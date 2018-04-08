Sticks And Stones Break My Bones But Trade Threats Never Harm These Stocks

Even in extreme market conditions, when the averages melt down 3% in a day, there are places you can hide. I'll show you some of my secret hiding places.

Escalating tariff threats are now like the proverbial snowball rolling down the hill, gathering mass along its path.

You're familiar with the old childhood retort to verbal insults:

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.

There's a parallel to this that is playing out in the investment sphere as taunts and threats of a full-fledged trade war intensify by the day.

As I reported in yesterday's piece, "All-Out Trade War Looms - These Dividend Stocks Remain A Hedge", the president's wrath against the Chinese was rekindled when the Chinese retalitated against the tariff on $50 billion of goods we imposed by shooting back with $50 billion of their own tariffs. So, of course, being the double-downer that he is, Mr. Trump responded with the equivalent of "I'll see your $50 billion and raise you $100 billion."

This taunt threatened to triple the original $50 billion to a new total of $150 billion, and he directed his trade representative to come up with a list of Chinese products we would apply the tariff to this new $100 billion of goods.

War Of Words

To this new escalation, the Chinese responded:

We don't want a war, but if you start one we will fight back to the end." We will not start a war — however, if someone starts a war, we will definitely fight back,” Gao Feng, the commerce ministry spokesman, said at a news conference in Beijing on Friday. “No options will be ruled out.”

As antagonistic trade threats escalate, American business leaders, farm groups and some economists worry that President Trump might be going too far.

At bottom, this dispute carries a fundamental question: Which of these two countries is more willing to endure short-term pain on trade for the long-term gain of playing a leading role in industries like robotics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, electric cars, artificial intelligence and more?

China has embarked on an ambitious and expensive plan to not only retool its economy for the future but to dominate these industries. Mr. Trump has said repeatedly that China’s approach relies on unfair and predatory practices, and on stolen American technology. Even as Chinese leaders answer Trump's threats with threats of their own, they counter with protestations that they want to avoid a trade war. At the same time, they are staunchly defending their plans for high-tech sectors, and showing little sign of backing down.

Our President Reacts

When this all began, Mr. Trump confidently exclaimed "We can win a trade war and it will be easy".

Since he was elected, he has been quick to claim credit for every uptick in the stock markets. He said it was his policies of deregulation, scrapping heavy regulations on the energy and coal industries, throwing out cumbersome anti-pollution regulations, and freeing business to deploy capital in what he described as a more efficient manner. Tax reform for big corporations would also free up capital for research, development and expansion. Separately, allowing repatriation of hundreds of billions from overseas by big corporations would do the same for corporate treasuries.

Since the stock market correction began in earnest in February of this year, Mr. Trump has made no comments on the stock markets - until Friday morning, that is.

No Pain, No Gain

He appeared to acknowledge the connection between the intensifying trade war environment and the nervousness and depressed stock prices it was causing when he said that there would be some short term pain, for the markets and consumers alike. He said,

The market's up 40% to 42%, so it if loses a little, it'll be O.K. In the long run, our country will be much better off, much stronger".

It was this type of light touch and seemingly surface analysis that scared traders further. At 3:15 P.M., near the close, the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) were down over 700 points, or 2.9% while the S&P 500 Index (SPY) was off 2.4%.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox appeared on CNN Friday morning, looked straight at the camera and addressed America's farmers and consumers.

You better speak up, because this guy is taking you to nowhere.

He was warning American farmers that they will be the ones to suffer if a trade war breaks out between the U.S. and Mexico. Ominously, he said his country had already begun to source corn and other agricultural goods from places like Brazil and Argentina, which are no doubt very grateful for the extra business.

He went on to explain that Mexico buys $40 billion of corn from the U.S., and he warned our farmers that Mexico has gone south to find corn elsewhere. He continued,

You U.S. American citizen-consumers, you are going to pay the price."

Trade War Victims, Prime And Collateral Damage

As investors and traders try to game these war games, everyone is scrambling to determine who will come out the winner[s] and who will be the loser[s].

In response to American tariffs, Beijing could simply shift business from American companies like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Ford (NYSE:F) to European rivals like Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY).

Boeing, for example, could be hit by American tariffs on civilian aircraft parts it buys from Avic, a state-controlled Chinese military and aviation company — which are required purchases if the Chicago-based company wants to sell planes in China. China, in turn, is pushing a consortium that includes Avic to become a Boeing rival. Boeing, like other multinational companies, has refrained from endorsing or criticizing the tariffs.

A good example of how China has stepped into a niche of hi-tech, and has won, is the solar panel industry.

Mr. Trump himself is no fan of solar panels. He has spoken enthusiastically about coal, not renewable energy, throughout his campaign and his presidency. But the solar power industry is one of the biggest success stories so far in China’s efforts involving advanced industries. The United States played a central role in developing solar panels and manufacturing them until a decade ago. Around then, the Chinese government decided to finance a lavish expansion of the sector. State-controlled banks lent tens of billions of dollars at low interest rates despite the high-profile bankruptcies of solar manufacturers. Chinese firms now produce three-quarters of the world’s solar panels. Most American and European companies have closed factories, and many have become insolvent. China’s success in producing solar panels has given Beijing a blueprint for seizing the lead in a long list of other high-tech industries.

Assorted Possible Victims

Large manufacturers like Boeing. The company has already been singled out for high tariff treatment on its exports to China, and it may also suffer from higher prices for aluminum, which makes up 90% of a plane's body structure.

