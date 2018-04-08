Healthcare: Eating You Alive

Much of the recent discussion has focused on the extraordinarily high costs of the healthcare complex in the USA. An alternate view would be to examine its contribution to GDP growth. How many industries have strong concurrent growth in revenue, profits and high wage employment?

- David L. Powell in Health Insurance: An Industry in Transition

In his excellent series on the healthcare sector on this site, which is a great primer on who is doing what to whom in the healthcare sector, fellow contributor David L. Powell offers the above observation, which is indeed frequently heard. I would argue that it rests on faulty logic since it surmises that healthcare as we know it creates value, whereas, I think, it is a value sink. A little later he says this:

We would also note that the HI industry has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the recent five-year time period.

Evidently, that also is an observation that risks being entirely fallacious, as evidently the "growth" is a result of spiraling malfunction, not increasing usefulness and application. This issue becomes starkly clearer if we realize, with the recent James Cameron documentary Eating You Alive, which premiered this week in an updated release, how profoundly the healthcare sector promotes disease treatment at the expense of patient health and without ever addressing the cause, all the while getting us hooked on drugs and medical procedures - to the point of personal bankruptcy in many cases. The line between legal and illegal drug dealing is thin indeed - the results are the same: symptom suppression fostering neglect and ever increasing dependence on more drugs and procedures, along with a deteriorating quality of life.

A growing trend of healthcare consolidation

We have Aetna (AET) and CVS (CVS), Cigna (CI) and Express Scripts (ESRX), and we are now watching Humana (HUM) and Kindred (KND) with Walmart (WMT) lurking in the background. As I have commented previously, all of these moves are about efficiency of the existing system and a knee-jerk defense against the expected reforms. The most reasonable hope for material change from "within the system" is in the "ABC Health Care" Initiative from Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Chase (JPM), for the simple reason that two of the three already have internal pilots going on that could empower them to make really structurally significant changes in healthcare. The many sclerotic attempts at efficiency are purely defensive maneuvers that at best postpone the reckoning and at worst increase the resistance to structural change that is now becoming inevitable. If Walmart runs true to form, its role in this arena is likely to be focused on efficiency and streamlining, hardly on structural re-thinking. The real change is already starting well outside the framework of what is deemed to be healthcare.

The first major issue to watch is the selection of a CEO for "ABC Health Care." Everything will depend on if the three sponsoring entities manage to find and empower someone who understands the issues sufficiently to lead the charge. The chances for a true revolution in these giant companies seem slim, until you realize the value of the in-house experiments at GEICO and Whole Foods Market, on which I have previously reported. However, even if this "ABC Health Care" venture does not get off the ground, the initiative will move to other fronts, for the combination of the structural insights that already exist in healthcare reform, such as Dave Chase's CEO's Guide to Restoring the American Dream, when combined with the Whole Foods, Plant-Based Nutritional Revolution.

The big picture in healthcare

To be fair, modern medicine is unparalleled in acute situations, accidents, etc., but 80-90% of healthcare spending is on treatment of long-term, chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes, MS, cancer, digestive and GI-problems and so on, almost all of which are diet related and can be largely prevented and most often reversed with diet. Drugs helped medicine conquer many of the contagious diseases of the past, but drug therapy is failing miserably in the area of chronic disease, which is the largest part of healthcare spending.

The nutritional research in this area has been accelerating rapidly in the last 50 years, and began to be popularized in 2006 with the publication of T. Colin Campbell's The China Study in book form, which has recently appeared in an updated 2017 edition. Simply put, before Campbell, nutritional "science" ignored the forest for the trees. It was a framework of detailed research on this or that micro-nutrient, resting on a series of untested assumptions without a coherent theory. With Campbell's nutritional paradigm we now have, for the first time, a coherent nutritional paradigm, as developed in his book Whole, and backed by over 50 years of solid, peer-reviewed science.

In parallel with Campbell's development of a comprehensive nutritional science, clinical research has been published in various forms for the past 40-50 years also. Doctors McDougall, Ornish, Esselstyn, Neal Barnard, Michael Greger, Robert Ostfeld and a growing list of others. More recently, it has become a flood, with experts on heart disease, diabetes, MS, some cancers and a long list of other diseases contributing clinical experience and formal research which all reinforces the same notion that plant-based nutrition should be first and foremost in almost every course of treatment for chronic illness and in many cases it should be the only treatment. I covered some of these developments in recent articles, here, here and here. The truth is many of these doctors have thriving practices and true satisfaction in their work, while the majority of doctors battle the administrative nightmares on which they spend more time than they should, while rationing the time with their patients.

