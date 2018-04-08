Buy Visa For Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns

However, I truly believe Visa is about as safe a stock to invest in as any in the market today, which is why it continues to hit new highs.

Growth prospects are certainly not as compelling as the Visa of yesteryear due to increased competition and electronic payments competing for card payment market share.

Introduction

I invested in Visa (V) at c. $98 after realizing that, despite having relatively benign future growth prospects due to its already dominant market position, it would almost perpetually trade at a material premium to the market due to the inherent “safety” of an investment in Visa. It would require a "black swan" event of epic proportions to disrupt the enormous competitive advantage (via the network effect) that Visa and Mastercard (MA) have established in the card payments market globally. The stock is undoubtedly expensive relative to its short-term growth prospects, but as a market leader in an industry with secular tailwinds, it remains a high conviction addition to any portfolio, in my opinion.

Visa In A Nutshell

According to its financial report, Visa is:

... a global payments technology company that enables fast, secure and reliable electronic payments across more than 200 countries and territories. We facilitate global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. Our advanced transaction processing network, VisaNet, enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions and allows us to provide our financial institution and merchant clients with a wide range of products, platforms, and value-added services.

Visa is a network processor and operates between issuers and acquirers to facilitate payments made by account holders / consumers from merchants.

Figure 1:

Source: Visa Finanical Report

As of FY 2017, Visa is the largest global payments technology company by volume of transactions processed, ahead of Mastercard, Union Pay and American Express (AXP).

Market Overview

The payment market is relatively simple and can be broken down into three main forms:

Cash Card Electronic (internet/mobile)

Note: I have deliberately excluded cryptocurrencies as global usage remains exceptionally low compared to the above mechanisms.

Broadly speaking, the trend in the market is that over time, cash as a form of payment would decrease (in terms of share of volumes) with card (both debit & credit) and various electronic payment platforms (especially in developing markets where card issuance is low) becoming the most prevalent mechanisms to transact. Visa generated the bulk of its c. $18.4bn FY17 revenue from card-based transactions, but is also expanding into electronic (mobile) payments. This certainly bodes well for the company's growth prospects.

Cash

Cash is easily the most “expensive” and clumsy medium to transact for both market participants and their banks. The major reasons are as follows:

There is no ability to recoup cash once it is physically damaged, lost or stolen, which happens fairly often.

Cash therefore has material storage costs and cannot reasonably be used to transact in big numbers.

Even for smaller transactions, people often waste coin change, making it less attractive than card payments which have become just as quick and efficient.

Transporting cash to ATM networks is an expensive exercise for banks and globally banks prefer and even incentivize consumers to transact via card payments or electronically.

All these factors have led to the expectation that over time, cash usage would decrease substantially with card and electronic payments expanding. Actual evidence, as guided for in this article, suggests that the rate at which cash is losing “popularity” is not as rapid as most would expect, but there is no denying the secular trend, as per the below infographic by the Nilson Report, for the USA:

Figure 2:

Source: Nilson Report

The reason for cash usage decreasing slower than what one might imagine is that many small businesses globally transact in cash to avoid paying the full burden of their respective tax requirements. Cash is also often the preferred medium for “black-market” transactions. This perception has been highlighted as one of the major reasons as to why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned the usage of a significant portion (c. 86%) of the cash currency in circulation in November 2016.

Card & Electronic Payments

Card payments have been established throughout the developed world as an easy and secure method to transact with exceptionally low “loss” rates through fraud of c. 7c per $100. Whilst transaction speeds remain high and loss rates remain low, there is not much incentive to move from card payments to electronic payments other than regional availability, as both are efficient and convenient.

In economies like China, India and Africa, where point of sale ("PoS") devices are not as widely available at prospective retailers and a materially lower percentage of the population own credit cards, electronic payments are likely to establish dominant market share over cards. This view has been shared in a number of articles, and certainly does impact the long-term growth narrative for companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

In more developed markets, like the USA, UK and Sweden, PoS devices and credit cards are extremely prominent, and thus card payments should continue to maintain dominance. Further, credit cards can be linked to e-commerce accounts, ride-hailing services like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) and mobile app payments which enhance the utility of credit cards.

My sense is that both card and electronic payments can easily live side by side and grow, as the previously significant market share of cash continues to decline to almost zero. This would provide a tailwind to both card and electronic payment market share for many years to come.

It should therefore be of no surprise that global card payment volumes are still expected to grow significantly over the course of the next 8-10 years, as detailed in the below infographic published on the Nilson Report:

Figure 3:

Source: Nilson Report

Visa's Market Position

Visa remains the market leader, by some distance, in terms of purchase transactions globally, as demonstrated in the below infographic from the Nilson Report too.

Figure 4:

Source: Nilson Report

These factors add weight to the arguments in favour of Visa as an investment opportunity. There is an exceptionally high probability that Visa will continue to grow revenue at a robust pace (>8%) for the foreseeable future. With a strong balance sheet (less than 1x net leverage) and exceptional free cash flow generation contributing to substantial share buy backs as well, Visa should be able to sustain EPS growth in excess of 10% per share till 2026 and potentially much further into the future too.

Analyst Consensus Views

Analysts in the market remain exceptionally bullish on Visa, with a remarkable 31 out of 36 analysts rating the company as a buy and no sell recommendations. The median analyst price target is c. $141 per share, representing nearly 20% upside. As mentioned previously, I do feel this would be an inflated price, given that Visa is expected to generate an adjusted EPS of just $4.40 in FY18. The current price therefore implies a c. 27x forward PE ratio based, and median expected PE ratio of c. 32x based on analysts median price target. I would expect something closer to $130 by year-end as fair.

Return Analysis

Despite two consecutive dividend increases from $0.1575 per quarter in FY17 to $0.19 and $0.21 per quarter in the last two reporting dates, Visa remains the sort of stock where the dividend yield is virtually inconsequential to the total return analysis. Therefore, prospective investors would achieve returns overwhelmingly through share price appreciation. One therefore needs to take a strong view that Visa will continue to trade at a material premium to the market to justify entering at today’s price. Fortunately, evidence suggests that Visa has always traded at a premium to the overall market. In fact, the premium to the market has been more than 50% in each and every year since 2012, based on information from Morningstar.

Figure 5:

Source: Morningstar

It is clear that Visa is a stock the market rates highly. If one considers the above and adjusts for various normalisations for the Visa Europe transaction, as well as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, on the EPS going forward, a forward PE ratio of c. 27x seems very reasonable. Given my expectation for Visa to sustain a revenue CAGR of 8-10% and an EPS CAGR of 11-13%, (due to share buybacks of $7bn - $10bn per annum), this would support my view that Visa is a “sleep well at night” stock which is likely to continue its upwards trajectory, albeit at a more moderated pace.

Conclusion

Visa is an exceptionally well-run business with a dominant market position in an industry that continues to benefit from structural tailwinds. It would require a black swan event (completely unknown to the market today), or a material change in sentiment resulting in a significant downward PE re-rating, to prevent Visa shareholders from earning a low-double digit growth on the realizable value of their shares plus a growing dividend yield (c. 0.7% today) for the next 10 years (or more). Although if I model Visa’s return potential assuming an exit 20x PE ratio, the base case returns are below my usual 12% requirement, on a risk-adjusted basis I would be happy with c. 10% annual returns for this type of stock. In my view, this should be easily achievable for Visa. Based on the facts at hand today, I therefore believe Visa remains a compelling investment opportunity despite its premium multiple.

