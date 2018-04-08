The No BS Report, Week 8: Welcome To The Downward Inflection?

Author's note: As always, I'm happy to answer questions in the comments below, but you can get direct access to me in the Total Pharma Tracker chatroom if you want to discuss in further detail! Right now you can get a no-obligation free trial to the service for two weeks.

Welcome to another week's report on the No BS Plan, an experiment designed to test the hypothesis that strict discipline with respect to buying and selling stock will prevent you from becoming a bagholder who loses money in the biotech trading game.

It seems that we have, indeed, passed some sort of inflection point for the plan on the whole, where large runups have given way to slow degradation. First, let me remind you of the rules of this experiment! These were laid out first in full in the original article, which I encourage you to check out.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) continued marching down from its high, although its descent is definitely slow, given the increased time until the long-anticipated FDA approval decision catalyst is upon us. For now, I'm happy to sit on total gains here and watch it play, but I don't expect to hit the buy-in targets on the short- and near-term lots unless there is some kind of bad news.

PGNX targets

Short-term: $5.41 buy-in

Near-term: $5.85 buy-in

Mid-term: $10.98 sell-off

Geron Corp. (GERN), as I had expected, has continued to slide into week 8, quickly threatening to degrade the value seen in the "forever" share lot. However, we were able to accumulate quite significantly in the "mid-term" lot, helping to offset a fairly steep decline in share price over the week. We still have a pretty long way to go until we hit the short-term target, but unfortunately, we are getting unnervingly close to the buy back for the near-term lot.

That said, you can count me in the camp of the GERN optimists who feel that the recent short attack are not well founded. And I have prepared an article of my own on that matter (it's available right now for subscribers in the Total Pharma Tracker).

GERN targets

Short-term: $2.24 buy-in

Near-term: $2.84 buy-in

Mid-term: $5.33 sell-off

Foundation Medicine (FMI) has continued its drift downward, as well. There's not much to say here other than it's not terribly surprising given the uncertainty in the economy and sentiment in biotech in general. Still, I think that the stock could indeed lose another $7 in the coming week, which would hit all the buy targets. From the perspective of the No BS Plan, this is a potential win-win. Either it keeps going up, or it falls a bit more and we accumulate equity.

FMI targets

Short-term: $64.69 buy-in

Near-term: $70.04 buy-in

Mid-term: $97.28 sell-off

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) took a fairly steep dive, but I don't expect this to hold, since there are potential catalysts coming up for the company in terms of earnings and in terms of clinical data (nearest at the AACR meeting in late April). I won't be surprised at all if we meet the short-term sell-off target in week 9, indicating pretty favorable stability for the company overall, but relatively decent fluctuation in share price at the 10% level, at least so far.

NVCR targets

Short-term: $21.89 sell-off

Near-term: $25.14 sell-off

Mid-term: $31.43 sell-off

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has generally held steady for several weeks, as I had originally expected a blue chip stock to do. Still, after buying back in in the short-term lot a few weeks ago, there is a tiny bit of accumulation in our gains even though the movements are not altogether wild. But overall there's not much to say other than the frenzy of ASCO is about to begin, which should have important implications for the rest of 2018 for these guys.

BMY targets

Short-term: $65.67 sell-off

Near-term: $75.24 sell-off

Mid-term: $94.05 sell-off

Conclusions

So, in spite of continual shakiness in the markets at large, and in biotech in particular, our positions are largely holding steady, and we continue a slow descent in many cases. Overall, we've still made a profit, but since the goal of the plan isn't necessarily to realize very fast profits, I won't be reporting the total gain now. The point of the plan is to help determine what buy and sell targets are useful for building equity, as well as avoiding heavy losses.

Thank you very much for reading! If you enjoyed this article, you might like my series "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," which highlights recent news and places it into context with the larger world of pharma and biotech. Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.