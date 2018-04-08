TJX Companies: 20+ Years Of 20+% Dividend Growth

Anytime I see a dividend increase greater than 20%, my eyes light up, and I begin to delve deeper. Companies that reward their shareholders like this on an annual basis are the ones that I'm trying to surround myself with as an investor. At this point in my DGI career, it's rare that I come across a company posting these types of results that surprises me. There aren't that many names out there offering 20%+ annual dividend growth, and I can basically count the ones that have done it reliably over time on my fingers. However, I have to say that up until very recently, TJX Companies (TJX) was flying under my radar, and after taking a closer look at this company's dividend growth history, I'm ashamed to say that I haven't given this company and its management team nearly the respect that they deserve.

The reason that I've ignored TJX for so long is because I've had a pretty bleak outlook on physical retail for several years now. DGI investors know that strong dividend yields and reliable dividend growth can be found in the physical retail space; however, I've avoided it for some time now due to pressing concerns related to the growing e-commerce threat. Actually, I've done more than avoid it; over the last several years, I've almost completely divested my exposure.

In February of 2015, I sold my Walmart (WMT) position at $84.01, locking in small gains after the company gave me consecutive disappointing dividend raises.

In July of 2015, I trimmed half of my Kroger (KR) stake at $75.74 (pre-split), locking in 112% gains (essentially taking out the profits and letting my original cost basis run).

In January of 2016, I followed suit, liquidating my Target (TGT) shares for $73.83, locking in 20% gains and further reducing my exposure to physical retail.

I've traded in and out of L Brands (LB) in the past, though in early 2017, I sold my stake in parts, at $52.20 and $49.68, locking in gains of ~6% and less than 1%, respectively.

In June of 2017, I sold both of my drug store stocks, locking in 38% profits with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) at $81.44 and taking an 11% loss on CVS (CVS) at 79.47.

I sold out of Home Depot (HD) at $152.15 later that June, locking in 5.2% gains.

After my HD sale, my only remaining retail exposure was Amazon (AMZN) and several REITs. For the most part, I've been very satisfied with the trades I made regarding my bearish retail thesis. I hated locking in losses with CVS, but in hindsight, that was a well-timed trade with shares down drastically since. Getting out of HD too early was my biggest mistake here. I underestimated that company's ability to fight off the Amazon threat and missed out on significant gains. But other than that, all of these names have either posted negative returns (some of them being very deep in the red since) or returns that have been well below the market's since my sales.

I've known that I nailed this secular trend for a while now. Instead of owning physical retail, I sided with Amazon which has led to tremendous gains (I recently trimmed my stake, locking in ~40% gains on those shares and the rest are running, with a cost basis well below $1,000/share). More recently, I've also built positions in Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), diversifying my e-commerce basket with Chinese growth names. Long-term, I think e-commerce is going to continue to take market share from tradition brick and mortar retail and I wanted to align myself with that secular trend.

Once I made this decision I basically stopped following the physical retail industry as a whole. I check in every now and again on Walmart because I think it has the best shot at competing with Amazon in domestic e-commerce markets, but its dividend growth has continued to disappoint, and I've viewed the stock as being too expensive in recent years to buy back into. In a recent piece, I said my price target for WMT is in the $75 area; I don't necessarily think the market will let the stock sink that low anytime soon, but that's where I'd get the ~15x forward multiple that I deem fair.

But it seems that I shouldn't have been checking in on WMT, but instead TJX, which has been going absolutely gangbusters. After experiencing a significant sell-off in the fall of 2017 (from ~$82/share down to ~$69/share), TJX ran back up to a new 52-week high in $85 area (which it achieved yesterday). This run has been in a fairly steady trajectory; this stock, more so than just about any other that I'm familiar with, has navigated the market volatility of 2018 without stumbling.