Eating You Alive - The movie

On April 5th, the updated new release of the movie Eating You Alive premiered in 600 theaters around the country. Of course, this title means the opposite of what the title of this article implies - our healthcare system does seem to be eating us alive financially - but this movie is about eating ourselves alive by choosing the nutrition that enables our bodies to recover and reverse various chronic diseases. It is about eating our way to health, and ditching tons of medications in the process.

The case histories in this documentary focus primarily on weight loss, and reversal of heart disease, diabetes and cancer and the primacy of the plant-based diet for developing a course of treatment in any of those cases - specifically both the scientific foundation of the diet, delivered by T. Colin Campbell and the clinical experience of the physicians involved. In the documentary, these case histories are interspersed with the clinical experience with the diet in conversations with the respective physicians and nutritionists. The patients in several cases ended up proving the certain forecast of their early demise wrong, by rejecting medical treatment and choosing the Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet instead, very similar to how Esselstyn's first group of patients had all been given less than a year to live by their "expert cardiologists," and ended up surviving 20 years or more.

Categorically, the movie makes the point, in so many words, that the medical-pharmacological complex has in fact used the hammer of drug therapy and other interventions (stents, heart operations, etc.) for chronic diseases, where they are not effective, resulting in what we commonly see in therapeutic protocols what routinely develop from drugs to more drugs, from interventions to more interventions, and more drugs, and drugs to combat the side effects and the drug interactions with other drugs, and so on, all because these treatment protocols get obsessed with fighting the disease, not restoring the health of the patient. It alludes to the past successes of medicine in combating major epidemics, but points to the ineffectiveness of modern medicine in dealing with chronic illness.

The nutritional focus that is now developing is based on the fact that the dietary change to a Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet is more effective than any amount of drugs in many cases. In heart disease, except for in acute cases, no interventions or drugs are ever required, as the effects of changing the diet far outweigh anything drugs can do. The same goes for diabetes in the vast majority of cases, certainly for type 2 diabetes. In cancer treatment also the change to a Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet is of material importance, and in numerous cases, it is all that is needed. With the work of Dr. Saray Stancic, also MS is now on the list for conditions that can be reversed or managed with a Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet. Her documentary, Code Blue, is due out in October, but in the interim, her interview here is a gem.

Are you going to believe me, or your lying eyes?

That issue comes up again and again and again for the serious fundamental financial analyst, whenever the market values a stock in a way that seems to define rational analysis. If you can see value where the market doesn't, or no value where the market does, you are risking constant assault for trusting your "lying eyes," and at those times, it is hard to keep your cool and stick to the facts.

It comes up with medicine all the time. While growing numbers of doctors are embracing the new diet revolution, the whole insurance system is still the biggest impediment, for doctors are budgeted enough time only to write a prescription, not to do lifestyle coaching. Fortunately, there are signs of change, and, in particular Kaiser Permanente appears to be somewhat of a leader. The majority of the change will come from outside the insurance business, however.

The Predicament of Pharmageddon

At a very high analytical level, the problem of "Pharmageddon" is the focus on the trees over the forest. The paradigm shift we are facing is best defined by T. Colin Powell's book Whole, in conjunction with Amit Goswami's The Quantum Doctor. Taken together, and in conjunction with the purely economic insight that we have a healthcare system that is really a sick care system that rewards treatment over cure is rather damning. Pharmacological medicine is far past its sell-by date, and the comprehensive proof is in front of us in heart disease and the diabetes pandemic, and the simplicity of reversal with diet of these two. We can now add MS to the list with the expected October release of the documentary "Code Blue." It is absolutely revealing to see how Dr. Stancic's erstwhile MS specialist lost all interest in her recovery when she revealed she was off all drugs and healed herself with a Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet, and in the process dropped all her medications. She had been on 12 drugs and in a position where she could not work and would have had to go on disability, yet medicine LOST INTEREST when she healed herself.

