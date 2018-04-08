3 Things In Biotech, April 7: Lilly's Surprising Liver Data, Antares's Retry Is Go, EyeGate Looks Toward The Future

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about!

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

A new surprise in liver cancer from Lilly

Company: Eli Lilly (LLY)

Therapy: Ramucirumab

Disease: Hepatocellular carcinoma

News: LLY announced that its phase 3 REACH-2 study has met its primary endpoint of overall survival, in addition to the secondary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with relapsed advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. REACH-2 assessed the VEGFR-2 antibody ramucirumab. Patients enrolled in this study also had to have high expression of a biomarker called alpha-fetoprotein. This follows after prior failure of the REACH study to demonstrate benefit in an unselected population.

Looking forward: Very surprising to me, to be honest. Ramucirumab has not been successful in very many treatment areas, so it's exciting to see another where it may make an impact...and with a potential biomarker, no less. And this just signals a likely extension of the embarrassment of riches in this form of cancer, relative to where it stood before 2017. Now, though, it is essential to actually see the data, to get a sense of how ramucirumab might fit into the treatment sequence for hepatocellular now that quite a few options are approved in the second-line setting.

Surprising, positive news! I'm very excited to hear about this, and I look forward to learning more.

Antares gets another go at the FDA

Company: Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Therapy: Subcutaneous testosterone

Disease: Hypogonadism

News: ATRS announced that the FDA has accepted its resubmission to the complete response letter issued by the FDA with respect to its new drug application for subcutaneous testosterone for the treatment of hypogonadism. The agency has set a goal date of September 29, 2018, for a response to this resubmission.

Looking forward: I covered the original complete response letter back in October 2017. And this seems fairly rapid for a resubmission, so hopefully the whole process won't set ATRS back too much. Hopefully, the mental and cardiac issues that concerned the FDA back then have been resolved; otherwise I fear we're in for another round of bad news. Still, it's good to see ATRS be persistent in its pursuit of this indication.

An important signal, but still risky, given that the FDA has already slapped it down some last year.

EyeGate enters observation for a pivotal study

Company: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

Therapy: EGP-437

Disease: Uveitis

News: Microcap EYEG announced that patient enrollment has completed in a phase 3 study evaluating EGP-437 for non-infectious anterior uveitis. This study is designed to assess the proportion of patients with complete absence of cells two weeks after treatment. Under the licensing agreement with Valeant (NYSE:VRX), a developmental milestone payment has also been received. The company hopes to get results by Q3 2018 and submit a new drug application in the first half of 2019.

Looking forward: For a company riding the razor-thin line in terms of cash vs. expenses, this kind of news is essential right now. The size of the milestone payment was not divulged in the press release, but anywhere from several hundred thousand dollars to a few million seems reasonable, given the size of the partnership agreement. This is likely not enough to keep the lights on much longer, but the news has breathed some fresh air into the company for now.

Will it make it to its NDA in 2019, assuming all goes well? At this point, that's anyone's guess.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.