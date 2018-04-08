Individual Stock Vs. Dividend ETF Income For Early Retiree

As an early retiree I care about consistent dividend income but don’t want to lose out on growth.

I realize many investors and especially early retirees have pondered the question of individual stocks vs passive Dividend ETF before. There are many strategies to choose from for either individual stock selection or ETFs and I invest in both. The recent, surprisingly low quarterly distribution from one of my favorite dividend ETFs, Schwab Dividend Income (SCHD), combined with the fact that I am expecting to have a decent amount of cash to invest from my house sale, motivated me to investigate a potential allocation to individual stocks instead of my default dividend ETF.

Schwab US Dividend Equity and Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) are two of the most popular Dividend ETFs. SCHD’s distribution this quarter was 0.2615 or 19.7% less than the 0.3258 distribution from March 2017. Overall distributions are growing and probably average out over the year. However, the drop motivated me to take a look at investing my expected lump sum in individual stocks.

I am a firm believer in the “keeping it simple” principle, so I looked at David Fish’s list of Dividend Champions and sorted by market capitalization. I chose an equal percentage allocation to the ten largest dividend champions. I fully realize that there is a classic selection bias in the backtest result. Therefore, I decided to run another test where I replaced one of the 10 dividend champions with General Electric (NYSE:GE) to account for some really bad luck.

Portfolio 1 consists of the current top 10 dividend champions sorted by capitalization with a 10% equal allocation to each stock. I am comparing this to the S&P 500 (SPY - Portfolio 2) and with VYM for Portfolio 3. SCHD has only been around since 2011 and I wanted to have a longer back test window.

Given this data set and time window, the equal-weighted top 10 portfolio did fantastic. It outperformed both VYM and SPY and had a much lower maximum drawdown. I suspect part of this may have to do with starting the simulation in January 2007 since solid large-cap companies are better during market crisis periods. There was not much difference in total return between SPY and VYM.

Looking at how the three portfolios would have been performed since 2009, I can see that suddenly the top 10 dividend champion portfolio significantly underperformed SPY and VYM.

Since it is so much fun to play with the numbers, I simulated how this would have played out with GE during the time starting from 2007. This should take some of the selection bias out of the sample. In this case, the top 10 Dividend champion portfolio with GE (instead of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)) lost its edge at the end but still performed about as well as the market over the entire time period. Of course, using reallocation principles, I would have sold GE when it cut the dividend in 2017 and could have avoided the last 2018 dip.

As I should have expected, there is no easy answer based on my simple tests but I would conclude the following:

I can get better dividend stability with the top-10 dividend champions if income is my main criteria.

The 10 large dividend champion portfolio will likely underperform during bull markets and outperform during bear markets/

Given the most recent market jitters, I am still considering allocating some of my house proceed money to the top 10 dividend champions. I may change the selection a bit to avoid holding both Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) or other industry-specific over allocation. I will stay with holding the core of my dividend portfolio in SCHD and VYM. If I can keep my nerves, I will reallocate the individual companies to the S&P 500 after the market experiences a significant drop. However, my tendency is to hold forever so I have to keep in mind that rebalancing is a difficult psychological challenge for me. Not to mention the tax consequences of selling in a taxable brokerage account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYM, SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.