securities.

The fund may generally invest without limits into any credit ratings however no more than 10% may be allocated to securities rated below B-/B3.

Furthermore, the fund, unlike our previously looked at emerging markets debt fund, is fully invested in U.S. Dollar denominated securities.

In order to control the risk, no more than 25% may be invested in any single country.

Finally, in order to achieve the return of $9.85 per share, the fund at its discretion may employ various strategies in order to achieve that goal.

The fund may retain some earned income and capital gains or focus on shorter term securities with maturities no later than June 1, 2023.

In order to increase income, the fund does use leverage.

The Portfolio

There is "Emerging Markets" and then there is "What are they thinking?"

Looking at the top 10 holdings you will realize why "pinch your nose" is part of the title.

With your typical "Emerging Markets" closed end fund, you would expect to find securities issued by Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Indonesia, South Africa, China, Taiwan or the Philippines.

With JEMD it is a list of recent war zone nations.

Ukraine, Iraq, Zambia, Rwanda and Egypt are notably present in the top 10 holdings.

The top 9 securities make up more than 41% of the fund. The "net other assets" is related to the leverage of the fund and we will discuss later on. In short, the fund is fairly heavily concentrated.

If we look across the entire fund and account for multiple securities issued by the same issuer we can see a more complete picture.

As of February 28th, the Lebanese government was the top issuer of the fund's debt representing 4.7% of the portfolio. The remaining top 9 issuers all had similar positions ranging from 3.7% of the fund up to 4.5%.

As we can see, the fund was predominantly fully invested with just 1% allocated in cash.

The bond positions were split nearly evenly between sovereign debt and corporate bonds, as classified by the sponsor.

If we break it down by industry, we can see that on the corporate side, banks made up the largest allocation. Oil and sas, telecoms and metals and mining were also present in the fund.

Looking at the geographical breakdown I start having serious issues with Nuveen and the way they define "emerging markets."

As per Nuveen, only 2 out of the top 10 countries present in the fund are actually "emerging markets" as defined by MSCI. They are Turkey and South Africa, representing 14% of the fund.

Four out of the top 10 countries, Ukraine, Ghana, Lebanon and Argentina are classified as "Frontier Markets" but only Lebanon and Argentina are actually in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. Ukraine and Ghana are not.

Ecuador, Iraq, Rwanda and Barbados are not even classified by MSCI as "Frontier Markets."

What we do have to keep in mind however and to bring some balance to this extremely loose interpretation of "emerging markets" is that a number of these bonds may indeed be backed by either the IMF or even in the case of a number of Ukrainian bonds, the U.S. Government.

If we look at the credit ratings we can see that nearly all of the portfolio is rated below investment grade. Only 2.2% is rated BBB or better. The vast majority of the portfolio is rated single B.

Looking into the numbers we can find the average effective maturity of the fund is 4.43 years, right in line with the anticipated fund's termination.

More specifically, about 85% of the fund has maturity dates of within the next 48 months while the remaining holdings mature in between 5 and 9 years.

Of course, as this is a fixed income fund, it is subject to having its securities called, especially if the issuer's credit profile improves and they can refinance at lower interest rates.

Fortunately not a significant amount of the fund is subject to calls.

Just 7.2% over the next 12 months, 3.9% in the following year, and 6.9% in the year after that.

While there is no certainty that the securities will be called, the fund does face reinvestment risk if the prevailing borrowing costs at the time are lower than when they purchased those securities.

Generally when a security is called, it gets called at the price specified in the call schedule or in more cases than not, at par.

While calls are terrific IF you purchased bonds below par, over times investors have purchased high coupon bonds at prices over par values. As such, IF you purchased the bond over par and it subsequently gets called at par, you are looking at a capital loss.

If we look at the YCharts data, we can see the average price of the bonds in the portfolio are $101.78. As such, at maturity or at the time of calls, the fund's NAV would decline as those securities get back to $100.

Overall however, the call exposure is not as great of a concern for me.

What is a concern however is the diverging duration data provided by the fund.

