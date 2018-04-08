Consider This Mortgage REIT's 8.6%-Yielding Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYMT) preferred shares are an attractive alternative to the mortgage REIT's common shares. The relatively new Series D is an attractive way to invest into the mortgage REIT's preferred stock layer. The preferred stock has a couple of unique features that I am going to discuss in this article. An investment in the Series D preferred stock comes with a dividend yield of 8.6 percent.

Mortgage REITs are appealing income vehicles, largely because of their extremely high dividend yields. Yields in excess of 10 percent are nothing out of the ordinary in the sector. On the other hand, if core earnings fall short, mortgage REITs often slash their common stock dividends, which happens more often than investors might think.

Investors that like mortgage REITs, however, don't always need to buy their common shares. Mortgage REITs fairly often also issue preferred stock, offering income investors a "safer way" of investing into the high-risk sector. Preferred stocks rank higher in the capital structure than common shares, and it is this seniority that makes preferred shares less volatile (i.e. risky) than common shares.

Specifically, I think New York Mortgage Trust's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYMTN) is an interesting income vehicle that investors with a desire for a higher degree of principal protection (relative to the common stock) might want to consider.

The Series D is a relatively new preferred stock issue, so it has only a very limited trading history. That being said, due to the seniority of preferred stock in the capital structure, I expect New York Mortgage Trust's preferred stock to be significantly less volatile than the mortgage REIT's common shares going forward.

Source: Tickertech

New York Mortgage Trust's Series D preferred stock is unique in the sense that it combines fixed and floating rate payments. First, the Series D will pay investors a fixed rate of 8.00% until 10/15/2027. Then, the Series D will pay three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.695% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference.

New York Mortgage Trust's Series D will pay shareholders $0.50/share quarterly or $2.00/share annually in dividends until 2027. The Series D currently sells for a 6.9 percent discount to the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, meaning that the dividend yield has increased from 8.0 percent to 8.6 percent. The mortgage REIT's common shares, on the other hand, yield 13.5 percent, but carry significantly more risk than the preferred shares (In fact, I think the market prices in a dividend cut at this yield level).

The Series D is attractive because it combines fixed and floating rate payments, creating a high degree of dividend visibility for income investors over the fixed rate period. Though the preferred stock dividend will not grow, the 8.6 percent entry yield is appealing, and it is a much safer yield than the one that comes with the common shares.

Your Takeaway

The Series D is a relatively new fixed-to-floating preferred stock, and it offers income investors a higher degree of principal protection than the common shares. I think New York Mortgage Trust's Series D fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock is a good income vehicle for investors that like the mortgage REIT but are aware of dividend risks as they relate to the common shares. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.