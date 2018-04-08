Of Trade Wars, Syria, Inversions And Dip Buyers

Here's a ton of commentary and analysis from myself and a variety of sources, including discussions I had over the weekend with analysts and traders.

Meanwhile, one bank is out flagging the first signs of curve inversion in the U.S., a possible precursor to trouble.

Over the weekend, another potential geopolitical land mine was triggered, adding to the already uncertain backdrop created by the ongoing trade spat between Washington and Beijing.

Sorry, it’s about trade again.

That's the message Barclays has for clients headed into the new week, as weary traders will once again be left to try and negotiate their way around what promises to be a dizzying array of tariff headlines.

The bank goes on to say the following about the difference between headlines and what their FX strategists think reality probably is:

The headlines may be ominous, but the trade story is evolving in line with our expectations that tariffs are being used as a negotiating tactic and that the eventual outcome will not be a significantly disruptive one.

Although I've variously cautioned against assuming the best (which is what that assessment amounts to), Citi appears to agree. Or at least the bank's emerging markets team agrees. Here's their take, out following China's Wednesday retaliation against the original 301 list published Tuesday evening by the USTR:

Trade war rhetoric: Bark is louder than the bite. The flare-up in trade tensions between the US and China spooked the market for one day, before subsiding into a now familiar pattern of cooler heads prevailing once the fine print is read. We find the latest salvoes in US-China trade coming on the eve of an increasing probability of an agreement on NAFTA as the latest twist in a now familiar pattern of the Trump Administration regarding trade: speak harshly but carry a small stick.

Just to kind of underscore how quickly these benign takes are being called into question, note the timestamp on that commentary (highlighted in blue below):

Less than three hours later, the administration announced that the USTR is looking into imposing an additional $100 billion in tariffs on China.

The situation, as they say, is fluid.

As I detailed in a barrage of posts on my site last week (see here for one example) and also on this platform in "Bloody Friday", the question now is whether China will fire a warning shot with the yuan. Here's how I put it on Friday evening:

If the Trump administration goes ahead and publishes a list in conjunction with the proposed additional $100 billion in tariffs, we could well be on the fast track to a "surprisingly" weak yuan (CYB) fixing in the not-so-distant future.

So far, things haven't escalated that far and it's definitely not a route China would be particularly keen to go if they don't have to. Here's a look at the fix versus estimates (i.e. a way of gauging how the PBoC is steering the currency on a given day) for 2018:

(Barclays)

Given all of that, things probably didn't need to get any more dicey on the geopolitical front, but they did anyway on Saturday when reports surfaced that another chemical attack may have been carried out by the Bashar al-Assad government in Syria. Purely from the perspective of investors who are concerned about the risk to markets from geopolitical escalations, the immediate question here is whether the Trump administration will be inclined to carry out a similar strike to that which the President launched last April in retaliation for another alleged chemical attack. In John Bolton, Trump now has an ardent foreign policy hawk as a national security adviser and given Iran's support for the Assad government, it seems entirely likely that this could worsen already deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran.

None of that need be interpreted as some kind of dire prophecy of an imminent military escalation between major world powers. Rather, it's just to state the obvious which is that under similar circumstances a year ago, the Trump administration did strike Syria and now, as then, Russia and Iran aren't particularly enamored with the prospect of U.S. strikes against regime targets. On Sunday, Russia's Foreign Ministry warned the Western powers against any military action.

So you can add that to the growing list of geopolitical concerns that investors will need to grapple with in the week ahead.