Let's start by taking a look at TJX's dividend. According to David Fish's CCC list, TJX is a Dividend Contender with an annual increase streak of 22 years. David's chart shows that TJX has 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year dividend growth rates of 21%, 21.4%, 22.2%, and 21.6%, respectively. As you can see on this F.A.S.T. Graph chart below, this company's 20%+ dividend growth goes back even further than this; according to the F.A.S.T. Graph, TJX's 19-year dividend CAGR is 21.7%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Here's TJX management's quote regarding the recent dividend increase:

"The Company intends to increase the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock to be declared in April 2018 and payable in June 2018 to $.39 per share, subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors. This increase would represent a 25% increase in the current per share dividend and mark the 22nd consecutive year that the Company has raised the dividend. Over this period of time, the Company's dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 23%." - Source: Q4 ER

For dividend growth investors, it doesn't get much better than that, does it?

Probably the most amazing thing about TJX's stock from a DGI perspective isn't this fantastic dividend growth, but the fact that after 22 years averaging ~23% annual increases TJX's payout ratio is hovering right around 32% on a forward looking basis (using analyst estimates for 2018 coming in at $4.84/share).

Speaking of a low payout ratio, this sort of amazing dividend growth isn't possible over the long-term without strong cash flows and EPS growth. Analysts expect TJX to produce 22% EPS growth in 2018 which is essentially in line with the most recent dividend increase. They expect TJX to produce low-double-digit EPS growth in 2019 and 2020, meaning that bottom-line growth might not keep up with this company's astoundingly high dividend growth trend; however, due to the low payout ratio, TJX has wiggle room to continue to give investors dividend growth that outpaces EPS growth without putting the sustainability of the payments into question.

Same store sales figures slowed from 5% to 2% during the most recent FY; however, if TJX can combine 2% comps with an increased store count, the company should be able to continue to generate revenue growth in the ~7% range (which is essentially in line with its recent results). Margins have remained fairly stable at TJX over the previous 5-year or so, and I don't see anyone expecting that to change drastically. Even so, the company has done a great job retiring shares and management just announced that it was adding another $2.5-3b to the buyback authorization, which represents ~6% of the company's outstanding shares at today's $84 share price. With all of that combined, I suspect that analysts are correct in their low-double-digit bottom-line growth expectations.

One thing I like about TJX in the physical retail space is the diversification of its vendors, which allows it to stock its stores with goods the tailored to local tastes. This differentiates TJX from many of its peers. Having a variety of floor plans and goods keeps things fresh. The staleness of big box physical retail is something that turns off consumers, in my opinion. People want to have a great experience when they're out shopping. In other words, the journey should be just as rewarding as the destination, and TJX offers a uniquely satisfying journey with regard to the search for deals throughout its stores.

TJX maintains a well managed balance sheet, with ~$2.2b of long-term debt and ~2.7b of cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet. And at the end of the day, it's difficult to make criticisms of this company. I might argue that the valuation is a bit rich at ~17.5x forward earnings. This represents a bit of a premium to the broader market; however, one could also argue that this near-dividend aristocrat deserves a premium due to the strength and reliability of its income growth. This ~17.5x multiple is a bit cheaper than other large physical retail oriented peers. WMT trades for ~17.75x forward earnings, HD trades for ~18.4x forward earnings, and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) trades for ~26.5x forward earnings. Target only trades for ~13.5x forward earnings, but this company has had a tough time with growth and continues to face stronger headwinds than several of its large peers. TJX's long-term normal P/E ratio is 17.8x and the last time the stock hasn't traded for less than 15x earnings since 2011. I'd love to own TJX at 15x earnings, but I think it would take a broader market pullback or even a recession to create that opportunity.

I think value is essentially fair here at $84, and once some of the political headwinds that I see in the markets play themselves out, I may be a buyer here. Right now, with rumors of a trade war with China swirling and a president that has acknowledged that the stock market might have to face pains for him to make the gains he hopes to regarding Chinese trade, I'm hesitant to push my equity exposure any higher than it is at the moment. Actually, I'm leaning the other way, looking to use any strength I see in the markets as an opportunity to raise cash so late in the cycle. With all of that being said, I will continue to keep a close eye on TJX. This company has convinced me that it's worthy of ownership and it sits near the top of my buy list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN, JD, KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.