Cinemark May Be Bucking Up Against The Ceiling Of Its Potential

How to look at Cinemark as an overall holding.

Cinemark has executed well, but incremental innovation and improvements can only take it so far.

While Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) should to be applauded for its quality of execution, it still needs to be accepted and understood by investors that the trend of declining attendance in the North American market is going to continue, and eventually spending on improvements will no longer provide the type of return they have in the recent past.

A lot of the spend has been on making the theaters more of a destination rather than only a place to see a movie. Providing an experience that exceeds that of watching streaming films has been the general impetus behind the strategy of Cinemark and its peers.

The problem is the movie going market is no longer a growth market in relationship to attendance, and there is only so far Cinemark will be able to offset that with higher prices; eventually it'll reach a ceiling.

So while innovations have helped stem the tide of consumers using other means of watching films, it is only a stop-gap measure. The trend to use streaming services like Netflix and Amazon will continue on, and that means there will eventually be a time of consistent decline in attendance that can't be offset by higher prices, or at best, attendance that remains flat, offering little in the way of growth.

Going forward, Cinemark, which pays a dividend with a yield of over 3 percent as I write, could be challenged in not only growing the dividend, but in maintaining it at current levels.

The recent tax cuts for business in the U.S. allowed the company to offer a nice dividend boost to shareholders, but it's unlikely to be the way the additional revenue will be allocated in the future; at least not at that level.

Latest earnings

Overall revenue for the last quarter came in at $750 million, up 7 percent over the same reporting period last year. Its consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $187.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25 percent.

U.S. attendance dropped to 44.3 million, but the increase in average ticket price to $7.98 offset the drop in patrons. Domestic revenue rose to $353.4 million, up 3.5 percent.

The company cited ticket price strength as coming "from the impact of recliners, new builds and ticket type mix."

On the concession side in the domestic market, revenue jumped to a record $207.9 million for the company, a gain of 9.8 percent. On a per-patron basis, it also reached an all-time high for the company of $4.69.

Cinemark generated another $21.3 million in its 'Other' segment, with most of that coming from promotional and screen advertising revenue.

Total U.S. revenue in the fourth quarter was $582.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $155.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.7 percent.

Cinemark's international business did well in the quarter, with attendance up 3.8 percent in the reporting period. One negative there is it was the result of adding more screens in the year, not same-store sales.

While attendance associated with local product plummeted in the quarter, down 46 percent, the actions films released by Hollywood, which do better with Latin American audiences, offset that decline.

The major reason for the decline in local fare was the huge success the year before of 'My Mother is a Character 2' in Brazil.



International admissions revenue increased to $90.1 million, a gain of 8.4 percent year-over-year. Average ticket price was $4.15, up 4.5 percent. The company attributed the pricing improvement to "inflationary price growth and an uptick in 3D and premium large-format mix."



Fourth quarter international concessions revenue also set a record, finishing at $53.3 million, up 11 percent. The average per patron was $2.46, also a record.

In the 'Other' segment, international revenue jumped to $24 million, up 25 percent, led by promotional and screen advertising revenue.

The combined international revenue in the quarter was $167.4 million, an increase of 11.4 percent. It also had an adjusted EBITDA of $32.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3 percent.



Looking at Cinemark from a consistency point of view, international markets will be its primary driver in the years ahead. There will of course be the ongoing look at expectations surrounding the film slate released in the U.S. by Hollywood, but that's a game that will always be there, and it's always a toss of the dice no matter which side of the projected outcome you're on.

There will always be the potential for surprises on either side of the equation. A film could outperform or under perform expectations, or a grouping of releases close together could cannibalize one another.



That's simply another way of saying the U.S. market is a mature market, and the performance is primarily based on the expected success of the new releases. There is little beyond what Cinemark has already done to squeeze any more revenue or earnings out of the films.

It's different internationally because there's still a lot of room to introduce new theaters is specific markets.

The streaming threat

Taking into account there is a rabid fan base that will always prefer to go to the theater, it has to be recognized that this is a base that will continue to diminish over time in the U.S. market. The reason for that is the growing preference for people to consume their entertainment using streaming services and mobile devices.

That obviously has been the case for some time, and any investor has to ignore all the hype of the physical theater market and players and embrace that as the inevitable, ongoing trend; nothing will change that in mature markets.

Netflix itself has plans to release 80 original films in 2018, with its overall general budget in a range of $7 billion to $8 billion.

According to The Diffusion Group, spending on original content alone by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu is expected to reach $10 billion per year.

What streaming services have done in my view is capped the ceiling of the domestic theater market. As mentioned earlier, there will be outlier quarters and years coming from the occasional big surprise from a film the wildly exceeds expectations, but that won't change the fact it isn't a growth market any longer.



Another factor to consider in light of the consistent increase in the price of movie tickets to offset declining attendance is what will happen when the next recession hits. The support for higher prices in the U.S. market has yet to be tested. It's going to come eventually.

Conclusion

Cinemark is operating primarily in a mature industry that has a powerful trend working against it. For that reason I see it as a dividend rather than a growth play.

Why I think it can retain its dividend for now is the variables in the industry suggest the offsetting factors will continue to produce an incremental decline in the sector, not a falling off of the cliff.

Add to that the improved business tax rate in the U.S., and Cinemark is positioned well within the industry it competes in to at least maintain its dividend for the time being.

For traders, there has been a recent increase in positive sentiment from MoffettNathanson and MKM Partners concerning Cinemark. MoffettNathanson sees favorable compares and the potential for a strong box office in 2018 as potential catalysts for the company, resulting in an increase in its price target from $33 to $35 per share.

MoffettNathanson acknowledged any under performance in the major film releases could result in the company coming under more pressure.

In regard to MKM Partners, it was robust in its increased outlook for Cinemark, significantly increasing its price target on the company to $47, up 25 percent from its prior target.



The theater business is basically a cat-and-mouse game concerning the performance of big releases, declining attendance, and offsetting increases in the price of a ticket.

For Cinemark, a lot of its major CapEx in areas of improvements and making its theaters a destination are behind it. That means it should be able to generate decent results if Hollywood is able to come through with expectations concerning the upcoming big releases. By decent results I mean generating enough earnings to at least maintain its dividend.

For long-term traders looking for income, Cinemark, even with the trend going against it, is positioned to at least maintain it revenue and earnings close to what they are at this time, as well as its dividend.

It's not my first choice for a dividend play, but it could fit well in a diverse portfolio.

No one should consider it a growth stock in any way, and even traders have to have tight stops in place because of the unpredictability and volatility in this market that comes about from disappointing performances of the major releases, or those that exceed expectations.

For now I believe Cinemark's dividend is safe, and if Hollywood comes through this year, it could enjoy some growth over the next year.

