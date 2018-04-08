Is IEMG A Better Play For International Markets Exposure Than IXUS?

This being the case, would investors be better off substituting an emerging market ETF such as IEMG for a broader international equity ETF? We will investigate.

Most US-based investors have a pretty good idea of why an allocation to internationally-domiciled equities is a good choice. Investing internationally gives investors greater diversification, allows them to access companies which do not have a listing on American exchanges, and also helps investors to overcome "home country bias" -- a phenomenon whereby investors tend to favor securities issued by companies based in the investor's home country over equivalent securities issued by a foreign-domiciled entity.

However, when it comes to choosing a vehicle by which to gain exposure to these markets, investors can frequently be overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices that are available. From broad total-market index funds such as the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) to more specialized ETFs such as the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) to even more granular options such as the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), the range of options is truly staggering.

While most investors -- including myself -- choose to deal with this situation by choosing the broadest investments possible (ie, broad total market funds like IXUS), an argument can be made that broad market international equity funds, with their intense focus on the developed economies of Western Europe and Japan, may not perform very well in the decades to come. The reason for this stems from one crucial issue --debt.

A quick look at the graphic below clearly illustrates the problem facing both current and prospective investors in international markets. Decades of deficit spending, so-called "economic stimulus", and sub-par GDP growth have caused the debt burdens of the developed world to balloon to relatively high levels. By contrast, emerging market countries such as China and India have a relatively tame level of debt. In addition, the higher growth rates of these economies suggest that they will be better able to "grow their way out" of debt. On the other hand, highly-leveraged developed economies which have trouble breaking a 3% annual GDP growth rate are more likely to experience a "debt overhang" on their economies, particularly as global interest rates continue to rise.

Given the debt issues outlined above, some investors might want to invest in international economies using vehicles that avoid exposure to highly developed and highly indebted countries. One fund which could help investors do so is the aforementioned iShares MSCI Core Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). In this article, I will examine this fund and decide whether it could possibly serve as a legitimate replacement for broader international equity index funds such as IXUS.

Fund Facts

IMEG is part of the iShares family of funds, which are run by asset-management giant BlackRock. The fund was started in 2012, and has attracted almost $50 billion in assets under management. Two factors which have helped propel this growth in AUM are probably (1) the fact that, as a "Core" ETF offering, the fund charges a rock-bottom 0.14% expense ratio and (2) the fact that it is available to trade commission-free on the Fidelity investing platform.

The fund pays out a semiannual distribution. The payout is relatively stable on a year-over-year basis, but this is certainly not a fund that one should invest in with the expectation of receiving a continuously rising stream of income. Nonetheless, it does represent a decent 2.3% yield on one's investment.

Comparing sector allocations between IEMG and IXUS shows a significant tilt towards technology on the part of the emerging markets fund. Given the fact that IEMG's top 5 holdings are Tencent, Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor, Alibaba Group, and Naspers Ltd, this comes as no surprise. IEMG makes up for this over-reliance on technology stocks by underweighting virtually every other sector relative to IXUS, with the exception of financials and telecommunications.

As to be expected, the narrower portfolio mandate of IEMG results in a relatively concentrated portfolio compared to IXUS. Another unsurprising finding is that China comprises over a quarter of IEMG's portfolio holdings. What is somewhat interesting to note is that China also comprises a significant percentage of IXUS's portfolio. coming in third behind Japan and the UK. This suggests that, while IXUS is largely concentrated in developed markets, it also possesses a significant exposure to emerging markets. At the same time, IXUS is anchored by developed market allocations, which offer stability to the overall portfolio. This is a benefit that IEMG, by definition, has to forgo.

Closing Thoughts

IEMG is a compelling option for investors looking to gain diversified exposure to emerging market equities. Its rock-bottom expense ratio, solid AUM levels, and lack of trading commissions (depending on your broker) all commend it to the further consideration of investors looking to dedicate a part of their portfolio to EM stocks.

As a replacement for broader-market ETFs such an IXUS, however, IEMG falls somewhat short. As emerging markets grow, broader-market index funds will adjust their portfolio composition to increase their exposure to these countries. Already, China is one of the largest countries in IXUS, and IXUS and IEMG both share the same top portfolio holding. This being the case, I feel that there is sufficient emerging markets exposure already baked into IXUS that investors looking to profit from a scenario in which emerging market equities dramatically outperform developed market equities in the next few decades should not switch into IEMG. As a supplement to IXUS, however, IEMG is a top-shelf choice for emerging markets exposure.