The pharmacological model of medicine suffers from micromanaging the disease (the tree), and losing sight of the forest (the whole person and overall health), helped by a system that is very short-term focused in its rewards, because under the guise of efficiency, the doctor is compensated for the time prescribing medical treatments, but not for the behavior modification (diet change) which would cure the disease. So, with one "efficient" doctors visit at a time, we end up coaching a patient with diabetes risk to become a lifelong diabetic at tens of thousands of dollars per year in drugs alone, and a budding heart patient is put on baby-aspirin, statins, blood pressure medications before they graduate to stents and eventually win the prize of that $300K heart operation, instead of telling them they could reverse their condition, essentially for free, by changing their diet.

"Growth" as a sign that healthcare is out of control

Medicine as we know it is wholly counter-productive for 70-90% percent of dollars are spent on chronic diseases that are better treated with diet. The growth is due to rising malfunction, not any kind of increase in usefulness or value creation. The problem is, as so often, that if you have only a hammer, everything tends to look like a nail. Healthcare suffers from that kind of institutional blindness. The staggering cost of iatrogenic disease is really 75% of our healthcare spending. Properly considered, it includes the following:

Iatrogenic illness proper, the third leading cause of death, i.e. deaths resulting from complications of medical procedures, in which the underlying assumption of the statistic is that the procedure itself was appropriate. The opioid crisis in its entirety belongs largely under the rubric of iatrogenic illness, as most opioid addictions start in a doctor's office, and spiral out of control from there. Inappropriate treatments for diseases which cannot be properly treated medically, and instead of healing lead to ever escalating drug use and medical procedures, exactly because the medical treatments are wildly inappropriate. This area includes treatment for heart disease, diabetes, MS and a growing list of other chronic diseases for which it has been proven in the last few decades that nutritional therapy, not medication, is more effective.

In short, the "growth" in the healthcare industry is really due to the use of inappropriate diagnostic and treatment protocols, combined with the economic incentives that reward treatment and more treatment and not wellness, health and healing. The completely dysfunctional outcomes we have today are thus eminently predictable, but for those who need a reminder: our healthcare spending is approaching 20% of GDP, and twice what the next highest country spends and our health outcomes are at third world levels - something like 37th place in the world. In short, our healthcare system is eating us alive and making the US into a third rate power economically.

Paradigm shifts

As I have argued throughout my recent articles in this area, there are really two interlocking paradigm shifts that are asserting themselves at the same time:

From treating symptoms towards addressing cause. The body of work that is based on the insights of The China Study and all the clinicians working in this tradition of Whole Foods, Plant-Based nutrition reasserts the old Hippocratic dictum to "let food be thy medicine." Using these insights, about 85% of our healthcare spending is on things that are better done with diet than with pills, specifically treatment of chronic diseases that are primarily diet related. The existing protocols for heart disease and diabetes and many other conditions suppress symptoms, so that the disease continues to develop, and patients end up coming back for more pills and procedures later on. In many of these cases, they will never be free of medication again. Nutrition is the proximate cause of many of these conditions and many, if not most, are partially or wholly reversible with diet.

Moving from a Newtonian paradigm of human reality to a quantum physics model. Specifically, the quantum frame of reference, which is treated extensively by quantum physicist Amit Goswami in his book The Quantum Doctor, entails an entirely different notion of causation and therefore a different outlook on appropriate treatment, and different treatment modalities. In the process, he clarifies many of the failures of the accepted medical frame of reference, which remains stubbornly Newtonian. The central notion is downward causation, i.e. the body is a perception of the mind and a product of consciousness, therefore the mind of the patient is in charge of the healing. The choice of a better diet is a clear example of this, but we should not stop there.

The paradigm change in nutrition alone is not enough, even if it is amazingly powerful. At least it starts directing our attention towards causation and prevention instead of treatment (and preservation). It remains limited to the proximate cause, not the ultimate cause. This is where The Quantum Doctor comes in by explaining the conceptual framework of downward causation and its implications for our understanding of sickness and healing. It becomes devastatingly evident why the existing medical paradigm cannot work. The typical treatment protocols for heart disease and diabetes are a case in point: they perpetuate the notion that these diseases are incurable, and try to make the best of it with drugs, more drugs, procedures and more procedures. In the process they create customers for the pharmaceutical industry, although the patients are getting sicker and sicker. The medical protocols for diabetes and CVD (CardioVascularDisease) are a death sentence, framed with a lifelong, hugely expensive dependence on drugs and procedures, shortened life expectancy, and a miserable quality of life.

