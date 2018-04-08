First Look At DocuSign's IPO

While pricing is still TBD, the company is expected to go public some time in Q2 or Q3.

It's been a while since DocuSign tapped the capital markets. In 2015, its last funding round gave it a valuation of $3 billion.

Cue up the next unicorn, DocuSign (DOCU). In the first quarter of 2018, we've already seen a handful of high-profile unicorns go public - Dropbox (DBX) and Spotify (SPOT) among the most prominent - and buoyed by the success of these launches, more VC-backed technology companies are following suit.

Surprisingly, despite the huge volatility in the markets of late - rattled by fears of inflation, rising rates, and a China trade war - IPOs have continued to plow on successfully, unlike in the past where volatile markets typically nudged companies into staying private longer. The turmoil in the broader markets seem not to have touched IPO performance.

ZS data by YCharts

See in the chart above how this year's batch of software IPOs have performed thus far. Versus its IPO price of $16, Zscaler (ZS) is up 76%. And versus its IPO price of $21, Dropbox is up 44%. It's a small wonder, then, that other companies are getting in line.

Like Dropbox, DocuSign is a high-profile "unicorn" that has been on the public radar for quite some time. It notched a $3 billion valuation in its last funding round in 2015, and cumulatively through its lifetime, the company has raised more than $500 million.

The company has also amassed a top-notch collection of lead investors. In addition to being backed by the legendary Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, DocuSign is also backed by Founders Circle, Bain Capital, and Intel's (INTC) corporate venture arm, Intel Capital.

Given the high-profile nature of this deal, DocuSign's IPO is likely to be as closely watched as Dropbox's - and if that deal is any indication, DocuSign looks to be an exciting IPO to get into. While the company's pricing and valuation are still TBD, making it difficult to render a favorable or unfavorable opinion as of yet, we can dissect the information that is available:

The #1 e-signature platform

Most investors are probably already similar with what DocuSign does. The company is the largest vendor of e-signature software, which has rippled through a variety of industries from legal to real estate. DocuSign's core value proposition is to take customers through the process of signing paperwork with more convenience, more accuracy, and save them time and money. A document e-signed via DocuSign, thanks to the "United States Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce (ESIGN) Act", is as legally binding as paper.

DocuSign also carries the benefit of being multi-platform - documents can be signed on desktop as well as on mobile. In a personal example - tech-focused real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN), which I used to purchase a house, has a partnership with DocuSign. When offer papers needed my signature, my agent forwarded them to me via DocuSign, which I signed from my phone at no cost to me. DocuSign eliminates the burden of paperwork and speeds up the time lag between transactions.

Surprisingly, there is a wide variety of applicability for this technology and the broad diversity of companies that DocuSign counts as customers. That DocuSign has ten of the top fifteen financial services companies as customers is impressive (according to its S-1 filing), but not surprising; the fact that it also counts 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies is a bit more surprising.

Some of DocuSign's anchor blue-chip clients include Expedia (EXPE), DowDuPont (DWDP), Salesforce.com (CRM), RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX), Box (BOX), and Bank of America (BAC). The company has 370,000 customers globally. DocuSign considers 40,000 of these customers to be "enterprise" or "commercial" clients (the others being SMBs or "VSBs", which DocuSign defines as "very small businesses" with under 10 employees). 200 of these customers have ACVs (annual recurring revenue) in excess of $300,000 - meaning the top customers are responsible for at least $60 million in annual revenue alone.

Here's a look at the company's milestones since its founding in 2003, all the way up to its current >$500 million in revenues:

Source: DocuSign S-1 filing

A note on competition: DocuSign considers Adobe (ADBE) to be its primary competitor, which offers a similar product in Adobe Sign along with its Adobe Document Cloud suite of products. It's difficult to gauge the size of Adobe relative to DocuSign as it only reports an ARR figure for Document Cloud as a whole, which includes offerings such as Acrobat Pro. Document Cloud generated $837 million in revenues in FY17, approximately 15% of Adobe's entire revenue base. DocuSign's core function of e-signatures, however, most likely trumps Adobe Sign on its own.

Subscription business model drives superior growth

And like all great SaaS businesses, DocuSign is offered purely on a subscription basis. Here's a look at typical annual plans for SMBs and VSBs - keep in mind that enterprise plans are custom-quoted, with prices probably lower on a per-user basis than those shown below:

Figure 2. Docusign pricing plans

Source: DocuSign website

And also like great software companies, DocuSign has seen success deploying a "land-and-expand" model - meaning it typically starts a customer off with a small purchase, then eventually builds up their ACV over time. DocuSign reported a dollar-based net expansion rate of 115% at the end of FY18, indicating a 15% net upsell, on average, to its installed customer base.

As Cloudera (CLDR), the Hadoop infrastructure company, recently mentioned on its disaster of an earnings call, the net expansion rate and ability to scale up with existing customers is often a greater source of SaaS growth than new business itself. DocuSign's 115% net expansion rate is unchanged from FY17; it will be important to watch how this metric trends as DocuSign begins reporting quarterly results.

Growth balanced with progress toward profitability

Here's a look at DocuSign's last three years of results:

Figure 3. DocuSign financials



Source: DocuSign S-1 filing

Revenues grew 36% y/y to $518.5 million, making it one of the largest software companies to go public in recent years (only Dropbox trumps it this year, with $1.1 billion in revenues in FY18). Note also that 93% of DocuSign's revenues are generated from recurring subscriptions.

DocuSign also carries huge 77% gross margins. Subscription gross margins are even higher, at 83%. With each incremental subscription so accretive to the bottom line, it's a small wonder that DocuSign has been gradually progressing toward profitability.

GAAP operating losses were cut in half in FY18 to just -$51.7 million, or an operating loss margin of just -10%, compared to a loss of -$115.8 million and a margin of -30% in the prior year. These losses are extremely small compared to other high-growth technology companies that have gone public in recent years.

And one other huge plus for DocuSign - in FY18, it managed to generate $55 million in positive operating cash flows. Positive cash flow was one of the trump cards that was used to differentiate the Dropbox IPO, and though DocuSign's 11% OCF margins are still slim compared to Dropbox's 28% margin, the potential for margin expansion is huge:

Figure 4. DocuSign cash flow

Source: DocuSign S-1 filing

Key takeaways

With such strong top-line growth and growing cash flows, as well as a subscription-oriented business that draws recurring ACVs from some of the world's largest enterprises, DocuSign is more than likely to exceed its prior $3 billion valuation when it goes public. Unlike Dropbox, there's virtually no fear of DocuSign enduring a "down round" in this deal - as its valuation has plenty of room to move upward.

Without pricing or valuation details yet, we can't be sure yet whether this will be a deal worth buying into, but more to come as those details become known. This will be an exciting IPO to watch out for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.