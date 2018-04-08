GDX: Risk On, Game On!

Will Gold Miners with the best exposure to precious metals turn out to be one of the market winners in 2018?

The financial markets turmoil over the last two months has left investors in a quandary. The intraday price swings we have seen on multiple occasions already this year suggests that there is a clear “new normal” in the market. Is this the ghost of stock markets past? Is it time to start taking a more defensive stance against potential stock declines? If this is the case, it is time for investors to start looking at more traditional safe havens are the most likely attractors of low activity. This puts the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in a unique position to gain, given its broad exposure to both the gold and silver spaces. Maybe the real question is this: Will Gold Miners with the best exposure to precious metals turn out to be one of the market winners in 2018? We believe that the answer to this could be a strong “yes,” and we are long GDX at current levels.

Over the last five year, the bullish holders of GDX have been taken to the cleaners. The ETF is down more than 37% for the period in a market that has otherwise performed very strongly. During this same period, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 67.39% and the PowerShares NASDAQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has roughly doubled even that performance at 131.77%. These are stark differences, and it suggests that the GDX has reached extreme levels in its relative valuation.

GDX covers a sizable cross-section of the market., tracking the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index:

A significant portion of the allocation (26.64%) is devoted to Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX), and Franco Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV). Not all of these stocks fall into the “household name” category, and so it pays to have an update on where each stock has been trading. This is the case now more than at any time in recent memory, now that volatility has become a normal state of the market and the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has moved into backwardation:

In its most recent earnings report, NEM reported net losses of $534 million ($0.99 per share). If we strip-out the effects of one-time items and the benefits of new U.S. tax laws, Newmont earned $0.40 per share. This was better than the analyst expectations, where forecasts called for adjusted earnings at 38 cents per share. Revenues increased by 8% (to $1.9 billion).

Newmont's quarterly results showed $1.30 a share in tax adjustments and $346 million in charges connected to the remeasurement of deferred tax assets/liabilities. This also included $395 million in tax-restructuring charges. Newmont is forecasting that attributable gold production levels will come in at roughly 4.9 million to 5.4 million ounces for this year (and next year). In 2017, productivity levels in 2017 were seen at 5.3 million ounces (which was a rise of 8% relative to the previous year).

These performances have not been reflected in share prices, and we expect that NEM will have no trouble moving through price resistance levels at 44.20.



These trends in undervaluations are even more pronounced in ABX, which fell to extreme lows in 2015.

This has not been the case, however, in FNV. The stock has rallied well in this target period from 2015 that we are watching, and this implies that there are still several key components within the GDX ETF that are showing positive momentum. Stocks like FNV should continue to be a driving factor for long positions if markets continue moving toward companies with safe-haven asset exposure.

Another important part of the equation here lies in the broader activity that has been seen in the U.S. dollar. Traditional tendencies suggest that the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) would see gains in these types of environments. But there is growing reason to believe that this may not be the case. Exacerbating this is the fact that the long-term trajectory in the greenback is clearly downward (even though stock market volatility seems to have placed the asset into a more favorable light in news headlines).

On balance, we say “game on!” We think this confluence of events puts GDX on a solid footing to outperform weakness in many of the most important stock sectors (i.e. tech stocks). Dividend investors that might not traditionally be drawn to these types of instruments will need to factor-in the rising uncertainty that has become apparent in elevated instruments (i.e. SPY and QQQ). GDX is a “buy” at current levels.