Looked at differently, the current healthcare paradigm attempts to be efficient up-front by budgeting the time a doctor has for patients, and maximizing the time they have to spend on paperwork. Combined with the incessant advertising, the expectation of patients is that it is the doctor's job to prescribe the correct medications, to turn them around really fast. To the extent symptoms disappear, the patient assumes they recovered, when in many cases, the progression of the disease has not been halted (typical with heart disease, diabetes, many GI-problems and so on) and the patient is sure to be back another day with more serious problems, because nothing has been done to address the root of the problem. This type of medicine epitomizes the dictum that there never is time to do it right the first time, but there is always time to do it over. The crises merely get bigger over time.

In short, this model of symptom suppression is not much different from the crack-dealer on the corner: suppressing symptoms for the short term and secure in the knowledge that the customer will come back for more. That is the pharmacological model of medicine, which has rightfully been dubbed Pharmageddon by some. It is now on its way out, the counter movement has begun in earnest, and in 2017 and 2018, we are seeing this awareness enter the main stream. In 2018 alone, there are at least four more major documentaries appearing besides Eating You Alive which will all make these same points, starting with the next James Cameron project, The Game Changers, which is all about athletes, athletic performance and sports medicine. It all leaves the AMA of today in the position of the Roman church in the 1630s when they declared Galileo Galilei a heretic for his heliocentric views of the universe. They continue to operate with a Newtonian view that already became obsolete a hundred years ago, when quantum physics became the new model of physics.

Health Industry Playing Defense

Pretty well nothing will be learned from the opioid crisis, unless it is understood in the context of the overall crisis of our medical practice. But the health industry is now on the defensive. The truth is drug dependence is the stock in trade of pharmacological medicine and the simple answers are diet, diet, diet, and exercise to an overwhelming extent. This change is coming from without, not from within. The healthcare industry is concerned only with its own survival and profitability.

In 2018, we are seeing the iThrive project for diabetics, the Healing America Together tour, the 7th annual Food Revolution Summit, and the 7th annual Plantstock festival, the 2nd annual Montefiore Preventive Cardiology Conference, and a big conference on healthcare reform organized by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Prevention over Pills was the motto that was adopted by the PCRM conference last year, and with 700 doctors in attendance, it is evident how these changes are gaining traction. In August, PCRM holds the 6th annual International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine. At that, I am probably missing some events.

Conclusion

We are too complacent in analyzing healthcare as if it worked, when it evidently does not. Patients and doctors are in rebellion, and alternative models are evolving. Through the work of various consulting firms, such as Health Rosetta and others, the insight is growing that better health outcomes for half the price is an evident option. The government will be last to find out, because there is no money in prescribing broccoli, but also the stock market is still sound asleep and complacent in assuming that these changes are just outliers. We are in the early stages of a radical, top to bottom, structural change of the healthcare industry. It will take a generation, but the changes are as radical as it was to find out the earth was round, and it revolved around the sun, not the other way around.

Disclaimer & Cautionary Note

Via the comments on previous articles, there has been some feedback that I was advocating the Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet. I do, but not on this site. Here, I purely look into the investment implications of the development of this new paradigm in nutritional science called Whole Foods, Plant-Based nutrition. For more than a diet like other diets, involving calorie counting or other modifications of our Standard American Diet, the Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet is not a diet but a nutritional paradigm that is well founded in 70 years of NIH funded nutritional research. This is something we have not had before. Historically, it was established that our calories come from three sources, the so-called macro-nutrients, carbohydrates, fat and protein. Besides that it was always assumed that a "normal diet" was just that - what people normally ate, going back to the observations of a German physician in the 19th century.

There was an urban myth that animal protein was "more efficient" than plant protein, but that turns out to be a liability, not an asset, for animal protein causes cancer especially in high doses, certainly at the "normal" 20-30% of calories that is prevalent today in the SAD (Standard American Diet). So the recommended course of action today is that 80+% of calories should come from carbohydrates, no more than 10% from fat, meaning mostly naturally occurring fat in plants, and men need 5-10% of calories from protein, while women can get by on as little as 3-10%. That is the new nutritional paradigm, #WFPB without SOS, i.e. Whole Foods, Plant-Based without addition of Sugar, Oil, or Salt.

In other words, the premise of this article is that nutrition is now in the process of moving into the forefront of medicine, and much of the existing healthcare framework has become obsolete - we're just waiting for the funeral. If Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams can put his 80-year old mother on this diet, and after forty years as an active diabetic, she was free from insulin in three months, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

