First Look At Vrio's IPO

The company generated $5.6 billion in revenues (+10% y/y) in FY17, as well as $636 million of free cash flow.

Vrio has set an initial pricing range of $19-$22 for the 29.7 million shares it will offer in the IPO.

The company is a subsidiary of AT&T, which will still own the majority of the company post-IPO. IPO proceeds will be funneled to pay down AT&T's debt.

My first thought when looking through Vrio's (VRIO) IPO filings: U.S.-listed IPOs with an international theme haven't exactly had a gangbuster year so far in 2018. Most of the deals thus far have been Chinese companies listing in the U.S., supposedly for the publicity and prestige of being traded on U.S. exchanges. The first such company this year was Huami (HMI), the Chinese wearables maker that has lost more than 10% from its IPO price of $11; then anime gaming company Bilibili (BILI) and iQIYI (IQ), the so-called "Netflix of China". All three of these companies have lost value since going public, even iQIYI, which has a valuable U.S. comparable in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and has enormous growth to back its narrative.

HMI data by YCharts

Against this backdrop that's relatively hostile to foreign IPOs, can Vrio succeed? Of course, Vrio is slightly different from the international IPOs that precede it. While it is an international operation, its business is in South America, not China - investors may be selectively skittish toward China alone due to the recent trade tensions and Trump tariffs, not international companies in general. And even though Vrio is a South American company, it has a U.S. parent in AT&T (T), the Dallas-based telecom giant.

It's unclear whether the latter fact will be helpful or a hindrance in the Vrio deal. While AT&T's considerable financial resources can instill some confidence in Vrio's performance, the fact that IPO proceeds will be used to pay down AT&T's debt certainly does not. Overall, while Vrio has a somewhat compelling financial profile and story, the risk-reward profile in this relatively unknown name is probably weighed against being long.

Unusual IPO mechanics and capital structure

The structure of Vrio's IPO is unusual from the get-go. AT&T acquired Vrio when it bought DirectTV in a $48.5 billion mega-deal back in 2014, so its carve-out financials (which we'll cover in the following sections) aren't exactly clean.

Vrio is offering 29.7 million Class A shares in the IPO at an initial range of $19-$22 per share, or an IPO size of $609 million at the midpoint of that range. Post-offering, there will be two classes of shares: A and B, the latter of which are entirely controlled by AT&T. Class B shares are supervoting shares, with ten votes each versus one vote for each Class A share, though both classes of shares will have an equal economic interest in the company.

Following the offering, there will be 166.6 million total common shares outstanding - meaning IPO investors will hold approximately 18% of the total company, with AT&T owning the other portion and virtually all of the voting control. Effectively Vrio will become a publicly-traded subsidiary of AT&T - not unlike Huami, which is effectively controlled by Xiaomi.

At the midpoint of the pricing range, Vrio expects to raise $564 million in net proceeds from the IPO, after netting out all underwriting expenses. According to the S-1 filing:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of our Class A common stock, together with cash on hand, to repay a portion of the related-party indebtedness issued to AT&T prior to the completion of this offering in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1.2 billion and/or to make a distribution to AT&T."

In other words, Vrio's IPO proceeds plus the possibility of additional cash will be used to pay down AT&T's debt. Note, however, that any proceeds will still make barely a scratch on the AT&T's $164.4 billion of debt as of December 2017.

Leading telecom company in South America

Unusual IPO structure aside, Vrio does bring a compelling narrative to the table, capitalizing on a popular theme of emerging markets growth. According to an S&P Global study cited by Vrio in its S-1 filing, the company is responsible for 35% of the growth in Pay-TV services and 50% of the growth in satellite TV subscribers from 2011 to 2016 in Latin America. Here's a map of the company's footprint, with 13.6 million in total subscribers:

Source: Vrio S-1 filing

Vrio serves a total of 11 countries thus far, and this region presents an abundance of growth drivers, given that it is relatively underpenetrated compared to the U.S. and other developed markets. Pay TV is only present in 38% of households in this region, versus 81% in the U.S., and Vrio is one of the fastest-growing providers. The company grew subscribers at an 8% CAGR from 2011 to 2017, versus a -1% decline in U.S. telecom subscribers over the same time period - so essentially, investing in Vrio may be a better proposition than the rest of a stagnating telecom industry.

Here's a look at the company's growth and subscriber metrics:

Figure 1. Vrio key metrics

Source: Vrio S-1 filing

From FY16 to FY17, Vrio grew total subscribers by 9% y/y and increased its postpaid ARPU (average revenue per user) by 15%, though prepaid ARPUs also declined over that time.

Financial overview

Given that Vrio's financials were carved out of DirectTV, a subsidiary that AT&T has just recently acquired, the company's historical results are rather spotty when stitching together predecessor and successor companies. Here's a look at the results below:

Figure 2. Vrio FY17 results

Source: Vrio S-1 filing

Revenues grew 11% y/y to $5.57 billion in FY17 - but prior to that, results are rather hazy due to acquisition timing. As seen in the prior section, revenue growth was driven both by a 9% increase in subscribers as well as an increase in postpaid ARPUs.

The company also managed to turn a GAAP operating loss into a minor profit in FY17, owing primarily to a decrease in programming/broadcast costs as a percentage of revenues in FY17.

EBITDA was $1.2 billion in FY17, up 31% y/y. The company also generated $636 million of free cash flow in FY17, though that's slightly down on a y/y basis:

Figure 3. Vrio FY17 free cash flow

Source: Vrio S-1 filing

Valuation and key takeaways

Based on 166.57 million shares that will be outstanding after the launch of the IPO, and assuming a midpoint pricing of $20.50 (international IPOs this year have had a hard time pricing above the initial range), Vrio will have a market capitalization of $3.41 billion at launch. This represents a a 5.4x P/FCF multiple, or a cash flow yield of about 19%.

At first blush, that valuation looks extremely compelling. AT&T and Verizon (VZ), as shown below, trade at much richer FCF multiples:

T Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

In some ways, Vrio's emerging markets narrative, subscriber growth, and compelling financials make up for the unusual mechanics of its IPO. I'd still err on the side of caution, however, as it's currently unclear how much of Vrio's cash on top of the IPO proceeds will be used to pay down AT&T's debt.

Vrio does stand a chance at taking off successfully, but risks abound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.