In the fund's Q4 fact sheet, Nuveen stated the the fund had an average effective duration of a mere .31 years. This would imply just a .31% drop in NAV for every 1% rise in interest rates.

The information provided by the fund's website however puts the portfolio's effective duration at 3.57 years. This implies that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should be expected to decline 3.57%.

Because the fund uses leverage, we have to take that into account and look at the "leverage adjusted effective duration."

We do know that the fund uses leverage but the duration is exactly the same. Is it because the fund does not treat reverse repurchase agreements the same way? In any case, with such changes in a mere two months, it is seriously worth keeping an eye out on this if you are going to keep the fund in the long term.

Looking at some YCharts provided risk data we do to yet see a 5 year beta. We do however see a maximum draw-down of 10.02% which the fund incurred over its short operating history.

The fund does not have a long term trading record yet but I expect it to behave much like other emerging market debt funds in its NAV, but with less volatility in the price per share.

Leverage

The Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) is a levered closed end fund.

As of the latest publicly available information as reported in the Annual Report for the period ending 12/31/2017, the fund had a $47 million in leverage from reverse repurchase agreements.

In a reverse repurchase agreement, the Fund sells to the counterparty a security that it holds with a contemporaneous agreement to repurchase the same security at an agreed-upon price and date, with the Fund retaining the risk of loss that is associated with that security. The Fund will pledge assets determined to be liquid by the Adviser to cover its obligations under reverse repurchase agreements. Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements are recorded as a liability and recognized as “Reverse repurchase agreements” on the Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

The credit facilities were established with JP Morgan Chase for $25 million and Societe Generale for $22 million.

On this credit facility the fund paid an average borrowing cost of 1.95% through the end of the year.

As interest rates have increased, reverse repurchase agreements may be advantageous for the fund as the 2% or so they would be paying for leverage is likely cheaper than a traditional LIBOR + 1% spread.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

The Numbers

The Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) currently yields 5.79% and is trading at a discount of 7.15% to its net asset value ('NAV'). (as of April 3rd, 2018)

Over the past year the fund's discount to NAV has varied from its IPO premium of 2.25% to a discount as great as it is today.

Year to date the fund is down 3.35% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 4.17% while the NAV is down only 2.03%. This implies that the discount to NAV opened up 2% over the previous 3 months.

JEMD data by YCharts

Since the fund's lunch last year, the fund is down 8.33% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 9.92% while the NAV is remarkably down only 2.13%. Thus, the trading opportunity.

JEMD data by YCharts

While this fund would be surely attractive to many risk averse investors based on its goal of returning back the original NAV at the time of termination, I don't believe this should be benchmarked against other low risk or low duration investments. It is at its core still a risky "emerging markets," or more appropriately a "frontier and war zones" markets fixed income fund.

As such I believe we should be looking at the fund purely as an emerging markets bond fund and not as a low duration general fixed income fund.

We can take a look at (JEMD) against the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD), the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI), and the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB).

Year to date, on a total return basis the fund performed in line with other emerging markets USD hedged funds. The one standout however was the Templeton Emerging Markets CEF.

JEMD Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we look at the underlying NAV over this period we can see that that JEMD was actually the least volatile out of the bunch.

JEMD Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Since inception however we can find the clear difference in the funds with JEMD being sold off.

JEMD Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we look at the net asset values of the portfolios however JEMD was the clear winner, coming out ahead of even the unlevered emerging markets bond ETF.

JEMD Net Asset Value data by YCharts

While it is by any means not an indicator of long term performance, this clear "thrown out with the bathwater" scenario looks plausible.

Bottom Line

Generally speaking, since inception the fund has performed fairly well in regards to both, NAV performance and maintaining the distribution.

While I would not feel comfortable holding the fund's holdings over a longer period of time, today's discount to NAV may be a great trading opportunity.

The Z-Score further shows that the fund is "relatively cheap," although it has yet to have a long term trading period.

As an investment, this will likely be a pass for most investors. Low quality holdings, and a fairly low CEF distribution would likely be knockout factors, especially when you can get another emerging markets bond CEF with a higher distribution and a steeper discount to NAV.

As a tactical trade however, it is worth a serious look.

