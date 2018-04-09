3 Things In Biotech, April 8: Incyte's Crash, AbbVie's Coup, Mologen's Coming

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about!

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Incyte's major setback... no more IO in the cards?

Company: Incyte (INCY)

Therapy: Epacadostat

Disease: Melanoma

News: INCY announced that a data monitoring committee review for the ECHO-301 study, which was assessing the combination of the IDO1 inhibitor epacadostat with Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab, has failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival improvement over pembrolizumab alone. ECHO-301, therefore, was recommended to be stopped by the committee.

Looking forward: This is quite a negative surprise, given the positive early findings we saw at ASCO last year. What does this mean for IDO inhibitors on the whole? Well, in the near term, it's going to bring investor confidence to a trough for anything in the whole space. So that means the obvious haircut for INCY itself, but other outlets like NewLink (NLNK) took an even deeper hit on this news. So it could present high-risk buying opportunities, because a single failure in one tumor area to date is not yet convincing to me, personally, that the end is nigh for the entire space. However, I will definitely concede that this is bad news.

Buy at your own risk, but the news has potential if any of these programs show positive results.

AbbVie and Samsung settle a biosimilar feud

Company: AbbVie (ABBV), Biogen (BIIB), and Samsung Bioepis

Therapy: Adalimumab

Disease: Rheumatoid diseases

News: ABBV and BIIB announced that the companies have reached a global resolution of the IP-related litigation related to Samsung's biosimilar adalimumab, the originator marketed as Humira. Under the terms of the arrangement, Samsung Bioepis will get a non-exclusive license to Humira-related IP. In the US, this will begin in June 2023, whereas in the EU it will begin in October 2018. This follows litigation settlement with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to hold back the entree to the US market until 2023.

Looking forward: This is very good news for ABBV, which for a time looked poised to face a sudden influx of biosimilar competition. Now, it seems as though it'll be able to hold much of its grip until 2023. Hopefully, this patent-related mess is now behind us, and biosimilar development has not appeared to be adversely affected too much, with pending introduction of new agents coming at a rapid clip.

Definitely good news for ABBV, which has yet to recover from a hit taken in small cell lung cancer.

Mologen shakes loose some promising small cell lung data

Company: Mologen (MGN.F)

Therapy: MGN1703

Disease: Small cell lung cancer

News: Mologen announced that it has completed a final evaluation of its randomized exploratory IMPULSE study, which randomized patients with extensive-stage disease to receive MGN1703 (lefitolimod) or chemotherapy following response to chemotherapy. Although in the overall patient population no overall survival benefit was observed, predefined subsets of patients saw signals of improved survival. This included patients with a low number of activated B cells, for whom there was a 47% improvement in survival. The second was patients with underlying COPD, in whom a 52% improvement was observed.

Looking forward: Very encouraging results of a final analysis, but it must be stressed that, even though this was a predefined analysis, it is not definitive. And indeed the confidence intervals on those improvements make this very much just a signal of efficacy, one that will need to be corroborated in a larger prospective trial. If Mologen has a valid treatment option for small cell, it will be a major coup, since this is a major unmet need in thoracic oncology.

But for my money, it's a little early to consider placing a bet here.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.