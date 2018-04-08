Productivity Growth: Simple Mean Reversion

This article makes the argument this is actually normal behavior when viewed in a historical context.

Some are concerned there has been very little productivity growth for the past 8 years.

Yes. Productivity growth has been basically flat in the past 8 years since the Great Recession. Occasionally this gets brought up in the press as a concern to economists (such as here and here).

The chart below shows productivity since 1948. The productivity metric shown is real non-farm GDP per hour worked.

Sure enough, there is a noticeable flat spot right after the Great Recession.

However, looking closer, we can also see less-pronounced flat spots in '93-97 and '76-80. So spells where productivity doesn't increase are not exactly abnormal. It is also interesting to note these other two flat spells also coincided with the period after recessions, although they were not as long.

If we look at a graph of year-on-year productivity growth, we see spikes in productivity are typically accompanied by periods of economic stress, such as recessions or bear markets.

In the chart above, recessions are designated by the red arrows, and non-recession bear markets are shown in purple. This seems to imply companies only meaningfully increase productivity when they are under existential duress. When times are good, growing a company by hiring more people increases both output and hours worked, which has little effect on productivity. However, during periods of economic stress and uncertainty, companies usually pull back on hiring and find ways to cut costs, producing what is needed with fewer man hours of work. This increases productivity.

Productivity primarily grows linearly at the rate of roughly 16.3 cents of GDP, per hour worked, per year, adjusted for inflation. This is shown in the trend lines in the graph below.

The (red) trend line illustrates productivity increasing 16.3 cents per year between 1948-1996. In 1996, widespread adoption of technology began to have an effect on productivity, and productivity increased by a whopping 45 cents per year between 1993 and 2003. This was a one-time boost as businesses and individuals embraced a fundamental change in the way we do things. Technology added about $6.00 of GDP per hour worked to the efficiency of the US economy (roughly 10%).

Since 2003, one can draw a trend line (in green) at the same historical 16.3-cent-per-year growth rate. There is a noticeable lump in 2009, which amounts to roughly $4.00 of GDP per hour worked. During the Great Recession, credit was extremely difficult to obtain, and companies stayed in business by cutting costs (i.e. cutting people) and improving efficiency.

To put this in perspective, the broad adoption of technology increased productivity by $6.00 per hour, and the desperation to stay in business during the Great Recession increased productivity by $4.00 per hour. No other recession has come close in terms of spurring efficiency improvements by US companies. Normally a recession results in $0.50-$1.50 increased productivity.

Since the end of the last recession, there has been little reason for companies to improve efficiency. The need to hire more people has not resulted in wage inflation because of the oversupply of labor from people unemployed during the recession. Without wage inflation, there is little impetus for companies to improve the efficiency of their operations, since growing a business by adding staff without wage inflation has little impact of profit margins.

Given the scale of the Great Recession, and the resulting productivity improvements by companies, there is nothing particularly alarming about productivity growth being flat for the past 8 years. This can be viewed as simply being a reversion to mean, and we are now at a point where the supply of labor should begin to put upward pressure on wages, and hence productivity, once again.

Data Source: Federal Reserve and author's calculations.

