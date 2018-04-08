A Simple REIT In Complex Times

DEA is a steady performer in my portfolio and I will likely hold onto it for a long, long time.

The prolonged damage to REITs in recent months has given investors the chance to nibble on some consistent performers at reasonable valuations.

One well-priced REIT that I’m particularly fond of, and hold in my portfolio, is Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA).

DEA is an equity REIT with a simple business plan, able management, low debt, 5% yield, and the most trustworthy tenant that you’re likely to find - the US government.

Background

Easterly Government Properties is an office REIT that first went public in February 2015. Its business strategy is somewhat unique and refreshingly straightforward.

DEA’s latest 10-K outlines how management concern themselves with “the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies that serve essential functions.”

While some REITs build data centers or own shopping malls, Easterly purchases and develops facilities for use by the FBI, VA, FEMA and other government institutions.

Per its latest investor presentation, Easterly owns 46 properties, 44 of which are leased to the US government. The remaining two properties host private tenants, though Easterly is transitioning to a 100% government-leased portfolio.

99% of DEA’s rental income is derived from the US government and all of its buildings are occupied. These figures compare favorably to larger competitor Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), which leases 69% of its buildings to the US government and has 94% occupancy, according to its March 2018 Investor Presentation.

Easterly’s properties can be found across the country in 18 states with the greatest concentration of rentable square feet (26%) in California.

This Washington-based REIT has four tools for making money and therefore returning value to shareholders:

Acquire recently built properties;

Develop bespoke facilities for a particular agency;

Increase rents upon renewal; and

Attempt to cut unnecessary costs.

Recent Developments

DEA reported fully diluted earnings of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $1.26 for the year. This was an increase of 4% year on year for diluted FFO, although adjusted earnings actually fell.

In the closing months of 2017, Easterly acquired a VA outpatient clinic in Indiana and an FBI field office in Utah. As I write, there are three properties in development: an FDA lab in Kansas, a FEMA distribution center in California, and another FDA lab in California.

Management expects 2018 FFO to be between $1.31-$1.35 with $350 million set aside for acquisitions. The quarterly dividend recently increased by 4% to $0.26.

Strengths

Simplicity

I own a number of REITs and Easterly has by far the most accessible business model. There is a clear method behind the company’s acquisition and development practices.

When I track the firm through earnings calls and reports, I know what to expect. If one day I read that management is considering expansion into amusement parks, I’ll be highly surprised and have more than a few questions.

Sustainable Dividend

DEA has paid a dividend since inception and the payout is now at $0.26 per quarter. Using the stock price at the end of trading on April 5, 2018, that makes for an attractive current yield of 5%.

The payout is also well covered by funds from operations. Adjusted FFO per share was $1.14 in 2017 while the annual dividend was worth $1. That gives us a payout ratio of 87%.

Going forward, management expects to earn FFO per share of between $1.31-$1.35 in 2018, well beyond the expected dividend outlay of $1.04.

Good Management

Three members of Easterly’s management team, including CEO William Trimble, each have more than 25 years’ experience in real estate or investment. Management is also invested in the REIT’s success to the tune of 13.5% at the end of 2017.

They must have good contacts in the government sector as 78% of Easterly’s portfolio was acquired off-market. Management has also provided accurate guidance over the past two years, a habit that I appreciate.

Solid Balance Sheet

If management is able, it should be no surprise to find that borrowings are under control. DEA’s total debt to enterprise value is 33.5% and this compares very favorably to GOV’s 54.3%. There is no debt due this year and 80% of the total is fixed rate. Reassuring in the current climate.

Risks

Price Erosion

For anyone who holds REITs, you don’t need this writer to point out that there has been an awful lot of pain in the sector of late. According to Hoya Capital Real Estate, real estate sank by 9% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the S&P’s 1% decline.

DEA is off by 4.5% since the start of the year, which isn’t too bad compared to some. Over the past year though, despite some steep peaks and troughs, the price has nudged up by 3%.

Given the volatility surrounding REITs as interest rates creep higher, be prepared for more pricing pressure in the months ahead.

Growth Could Be Hindered

Easterly’s specific focus on government properties can be a weakness as well as a strength.

While management tracks a pipeline of about 500 properties, it cannot simply purchase a string of offices as they won’t meet its stringent guidelines. It also depends on agency support for development projects. These issues do not bother me, but they should be considered by those seeking ‘faster’ growth.

Property Concentration

While Easterly is reasonably diversified with 46 properties across 18 states, there is quite a concentration of square footage in The Golden State.

14 Easterly properties - including the 37-acre VA development at Loma Linda - are located in California. Developments in the state account for 26% of rentable square feet and a third of lease income. Two of the three new developments are also located in California.

It's fair to point out that California is currently leading the nation in economic growth. However, exposing a third of rental income to any state, whatever its current success, is risky.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see Easterly’s management add some properties in new markets to improve the balance.

Valuation

At the end of trading on April 6, 2018, DEA closed out at $20.16.

Using the 2017 diluted FFO, Easterly is priced at 16 times earnings. If the midpoint of the 2018 guidance is met, the multiple drops to 15.2.

Conclusion

DEA is a steady income play in my portfolio. Unfortunately, I haven't made much of a capital return in the 18 months or so, but the position will have plenty of time to mature.

Given its straightforward strategy, experienced management team and solid track record, I expect to hold onto Easterly for the long term and will likely add to it on more price weakness.