Speaking of concerns (although not of the geopolitical variety), I wanted to quickly point out something that's getting some play over the weekend. On Friday, in the latest edition of their popular "Flows and Liquidity" series, JPMorgan noted that we're seeing the first sign of inversion in the U.S. curve. Obviously, an inverted curve is seen as a precursor to recessions or as a sign that the Fed may be about to make a policy mistake. Here are the key excerpts:

An inversion at the front end, i.e. between the 2-year and 3-year forward points of the 1-month OIS curve arose for the first time during the first week of January as can be seen in Figure 2. But this slight inversion only lasted for two days at the time and the curve re-steepened significantly in the following weeks. The US OIS curve started flattening again after the February equity correction and the spread between the 2y and the 3y forward points of the US 1-month OIS rate curve entered negative territory last week on March 29th. But it has been hovering between +1bp and -1bp since March 19th suggesting that the current episode of yield curve inversion is more persistent than the brief inversion seen during the first week of January. An inversion at the front end of the US curve is a significant market development, not least because it occurs rather rarely. As shown in Figure 3, it happened only three times over the past two decades: in 2005, 2000 and 1998. What looked different during these three past episodes relative to today is that the US curve had also been inverted further to the front end, i.e. between the 1y to 2y forward points and not only between the 2y to 3y forward points. However Figure 3 suggests that the 2y-3y forward point spread has been generally leading the 1y-2y one, so it might be a matter of time until the latter turns negative also in the current conjuncture.

The bank goes on to try and determine, via an analysis of flows data, whether this is indicative of the market pricing in a policy mistake or an end-of-cycle dynamic.

I've seen JPMorgan's commentary basically parroted by a couple of outlets over the past two days with no attempt to explain things, so I thought I would give you a little bit of color (figuratively and literally in this case, as STIR traders tend to speak in colors) from a couple of conversations I had with analysts and traders over the weekend. Here's what one strategist I spoke with on Saturday had to say:

I had a whole system of trading strategies around this pattern in 2006. These are spreads to greens (2y fwds). It's the pure mechanics of the rate hikes. 2y fwd is the terminal Fed. The spread between reds and greens (1y vs 2y fwd) is how aggressively the Fed is going to hike. The spread between blues/greens (3y vs 2y) is the risk premium (how uncertain the assumption is about greens being the terminal Fed). The two spreads are highly coordinated. As hikes progress, greens are being pinched from both sides - the more hikes the Fed front loads, the less uncertainty about the future. Lots of smart money tried to play this assuming there is a natural floor on greens/blues (that it can't invert significantly) - they didn't make much money but didn't lose either. This can persist, as it did in 2006, because of flows. It is the risk premium/flows issue. I don't think it is a policy mistake.

And this is from a veteran trader:

The attempt to differentiate between Fed policy mistake and end-of-cycle dynamics through fund flows is pushing it. Inherent in that assumption is that investors can accurately assess future economic performance. I don’t buy it. Investors get it wrong all the time. I know that I am contradicting myself because if I believe markets don’t matter, then the original yield curve signal is also bunk. Yet I think price means a lot more than flow of funds analysis. Anyways, I am sympathetic to the idea that the yield curve is signaling a slowdown might be imminent.

There's more, but you get the idea. This is indeed a "significant development" (as JPMorgan puts it), but whether or not it's indicative of the market pricing in a policy mistake is an open question.

Speaking of the Fed, we'll get the March Minutes on Wednesday. Clearly, these will be parsed pretty closely for any mention of trade concerns, especially in light of what Jerome Powell didn't say on Friday at his speech in Chicago (more here).

Additionally (and in light of everything said about what the curve is starting to signal about a possible end-of-cycle dynamic), traders will be looking closely for any further color in the Minutes about the upward revision to the near- and medium-term growth path in the SEP versus the unchanged longer-term outlook. Oh, and CPI is on deck as well.

If you get the impression from all of the above that the heightened geopolitical uncertainty is an unwelcome development considering everything investors and traders are already trying to digest in terms of the domestic economy and the Fed's efforts to fine tune their strategy, you'd be correct.

In a separate note from the one cited above, Barclays calls this "unnecessary uncertainty" (that's actually the title of one of the bank's recent rates strategy pieces).

But don't worry, because according to Citi's quarterly equities outlook (out on April 4), everyone should "buy the bigger dips". After all, it's worked for the past nine years, why wouldn't it work now, right?

