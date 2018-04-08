Flashing Warning Signs: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 04.06.18

By SchiffGold

News this week has focused on the potential for a full-blown trade war between the US and China. Some analysts think this could be good for gold. But there are other flashing warning signs in the economy that the mainstream isn't paying much attention to. In this week's episode of the SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap Podcast, host Mike Maharrey talks about some of these warning signs, along with the latest gold market news.

