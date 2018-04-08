Longfin Corp Halted And Sued By SEC: What Now? (Podcast)

It also covers why short sellers are vital to the market.

Shares of Longfin Corp were halted for more information by NASDAQ on Friday.

Longfin Corp (NASDAQ:LFIN) stock was halted with the dreaded T12 code today and simultaneously sued by the SEC, almost positively ensuring that if you're long, you're going to face a total loss. Prior to this, the stock was up 40% on Friday morning following the CEO's appearance on Thursday evening on CNBC's Fast Money.

Throughout its time as a public company, shares have been volatile, as the market, combined with momentum traders, tried to figure out what the right valuation was from this Reg A+ IPO that was supposedly dabbling into the world of cryptocurrency.

The SEC put an end to that question, unsealing a suit against the company on Friday:

The Securities and Exchange Commission has obtained a court order freezing more than $27 million in trading proceeds from allegedly illegal distributions and sales of restricted shares of Longfin Corp. stock involving the company, its CEO, and three other affiliated individuals.



According to a complaint unsealed today in federal court in Manhattan, shortly after Longfin began trading on NASDAQ and announced the acquisition of a purported cryptocurrency business, its stock price rose dramatically and its market capitalization exceeded $3 billion. The SEC alleges that Amro Izzelden “Andy” Altahawi, Dorababu Penumarthi, and Suresh Tammineedi then illegally sold large blocks of their restricted Longfin shares to the public while the stock price was highly elevated. Through their sales, Altahawi, Penumarthi, and Tammineedi collectively reaped more than $27 million in profits.

You can read the full press release at this link.

QTR talks about the halt, what it means if you're long or short, why CNBC shouldn't be allowed to take credit and why a Tweet put out this morning by Muddy Waters Research is 100% accurate in defending short selling to the President of the NYSE who foolishly called it "icky" in the summer of 2017.

The NYSE President's comments were first posted in this summer 2017 article put out by Bloomberg.