Small American farmers whose soybeans and other products will come under the Chinese tariff regime. China is being strategic by targeting agricultural states that supported Trump in his election bid.

Large agricultural American companies with significant international presence, like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT), which sells its farming equipment internationally. Its stock price was off 4% on Friday and 20% off its 52 week high.

Hotels, restaurants, and amusement parks that cater to Chinese tourists. China could duplicate what it did to South Korea not long ago. It could put a stop to Chinese tourists coming to the U.S. and cut off a large flow of income to the whole tourist industry. The Walt Disney Company (DIS), off 2% in Fridays trade, could see significantly lower revenues. Its stock is off 14% from its 52 week high. Marriott International (MAR), off 3% Friday, and 13.5% off its 52 week high could see a big hit to it hotel revenues.

Consumers, caught in the squeeze of a trade war, will find themselves paying higher prices on all the cheap electronic products they love made in China. They'll also be dealing with higher prices on all goods that contain Chinese components or materials, or which are assembled in China by American companies at their Chinese factories, then shipped here.

Potential Beneficiaries

American manufacturers with little or no foreign exposure. When prices of foreign goods become higher due to tariffs, American manufactured products will appear cheaper in comparison.

Airbus, if China takes its plane business away from Boeing.

U.S. Treasury bonds will react to the possibility of a worldwide economic slowdown as supply chains break down. Slower economic growth will reduce the probability of inflation going forward. Lower inflation works through to lower interest rates. Continued demand for U.S. Treasuries by foreigners attracted to the higher rates they can get on our Treasuries compared to their own sovereigns will keep our Treasury bonds up and interest rates down. The 10-year bond rose strongly on Friday and its interest rate fell a noticeable 6 basis points in one day, to 2.78%. Treasury prices move inversely to their interest rates.

Dividend paying stocks with little to no foreign exposure in their operations. Dividends get paid, no matter what happens to a company's stock price. This sense of assurance is what drives investors to this type of asset, especially as extreme conditions develop in the markets. Friday, the CBOE Volitility Indes (VIX) spiked 18% to 22.36.

Stocks finished a very volatile week, with the Dow down 572 points or 2.34%, as bottom feeders came in to buy some of the bargains. The S&P 500 Index closed down 2.19%.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio also closed down on Friday, but outperformed all major indexes by a very comfortable margin. If you lose a lot less than the averages, it's a win. We've preserved much more capital while continuing to receive a steady flow of dividend income.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, Friday, April 6, 2018

The FTG Portfolio contracted by only .62% in value, compared to the Dow's 2.34% loss and the S&P 500's 2.19% loss. This translates to outperformance of 277%. Whether in a down market or an up market, a win is a win.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks, as does our subscriber portfolio. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this defensive strategy and volatile, extreme stock market environments that have become the norm since February 26 of this year.

Three years ago, on Dec. 24, 2014, I began writing a series of articles to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was titled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on Dec. 24, 2014, this portfolio now consists of 22 companies, including AT&T Inc. (T), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), British American Tobacco (BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), EPR Properties (EPR), Realty Income Corporation (O), Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), The GEO Group (GEO), The RMR Group (RMR), Southern Company (SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU).

In Wednesday morning's article (linked to above), I said:

Though the market bounced higher on Tuesday as investors once again bought the dip from the previous day, readers need to keep in mind the capriciousness of everyday pricing in the markets.

Well, Wednesday certainly delivered more of that capriciousness, in spades, as the Dow sank an additional 350 points in early morning trade. Thursday brought us another in a series of relief rallies with the Kudlow put, the hope that we didn't really need a trade war after all. The sense of relief didn't last much beyond the close of trading when the president shocked the markets once again as he doubled down on his China trade tariff threats. Dow futures were off 400 points after his statement, then finished Friday off 572 points. Traders were in no mood to leave money on the table and preferred to close out their positions.

Dividend growth investors continue to be inhabit a happy place, insulated from the fears that constantly weigh on price-focused investors. This holds true, especially during extreme volatility that we are experiencing.

I encourage readers to look at the following table whenever their stock market nerve is being tested by this ongoing volatility. We have enjoyed nine very recent dividend raises in the FTG Portfolio.

Source: Created by author

Takeaway

Friday, the "tariff war" was spinning further out of control. The president said one thing, then his economic adviser said another. The calm didn't last long, as even Mr. Larry Kudlow took a different tack as the day wore on. He said the president wasn't to blame, but that it was the Chinese that have resisted a fair and free trade regimen for the last 20 years. He was very adamant in placing he blame where he thought it belonged. And so, traders took this display to mean the trade tariff threats had escalated yet another notch toward an all-out trade war.

Dividend growth stocks, along with U.S. Treasuries, are some of the secret hiding places. They are hiding right out in the open, where investors can feel a sense of calm and stability.

No matter which way the wind blows - which political party is in power, or what geopolitical threats loom on the horizon - dividend stocks serve to some extent as a bulwark.

Because of their cash-paying characteristic, and their propensity to grow dividends beyond the inflation rate, dividend growth stocks, like many we own in the FTG Portfolio, provide solace during times like these.

They have two components that serve to calm the nerves of anxious investors. Because of those dividends, they tend to fall less in value as compared to the general market. The dividends provide a cushion - a floor for the stock price, as it were.

Dividend stocks provide another very positive focal point based on the dividends - one that can distract the investor from the unpredictable vicissitudes of wild swings in stock prices while at the same time providing constant, positive feedback every time a dividend is paid. This closed loop that exists, as long as these companies continue to pay dividends, is what helps cement the dividend growth investor to this strategy and keeps him comfortably moored.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

