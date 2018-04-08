Brookfield Property Partners Is A Buy On GGP Weakness

Units of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) have traded down meaningfully since the company announced its definitive agreement to acquire General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP). I believe the market is skeptical of BPY’s decision to double down on retail, but as a long-term holder of BPY, I trust management’s ability to allocate capital and find accretive investment opportunities. With units at $18.95 and a yield of 6.65%, I think BPY looks like a great investment – likely even better than buying commercial real estate outright at the current price. Let’s take a look at why I think the deal will be great for BPY unitholders.

How BPY Acquired GGP for a Great Price

Based on the takeout price, GGP’s implied cap rate greatly exceeds the 4-4.5% range that the market previously assumed was going to be the standard for “A” mall real estate. The current BPY share price assumes a fairly low takeover price in the low $22 range. This compares quite favorably to BPY’s most recent IFRS value of $30.47. Most importantly, since BPY previously owned 34% of the GGP, I’m confident they have the best view possible of GGP’s fair value.

So, how did BPY get such a great price? I think there were two key drivers. One, BPY owns 34% of GGP, and they likely made it clear that they were the preferred landing spot for GGP. BPY holds considerable sway over the management team, and BPY offered immediate and certain returns to a management team that had seen its stock underperform in recent years.

Secondly, I don’t believe there were any other real options for GGP. Not many retail-focused investors could afford to fork-up the ~$22 billion+ that would be required for an outright acquisition of the company. Of equal importance, I don’t believe any potential acquirer would be particularly interested in spending time evaluating the acquisition when the other acquirer a.) owns 34% of GGP and b.) is likely to match any offer.

Why I like a Retail Acquisition

Retail is dying. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is killing every brick-and-mortar business. This is the consensus view in the investing world, and it is exactly why I love the move for BPY. BPY sees a great path to create value by moving malls away from traditional 90%+ retail focused entities to more diverse tenant landscapes with newer concepts like restaurants, entertainment, and, in some cases, housing.

CFO Bryan Davis said it best on a recent earnings call, saying:

No, look we're as I sort of said of my comments I think this is the number one investment idea that we have right now is retail in America. As a contrarian investment not because we think some of the headwinds don't exist but because it is an area where there's a real shortage of any interest from investors unlike many of the other sectors that we're active in I mean we talk about office in Manhattan et cetera.”

I like when ideas are out of favor, and I like even more when capital allocators with solid track records like areas that are generally out of favor. An investment in an investment company like BPY requires at least some faith in management’s ability to allocate capital. So, even if the investment thesis isn’t completely clear, I have confidence that management knows exactly what the plan is, and how they can increase the value of GGP’s existing assets.

However, I do see the value in A mall real estate, and I continue to believe that high quality tenants will pay high rents to showcase their products for consumers. As great and convenient as online shopping can be, the physical presence of a good, particularly in retail, can really make or break a buying decision – even if the transaction eventually occurs online. I think the value of great real estate will continue to play out, and I think the quality of tenant mix could actually increase, as more brands open stores to directly showcase their products.

Buy BPY on weakness

BPY units now yield roughly 6.65%, which is often better than the cap rates one could get buying commercial real estate outright without the same hassle of management. More importantly, I believe BPY has the management team capable of improving cash flow from GGP’s existing assets, which will lead the distribution per share to increase in the 5-10% range annually for the next few years. While interest rates are rising, I think BPY will be able to earn excess returns thanks to its highly contrarian investment bet on retail. I am adding units on weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.