Toro - Heads Up

As investment news is dominated by major tech companies ranging from Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA), oftentimes, the boring and steadfast companies are overlooked. The Toro Company (TTC) exhibits all the qualities of a compelling investment opportunity ranging from brand venerability, healthy financials, steady stock appreciation, and strong business performance. TTC displays the hallmarks of a defensive and rewarding investment holding. Although TTC exhibits business and investment appeal across various areas, it is slightly overvalued making the stock a hold but close watch. This article discusses important strategic, financial, and investment considerations.

Toro- Favorable Investment Considerations

Brand Overview

TTC is the third most popular lawn and garden tool brand in the United States (behind Black and Decker (SWK) and Craftsman (SHLD). TTC has operated in the lawn and garden industry for 104 years and is currently involved in a number of lucrative segments ranging from lawn fertilization, residential & commercial mowing, irrigation, snow plowing, mid-grade loaders, professional golf course maintenance tools, and municipal construction equipment.

Source: Toro Annual Report

Toro and subsidiaries Exmark, Boss Snowplows, and Irritol Irrigation Systems are market leaders in their given categories, delivering top of the line performance to operators. Geographically speaking, TTC has equipment sales diversified across the globe; the company derives 24% of its revenue internationally, and the other 76% domestically. The company's net sales are also distributed across professional and residential segments, TTC derives 72% of revenues from the professional market 27% from its residential market, and 1% from an unspecified market. TTC exhibits business strengths over a number of areas stretching from the company's strong consumer recognition and loyalty, superior commercial grade products, and revenue diversification across various industries and global locations.

High Visibility

Toro has high brand visibility. The company's products can be found throughout major home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD), rental equipment stores, and professional golf courses ranging from:

Chambers Bay Golf Course (site of the 2015 U.S. Open), St Andrews Links in Scotland (host of the 2015 Open Championship), Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia and New Zealand, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea (site of the 2015 President's Cup), Rugby World Cup 2015 in London, the Wimbledon Championships, the Super Bowl, Real Madrid Club de Fútbol in Spain, Rose Bowl Stadium, and the Walt Disney World® Resort.'

Source: Toro 2015 Annual Report

TTC's high visibility on professional golf courses and recognizable venues garnishes positive brand perception. Homeowners, contractors, and ground maintenance companies are more apt to associate the Toro brand with quality and commercial durability, helping to facilitate increased revenues.

Inherent Business Strength

From a general business perspective, TTC's performance is strongly correlated with the total strength of the U.S economy (TTC derives 76% of revenue from the U.S). The company's equipment rental and construction equipment is affected by alterations in the housing market. TTC's professional products are expensive: ranging from $6,000-$10,000 commercial mowers, $30,000 mid-grade loaders, $5,000 snow plows, as well as expensive greens maintenance equipment. Due to the high prices of TTC's equipment, initially one would expect large alterations in revenues; however, because TTC derives the majority of its revenue from government landscape operations, professional golf courses, and stadiums, the company's revenues and demand are likely to remain consistent in spite of economic vagaries. Furthermore, TTC has counteracted the seasonality of its business beyond spring, summer, and fall grounds keeping as TTC's snow blower lineup and Boss plows capitalize on winter revenue opportunities.

Good Products

I have had years of experience in the landscape and property business segment and can personally vouch for the durability and ingenuity of TTC's landscaping and snow plowing equipment. TTC acquired one of the most reputed commercial mower manufacturers in the lawn care industry. TTC's incorporation of Exmark Mowers enabled the company to purchase one of the most widely utilized mower brands. TTC ingratiated the commercial features of Exmark mowers into its own zero-turn mower lineup (Z Master Series Mowers) allowing the company to maintain a preeminent position in the lawn care maintenance segment. Furthermore, Boss plows especially the V plow line up are the preferred choice of snow contractors.

Financial Strength

Aside from TTC's business strengths, the company displays good financials. TTC demonstrates an excellent balance sheet and income statement.

Balance sheet

Toro exhibits decreasing long-term debt, increasing liquidity levels, and the company's total assets have risen substantially. TTC displays a good cash position as the company's $220 million in cash and short-term investments cover short and long-term obligations. TTC has decreased long-term debt by 16.9% over the past five years and furthermore, long-term debt is well covered by operating cash flow (112.1%, greater than 20% of debt).

TTC Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Income Statement

TTC also displays strong performance from its income statement. The company has sustained continued gross margin, profit margin, net income, and annual income expansion. TTC's gross margin of 36% and profit margin of 10.69% are sizable and the company track record of continued fundamental growth reinforce a capable management that delivers results. Going beyond the income statement, over the past year, TTC has reported formidable performance, boasting a return on equity of 42%, 17% return on assets, and 38% return on invested capital.

TTC Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts TTC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Dividend and Valuation

TTC's offers a more conservative dividend yield of 1.32%. TTC's dividend is sustainable as it is well covered by net profit (the dividend accounts for only 32% of net profits). From a valuation perspective, TTC is overvalued as the company's current share price of $60.51 supersedes the future cash flow value of $51.05. As compared to the broader market, TTC is expensive as its PE ratio of 25.04 exceeds the conservative range of 15 or less and the company's price to book ratio of 11.39 is high.

Conclusion

TTC maintains a formidable presence in the lawn, landscape, and property maintenance industries. TTC is a venerable brand from both an investment and business perspective. TTC offers very compelling fundamentals ranging from great stock appreciation, efficient allocation of capital, increasing revenues, and a healthy balance sheet. Unfortunately, TTC is slightly overvalued; however, market fluctuations arising from a potential trade war, tariffs on steel, and tech headwinds may bring the stock down to a more favorable valuation. For me, TTC is currently a hold but close watch.

