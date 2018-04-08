Microsoft Bing:  You're Talking About Real Money

Introduction

My son-in-law and I were debating a sports trivia question. He whipped out his mobile phone to “Bing” the answer. I would have “Googled it". But as to the non-trivial question of investing in Microsoft (MSFT),I think the modest revenue stream from their Bing search engine will continue to grow and reward investors. After all, as the late Senator Everett Dirksen purportedly remarked during the height of federal spending on the Vietnam War and LBJ’s Great Society, “a billion here, a billion there, pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”

Search Advertising

Advertisers pay billions to Microsoft, Google’s Alphabet (GOOG) and others to place click-through ads on their search engine platforms. Search engine companies, in turn, split a portion of the advertising revenue with those who distribute the search engine browser or otherwise direct search queries to sites like Bing.

Microsoft introduced Bing in 2009. It was part of Steve Ballmer’s efforts to transform Microsoft from a software company to a services company. It was a money loser for years but finally turned a profit in Q1, 2016.

As of January 2018, Bing holds an estimated 23% share of the US market thanks in large measure to building it into its Windows 10 devices and the company’s acquisition of LinkedIn. GOOG dominates with 63.4% with Oath (formerly Yahoo) at 11.9%. Worldwide search statistics are even more lopsided with GOOG owning about a 90% market share.

MSFT reports search advertising under their More Personal Computing segment. The segment also consists of Windows offerings, Microsoft Surface and other devices and Xbox gaming hardware and software. The segment accounted for 43% of MSFT’s $89.9B in revenue and 37% of operating income of $22.3B in FY 2017 with search advertising responsible for about 6% of the company’s total revenue. (MSFT does not break out % of operating income below the segment level.) Ninety-nine percent of Alphabet’s revenue of $110B in its last FY came from search advertising.

Microsoft only began reporting search advertising revenue in Q1, 2018 (ending 30 Sep 2017) along with comparison data for the preceding FY period. For Q2, 2018 period (1 Oct - 30 Dec 2017), Microsoft generated $1.82B in search advertising revenue—a 13% increase from Q2 2017.

A look at GOOG’s longer reporting period provides perspective on Bing’s recent growth rate. As shown in the table below, Google’s YoY growth rate peaked at 32% in FY 2012. Google’s compounded annual growth rate from 2012 to 2017 has been about 17%. To be sure, the slowing rate reflects the challenges of maintaining growth as revenues rise to ever higher levels. But it is also a reflection of increased competition from Bing and its users who prefer it over Google.

FY Revenue $B YoY Revenue Growth Rate 2009 23.6 2010 29.3 24.15% 2011 37.9 29.35% 2012 50.17 32.37% 2013 55.5 10.62% 2014 65.6 18.20% 2015 74.5 13.57% 2016 89.4 20.00% 2017 109.65 22.65%

Table 1 – GOOG YoY Revenue Growth (Source: 10-K Reports accessed on SEC Edgar)

“Bing it” or “Google it”?

Anecdotally, users like myself, prefer Google based on a perception that queries result in very specific web sites that we can read to find an answer to a question. For example, if I go back to that sports trivia question—is there a punter in the NFL Hall of Fame (HoF)?--I find on Google that Ray Guy, (Raiders) is the only one. If the same query is made to Bing, the results are a little more “cluttered”. While it quickly shows the answer I’m seeking, it also includes videos of the Hall of Fame, an item on the HoF Class of 2018 and opinions on potential future HoF punters, kickers and even long snappers.

Web search pioneer Andrei Broder would categorize me as an informational searcher—my need is simply for information. Either search engine can do the job although my preference is an “uncluttered” Google search result. However, Broder points out that there is another category—transactual searchers—whose queries are directed toward reaching a site where further interaction and exploration is the purpose. In my view, Bing is likely preferred (or would be preferred if they were to try it) by such searchers.

I confess, I have no hard data on the demographics of transactional searchers. But again, anecdotally, I see in the course of a day Gen X and Millennials spending considerable time searching—far longer required to get an answer to a specific question. That suggests to me that there are a lot of future Bing users, if Microsoft can attract them, that over time will enable that revenue growth to continue to climb.

Bing Marketing and R&D

MSFT initiatives to attract and maintain Bing users include rewards for searching. Conduct a search, earn points and redeem them for movies, apps, gift cards. Additionally, Bing (and Google) are devoting development resources to provide fact checking to its users in the wake of “fake news” reports. Moreover, Bing on some searches will present answers from multiple sources, even showing two sides of an answer from two different sources.

The key to success, however, and the long-term vision of the company, is delivering products/services that provide “an intelligent edge infused with artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI).” Not surprisingly, GOOG is also pursuing AI initiatives. Both companies, however, closely guard their AI and search technology R&D expenditures. Total R&D on AI, search, the cloud and other efforts over the past several years have ranged between 13-14% of revenue for MSFT vs 13-16% for GOOG.

Return on Research Capital (RORC) is another macro-metric useful for evaluating R&D efficiency. RORC is computed by taking current year’s gross profit and dividing it by the previous year’s R&D program. Higher is better. It provides a quick look at the how many dollars of gross profit is generated by each dollar of R&D spent previously. MSFT and GOOG on average earn about the same RORC.

2017 ($B) 2016 2015 2014 MSFT Gross Profit 55.7 52.5 60.5 Expensed R&D 12.0 12.0 11.4 MSFT RORC 4.64 4.37 5.3 3 Yr Avg. 4.77

2017 ($B) 2016 2015 2014 GOOG Gross Profit 65.3 55.1 46.8 Expensed R&D 13.9 12.3 9.8 GOOG RORC 4.69 4.47 4.77 4.64 3Yr Avg.

Table – 2 RORC Comparisons MSFT & GOOG (Source: 10K Reports Accessed on SEC Edgar

Bing’s rollout of “intelligent search” is the product of MSFT’s recent AI R&D expenditures. The company states its goal is "to provide more complete information/answers at the top of results, make them appear faster, and improve searcher interaction."

Valuation

Valuation measures for MSFT and GOOG are shown below. Morningstar analysts assess GOOG is fairly valued while MSFT is undervalued. The stocks have been on a roll the past year but have been beaten down a bit over the past few weeks. MSFT sports a one year return of 40% but down 4% of late. GOOG is up 22% for the year having shed 12% over the past two weeks. More bad press about privacy concerns and trade spats with China could send the stocks down a little further.

Ticker Forward P/E P/S P/B EV/EBITDA MSFT 23.36 7.54 9.08 17.5 GOOG 24.9 6.52 4.69 18.07

Table 3 – Valuation (Source: Morningstar.com)

Summary & Recommendation

It’s hard even for those who love Bing to imagine it could overtake Google. But that’s not what MSFT seeks. Microsoft’s future lies in AI and in building and running cloud-based services. Yet would be investors should remember, pardon the pun, the “ad-age” of “a billion here and billion there… .” They should note too that the company has reported five straight quarters of double digit revenue growth from Bing with a possible sixth when they report Q3 earnings on April 26th.

If you’re on the fence deciding whether to invest in the future of MSFT AI and cloud services, I recommend you do so with added confidence that Bing will provide increasing revenue streams.

Oh, and ask Bing another sports trivia question: Who is the only major league baseball player in history to get hits for two different teams in two different cities on the same day?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.