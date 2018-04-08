Sportsman's Warehouse: Don't Get Caught Up In The Rally

SPWH is caught up in the secular decline of brick and mortar, but this isn't stopping management from prioritizing new store growth.

SPWH is trading about 25% after reporting earnings last week, but aside from some growth on the e-commerce platform results were poor.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) is an outdoor sporting goods retailer that sells brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear. The company reported FY18 results last week and shares are trading about 25% higher even though the results were poor. SPWH still trades at a steep discount to competitors and to its own historical multiples, but the valuation discounts are justified. SPWH may look cheap below $5, but we believe the risks outweigh the potential rewards at this time.

FY18 Results

SPWH’s post earnings rally doesn’t make a lot of sense when you dig into the numbers. Revenue grew 9.8% in Q4, beating estimates by $1.5M, but the growth came exclusively from new store openings. Same-store-sales fell 4.5% in Q4 (5.2% excluding e-commerce) and declined 6.9% for the year, which is the company’s worst performance since 2015.

This reliance on new stores for growth isn’t a new trend. Since 2014 SPWH has increased total sales at a 5.9% CAGR but SSS have fallen by an average of 3.4% annually (Figure 1). The shift in consumer preferences to digital platforms has made life difficult for most brick and mortar retailers, and SPWH certainly isn’t alone in this regard: same-store-sales were negative at both Dick’s (DKS) and Big 5 (BGFV) last year, while organic sales were down across all product lines in Vista’s (VSTO) outdoor products segment. But these companies have generally fared much better than SPWH with SSS, and this was the case last year as well.

Figure 1: SSSG Comparison

Note: SPWH only started to include e-commerce in its calculation of SSS last year, unlike Dicks and Big 5.

A big reason for the comparatively weak organic growth is that SPWH’s competitors have larger and more developed e-commerce platforms. Online sales accounted for less than 15% of revenues last year and historically it’s been much less. Since competitors sell many of the same brands as SPWH, customers who would rather do their shopping online have simply purchased products on competitors’ websites rather than visit SPWH’s physical stores.

But this hasn’t stopped SPWH from continuing to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint. In fact, management has made growing the store count a priority, even as it attempts to play catch-up in e-commerce. Last year SPWH added a net of 12 new stores (an increase of 16%), and the store base has nearly doubled since 2014.

Increasing capital intensity at a time when sales are falling is a risky strategy, and margins have come under some serious pressure as a result. Investments in e-commerce and new stores have caused SG&A as a percentage of sales to increase almost 400 bps in the last two years, and it’s almost certainly the source of SPWH’s earnings miss in Q4.

Analysts and investors would be forgiven for expecting management to tone down the pace of new store openings in light of the current environment, and while we don’t get overly concerned when companies invest during cyclical lows in anticipation of a rebound, what’s going on in brick-and-mortar is not cyclical. The shift to e-commerce is secular, and SPWH should focus on getting more out of its existing stores before adding more of them.

Valuation

SPWH currently trades at 7.8x forward earnings, and at a P/S of 0.2 and a P/CF of 5.9. Peers, on average, trade at 13.6x forward earnings, and at a P/S of 0.8 and a P/CF of 7.5. The stock is also about 60% cheaper compared to its own 5-year average multiples, but both discounts are justified.

Compared to competitors, SPWH is less profitable (median operating margin of 7.4% over the last 5 years compared to 11.7% for the peer group), has more ground to make up in e-commerce, and has a lower growth outlook (analysts expect the company to grow earnings 10% annually over the next five years compared to 12.2% for peers). We take analyst estimates with a grain of salt because they’re usually too optimistic; the important point here is that SPWH has a weaker outlook.

But more important than the above is SPWH’s poor financial health. The company has a D/E of 2.66 compared to an average of 0.40 for peers, and financial leverage has been a key concern with investors for a while now. And, as bad as the leverage ratios are, they don’t tell the full story. SPWH has more than $300M of operating leases that are kept off the balance sheet, with 2/3 of the payments coming due within the next five years (Figure 2). The PV of lease outflows is almost twice the value of all of the company’s short and long-term debt. When you adjust for leases, SPWH’s D/E ratio is 10.

Figure 2 : Operating Leases

The discount to historical price multiples is also warranted due to the retail headwinds and a tamer outlook for gun/ammo sales. Gun sales have been on a nice run in recent times thanks to rising terrorist activity, and while we don’t see this slowing down anytime soon, the threat of stricter gun laws that fueled much of the buying over the last few years isn’t as strong now, according to industry executives. NICS background checks fell 12% last year and VSTO, Sturm Ruger (RGR), and American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) all announced plans to lower inventory levels in their most recent annual reports.

Conclusion

Shares of SPWH bounced after earnings last week but the market’s reaction didn’t make sense. Once again new store openings were responsible for the growth, while SSS had the biggest decline in three years. EPS missed estimates, and margins continue to slide due to all the investments the company is making in new stores and e-commerce.

SPWH’s discounts to competitors and historical averages are justified, and financial leverage is a major concern. One can’t help but wonder why management is so focused on growing the store base when SSS has been a weak point for SPWH and brick and mortar is in secular decline. Sportsman’s Warehouse isn’t like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Starbucks (SBUX) where the in-store experience is half the appeal, and we can only see this ending one way if management doesn’t adjust.

