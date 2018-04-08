LATAM Airlines: This Plane Has Turned Around And Now The Only Way Ahead Is Upward

Our DCF valuation projects a fantastic upside for equity investors, which is associated with the potential growth in revenues assuming that the company continues to remain profitable.

The company has been profitable for two years and the management plans to aggressively expand its fleet and its international presence.

The company went through financial difficulties but the management has been successful in turning around the business through leaner operations and better cost management practices.

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) has been one of the most interesting turnaround stories over the past two years. The management of the company was successfully able to transform the airline from a loss-making, cash-bleeding entity into a leaner and a more efficient airline with decent profitability. The company’s revenues have also grown and its stock price has shown a decent appreciation of over 70% over the past twelve months.

The management now plans to expand the fleet and the international presence while keeping the operations lean and profitable. Our evaluation of the company’s operations and our valuation indicate that this presents an exciting opportunity for equity investors with an investment horizon of one to three years.

Company Overview

LATAM Airlines Group SA is an airline company operating in the passenger and cargo segment based in Las Condes, Chile. The company was formed as a result of a merger between LAN (a Chilean airline company) and TAM (a Brazilian airline company) in 2012. The airline operates through a large number of routes globally but its core market continues to be South America.

Over the years, the management of the company put in a lot of effort into carrying out the rebranding of the company post the merger. It also worked very hard to turn around the post-merger entity into a profitable cash cow and the results finally began to show in the year 2016. As a result of this, the company has been on the radar for equity investors in the airline industry since the past two years.

The Operating Metrics Are Showing A Visible Improvement

If we analyze the operating metrics of the company for the last quarter of 2017, we see that the company has increased its capacity in Brazil as well as in international flights. This has worked well as the overall passenger traffic and cargo traffic has increased. One important metric which is analyzed in the airline industry in order to evaluate the efficiency of an airline is the RASK (Revenue Per Available Seat Kilometer). It is calculated by dividing the operating income by the available seat-kilometers. Generally, airline companies which have a high RASK are known to have more efficient operations and tend to become more profitable. In the extract below, we see a steady increase in the RASK of LTM. This implies that the turnaround story of LTM is for real and that the past two years of profitability was not a one-time event. This visible efficiency in the company’s operations implies that it will continue its profitable growth over a period of time.

Source: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 2017 Q4 Results

Revenue Growth Coupled With Leaner Operations

The management’s efforts of turning around the company started to bear fruit in 2016. The year 2017 saw these efforts continue as the company went ahead and reduced the headcount of the company by 7.1%. They also reduced the number of airplanes and significantly increased the utilization rate which is visible in the Passengers Per Available Seat Kilometer. The leaner operations have resulted in increased profitability and the best part is that the revenues of the company continued to grow. One factor which did not work in favor of the company was the rise in the crude oil prices. This led to an increase in the overall operating costs but LTM’s efficient operations and their increasing revenue led to a significantly higher profitability as compared to 2016.

Source: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 2017 Q4 Results

Projected Income Statement & Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 9669 9049 9601 10130 10758 11446 % Growth - -6.4% 6.1% 5.5% 6.2% 6.4% EBITDA 1045 1471 1610 1732 1829 1969 % of Revenues 10.8% 16.3% 16.8% 17.1% 17.0% 17.2% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 117 504 610 775 804 923 % of Revenues 1.2% 5.6% 6.4% 7.7% 7.5% 8.1% Net Income (Adj) -218 70 155 233 247 298 % of Revenues -2.3% 0.8% 1.6% 2.3% 2.3% 2.6%

Source: Historical Data from LTM; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) -218 70 155 233 247 298 + Depreciation & Amortization - - - - - - +/- Change in Working Capital - - - - - - +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 1540 528 1133 1104 1190 1128 Cash Flow from Operations 1322 598 1288 1337 1437 1425 Net Capex -1554 -712 -433 -1124 -828 -1042 Net Financial Investments -173 266 133 -28 -25 -13 Cash Flow after Investments -1726 -446 -300 -1152 -853 -1055 Free Cash Flow -404 152 988 185 584 371

Source: Historical Data from LTM; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The company plans to expand its fleet by over three-fold over a span of three years through the use of a higher amount of debt. This is expected to have a positive impact on the revenues assuming that the management is able to continue to maintain the same level of efficiency in the utilization of the fleets. Apart from this, LTM was able to add 30 additional routes in its operations and the number of routes is expected to grow as the company expands its international footprint.

