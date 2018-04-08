iQiyi: Down But Not Out

iQiyi is pushing for more original content and for existing content deals to become more professional.

With increasing competition in the video streaming market, iQiyi is the leader despite being backed by one of the 'smaller' parent companies.

Last week's IPO disappointed investors but shows that Americans do not fully understand the potential of the Chinese markets.

Last Thursday iQiyi (IQ) went public on the NASDAQ exchange. iQiyi CEO Yu Gong and the CEO of parent-company Baidu (BIDU) Robin Li were together at the exchange to celebrate the milestone for the company. However, what followed was nothing short of a disappointment for investors. Despite the price movements seen in the first few trading sessions, iQiyi still posses a large opportunity in its market.

Source: CNN Money

IPO

Last Thursday, iQiyi IPO'd at $18 a share, resulting in . As a result, the company managed to raise about $2.3 billion. Half of this money is being allocated to the production of original content. The stock has traded in sub $16.50 territory ever since.

IQ Price data by YCharts

This selloff shows that American investors don't fully understand the opportunity of the Chinese economy. iQiyi has more DAU than Netflix (NFLX) has total subscribers. MAUs are 4x as much and there are still 1 billion people left.

Competition

Within the video streaming industry, there are plenty of players but there are three main competitors, all backed by major companies:

Tencent Video - Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Youku Tudou - Alibaba (BABA)

iQiyi - Baidu (BIDU)

Youku Tudou is a YouTube style service and is not a good comparison for iQiyi, but still a major player. However, iQiyi and Tencent Video are neck and neck. Tencent had the lead as of the end of 2017, but not by much. Year-end, Tencent had 56 million subscribers to its Netflix-style platform, while iQiyi had 50.1 million. The two services are also similar on Daily Active Users (DAU). At the end of 2017, Tencent had 137 million DAU, and iQiyi had 126 million. Even revenues are competitive as shown below.

Pursuing Content

Being the most popular streamer in China, iQiyi almost has a duty to uphold and lead the industry in standards, and that is exactly what they are doing. Early on the company had a problem with its content being known as B-rated. To combat this, in 2016 the company adopted a 50-50 revenue model in order to improve the incentives for content makers. This is exactly what it sounds like, 50% to producers and 50% to iQiyi. The results of this initiative can be seen in the company's financials.

Source: iQiyi F-1

From 2015 - 2016, the company increased membership revenue by nearly 4x (3.7x to be exact). This is a direct result of providing quality content that consumers want to see, thanks to the 50-50 model. This trend continued with revenues from membership services doubling between '16 - '17. We can also see this represented in the key data below.

Source: iQiyi F-1

Subscribing members has seen strong growth as a result of the increased quality of the content. This is only going to continue into the future, especially now as the company focuses on creating its own, original content.

Growing Market

The online video market is growing quickly in China. The only market with more Monthly Active Users (MAU) is that of search, which is the main segment for iQiyi's parent company, Baidu (BIDU).

Source: iResearch

This has been accelerated thanks to the availability of more mobile devices. In the previous section, we can see that mobile MAU is at 421.3 million for 2017. This has nearly caught up to PC MAU at 424.1 million. This is nearly the entire MAU for the market as of June 2015.

Source: CMO

Conclusion

The opportunity presented not only by the iQiyi IPO, but also by the selloff that was presented after, is one that investors should take note of. iQiyi is present in one of the largest markets in the world that is also seeing increased demand for streaming services. Tencent does provide close competition, but can be trumped as long as iQiyi continues to provide quality, original content.

Investors should pay attention to upcoming earnings calls, as these will provide clarification on the expansion strategy. Expansion into the rest of Asia seems to be a strong possibility, and Netflix has little to no market there. It will be interesting to see future news, and if the stock drops further, it provides greater opportunity for investors.