The biggest challenge for the management at the increasing scale would be to continue its margin expansion. It is important that the team does not lose focus and continues to make their operations leaner while increasing the overall capacity and its utilization.

Our estimate of LTM’s revenues for 2018 is more or less on par with the management. The company should be able to grow its passenger revenues by about 6-7% and the cargo revenues by about 2-3% and thus, the growth in the overall revenues will be around 5.5%. The management is expecting the margin expansion to continue and we concur with their view which is why our expected EBIT margin is around 7.7%.

The expansion plan for the fleet is expected to be funded through increasing the level of net debt. It is expected that the company will sell a certain portion of the long-term investments for the financing of its expansion. For the same reason, there might no change in the company’s dividend policy.

Valuation: The Turnaround Story Will Keep The Multiples High While The Revenues Grow

EV and Market Cap 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 14.5 23.0 23.3 25.8 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 606.4 606.4 606.4 606.4 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 8.8 13.9 14.1 15.6 Net Debt ($ Million) 6220.6 7962.7 9980.6 11931.8 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 15.0 21.9 24.1 27.6

Source: Historical Data from LTM/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research

Valuation Ratios 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 1.6 2.2 2.2 2.4 EV/ EBITDA 24.8 12.6 13.2 14.0 EV/ EBIT 24.8 28.2 30.0 29.9 Price/Earnings 56.8 59.8 57.1 52.5

Source: Historical Data from LTM/ Morningstar; Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research

One interesting aspect about turnaround stories is the fact that the trading multiples of the company continue to remain significantly higher than its industry peers for a long duration. The market values successful turnarounds very high, more specifically companies which have excellent growth potential after the turnaround. LTM’s management has clearly implied that they are not going to look back and they plan to continue expanding their operations and routes. The company is already trading above its industry peers; there is no significant multiple contraction expected in near future. The price to earnings of the company is expected to stay in the late 50s for the next two years assuming that the growth and profitability continue.

We have used the discounted cash flow method for carrying out the valuation of LTM. Our key assumptions are as under:

Key DCF Assumptions WACC 11.1% Rd 8.4% Re 14.2% Market Rate 14.1% Risk-Free Rate 2.8% Beta 1.01 Terminal Value 27556 Tax Rate 50.0%

We have used the company's coupon rate for its bonds -- i.e., 8.375% -- as the cost of debt. The risk-free rate of 2.75% is the 10-year rate of the U.S. Treasury bonds whereas the Terminal Value has been calculated by assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14. We have used the 60 month beta of INGR as per Seeking Alpha in order to determine the cost of equity.

Currently, LTM’s stock trades around $15 and there is considerable upside for equity investors in 2018. Our DCF valuation of the company provides a target of $23 for the year assuming that the management is able to meet its revenue and profitability targets. Despite the fact that the company plans to increase its level of debt significantly, the enterprise value is expected to grow high enough to provide a price target of $23 for 2018. However, the margins and the growth are expected to stabilize from 2019 onwards which is why our price estimates for 2019 and 2020 are relatively conservative.

Risks

The valuation of LTM in this article is specific to the date of the analysis -- i.e., 7th April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of LTM are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding LTM and the airline industry, trade recession, war and so on. It is also possible that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials will be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

Overall, it can be concluded that LTM’s management has made a remarkable effort towards the turnaround and if they continue to be on track, their plan of scaling up the revenues while maintaining the stringent cost control are bound to yield excellent results. There is a good scope for margin expansion as well. Equity investors can consider LTM a good investment opportunity for the year 2018. The stock price is likely to go as high as $23 in this year and up to $25.8 by 2020 and it is safe to conclude that the company’s share will beat the DJIA index returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.